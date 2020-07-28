At 3.6x sales, ATGN is currently trading below their peer group valuation levels, yet is still the most profitable company with strong operating margins.

Revenue growth has come from their cloud solution, which is key to their turnaround and growth story.

We published a bullish article about Altigen Communications (OTCQB:ATGN) back in September of last year. We wrote about the company as an investment play in the growing UcaaS (Unified Communications as a service) market, which along with bigger players such as 8x8 (EGHT) and RingCentral (RNG); and smaller but growing peer Crexendo (OTC:CXDO), are gathering much more attention. Shares in ATGN have been on an impressive run of late, after dropping with the broad market in March. After recovering from the drop, shares are currently trading at $1.78

While many businesses have been affected by COVID-19, ATGN has shown resiliency in these uncertain times. The business has grown revenues sequentially and, on a quarter-over-quarter basis during their first half and third quarter periods. In fact, the company has grown revenues sequentially for 13 quarters straight, and better yet, revenue growth has come from their cloud solution, which is key to their turnaround and growth story. It is also the focal point of the investment community.

Valuations based on an EV/Sales multiple for companies in the UcaaS are north of 4x sales. Currently, ATGN trades at 3.6x sales. If the market assigns a sales multiple of 4x, then we believe the fair value estimate for ATGN to be $1.90 per share using 2019 revenues of $10.6M. That said, we believe ATGN’s fair value estimate is actually higher based on a trailing twelve-month revenue of $11.4M. Applying a 4x sales multiple would put ATGN’s value per share at $2.27. However, with one quarter left in their financial year, and assuming revenues can grow sequentially again, there could be slightly more upside. Overall, we believe ATGN is still an undervalued company. We see an upside potential of 28%.

For full disclosure, we are long shares in ATGN.

A quick recap of ATGN’s 9-month period

There are a few highlights we like about ATGN’s first half and third-quarter results. The most important highlight comes from their monthly recurring cloud revenue. ATGN reported cloud revenues of $1.7M, $1.84M, and $1.98M for their first, second, and third quarters, respectively. Sequentially, that represents revenue growth of 7%, 8%, and 7%. Compared to prior year periods, growth rates would be in the mid-teens range.

The rest of ATGN’s revenue segments (license, software assurance) represent the legacy side of the business. These revenues are more volatile as the company starts migrating customers to its cloud solutions. That said, their legacy business saw some tailwinds as COVID-19 increased the demand for more licenses to support a growing work-at-home workforce. Overall, revenues for their nine months of fiscal 2020 was $8.8M, an increase of 10% year-over-year.

There have been some positive and negative aspects of COVID-19 on the business. From a positive and long-term perspective, management believes that the pandemic caused more companies to consider an emergency plan. Many businesses were not prepared to support their workers in a work-at-home environment. This lesson could expand the opportunity for ATGN, as more businesses consider investing in better communication solutions to better prepare for unexpected events:

Now, longer term, all of those things I believe, are going to work to our – to Altigen's advantage as we see more work at home. Companies are going to be forced to reevaluate their DR strategies, disaster recovery strategies, and actually have a plan and things in place to support and working on workforce, even if the folks come back in the office in the event that something like this happens again, so they don't get caught – don't get blindsided once again. So I think all of those, longer term will contribute positively to what we're doing and will certainly help Teams, which will help us. – Q2 call

The downside of the pandemic affected ATGN in two different ways. First, COVID-19 put some of their small business clients out of business, which management quantifies in the “single-digit number” category, so not having a meaningful impact on operations. The second way COVID-19 affected their business was with the delay of a few projects. The company believes this to be a temporary problem, as companies that were caught by surprise, were focusing their attention in enabling their existing communications infrastructure to support their work-at-home workforce. For example, management made comments about how Zoom (ZM) is only a temporary solution, and as businesses start reconsidering their communications infrastructure, ATGN should benefit from increased demand:

The larger companies had to first scramble, using their existing technologies to support the work-at-home workers that is starting to settle down. And now they're saying, okay, we have teams deployed. That was a big part of it. Even if we might've put Zoom in for 15 bucks a month per user to support these people short term, we're going to go back and reevaluate our corporate strategy, because we think work-at-home is here to stay. The difference is when you can go online and spend 15 bucks a month for conferencing versus deploying truly an enterprise solution for all your employees. I can just tell you it's going to be positive for Altigen when the flood gates open up on that. – Q3 call

Once the company fully integrates into Teams, revenue should accelerate

ATGN’s integration with Microsoft Teams is still slow as the company is waiting for the general availability of the Team’s API. The company last mentioned the topic during their second-quarter conference call:

…and plan the start of the Microsoft Teams integration later in the quarter in anticipation of the general availability of the Microsoft Teams APIs which I've been speaking about. – Q2 call

That said, management is still optimistic about what the integration of Microsoft Teams represents to the company:

The obvious implication for Altigen is that as more and more companies roll out Teams as their corporate standard for communications and collaboration, the greater the size of the target audience for Altigen solutions, which enhance the capability of Microsoft Teams. – Q2 call

Their strategic partnership with Atlantis Telecom is a big piece of the puzzle.

Atlantis Telecom is a company based in the Czech Republic and developer of FrontStage, an omnichannel contact center solution. The partnership gives Altigen exclusive rights to deliver FrontStage as a managed cloud service in the U.S and U.K markets. FrontStage contact center solution that integrates with Microsoft Teams.

The company expects material revenue contribution from FrontStage starting in 2021. ATGN has completed the integration of FrontStage with its MaxCS PBX, which was a requirement to support its Fiserv customer base. As per management comments, “FrontStage is a critical component of that relationship”.

The company is also working on a beta version of FrontStage for Microsoft Teams, which when completed, is going to be submitted for Microsoft’s certification program. That would put ATGN’s solution as a top-tier provider.

Besides working on FronStage, management is also developing new solutions such as their Teams service delivery portal, which aims to simplify the setup and configuration of ATGN’s direct routing SIP service for Microsoft Teams; and a new caller authentication service.

We believe an increasing number of add-on services to be beneficial to the company, as incremental revenue from these new services should be highly accretive to operating margins. We believe that to be the case because it won’t require that much in new resources to sell additional services to existing customers. The company should benefit from operating leverage, which would accelerate EPS growth as a higher percentage of sales drop to the bottom line.

Valuation and Closing thoughts

Source: seekingalpha.com

At 3.6x sales, ATGN is currently trading below their peer group valuation levels, yet is still the most profitable company with strong operating margins. Using the lowest sales multiple from the comparison table above, we get the following fair value estimate for the company:

Source: author estimates

We believe one reason for the discrepancy in valuation between ATGN and their peer group to be the illiquid nature of the company, which still trades over the counter. Management has clearly stated in previous conference calls, that they are focusing on growing the business first, and an uplisting to a major exchange is not a priority right now.

To be honest, we like how the company is still underfollowed, as we have a chance to accumulate shares in an undervalued growth company that is profitable. Putting growth, profitability, and value in the same sentence seems strange. That said, we are not complaining. We are still bullish and long ATGN.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ATGN. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.