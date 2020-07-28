We see it ramping north in a sector still battered by an unknown virus duration and threat of second wave.

It's a secret sauce we have been guiding for 4 years on the stock. It's a management story: Nimble, conservative financial structure, smart marketing, shrewd assessment of potential market growth.

Monarch tucked away in Reno and Black Hawk defies the odds engulfing the casino sector by proving: The turtle always wins the race against the hare.

Let's play a little Where's Waldo? You know the children's book where kids are challenged to find the hidden Waldo character in page after page of cartoon mob scenes? We ask SA readers to find a sliver of "Waldo" or some positive take on the ongoing battering of the casino sector by COVID-19.

(Below: Source: Where's Waldo by Martin Handford/Candlewick Press)

If "Waldo" is a tiny island of bullish news in the casino sector, you have to sift through a morass of good and doom headlines.

Try to find a smiling casino "Waldo" in these headlines, culled over the last week from various online sources:

"Las Vegas casinos face new furloughing, layoffs amiss coronavirus…" Yahoo Finance.

"Casino stock analyst says things are going from bad to worse in Vegas…." Benzinga.

"Not much hope" Macau casinos see deepening losses and virus slams China travel"…. Reuters.

"Las Vegas Sands misses big on second quarter earnings…"

Motley Fool

"Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Q2 gaming misses estimate fall y/y"

(Zacks).

We acknowledge a tendency in all these reports toward attention span headlining as gaming in the age of virus is a sitting duck target for the gloom and doomsters. That's not without some justification of course, since the news out of Las Vegas, most US regionals and Macau is hardly smile worthy. But as the old journalism ukase that goes "If it bleeds, it leads…"still governs the composition of headlines, we do take some issue with the excesses of those noted above. Our only objection is simple:

These are not normal times but the headlines that scream disaster, continue to dominate financial reporting. 2Q20 earnings releases like that of Las Vegas Sands seem oblivious to the hard fact that earnings misses tend to have little resonance amidst the pandemic which everyone knows is running the show these days. Bad management decisions, low hold percentages, weather, cannibalization which are indeed precursors of poor results in normal times have no resonance when the pandemic is calling the shot on earnings.

The LVS 2Q release might be better expressed these days in a headline thus:

"Pandemic continued to batter LVS earnings in 2Q20." It's simple to the point and expresses the pure essence of truth. I'm not trying to play editor or second guess the writers. I'm merely hoping to suggest better context into reporting the results as if 2Q were just another quarter of bad performance in a normal market. It is not. That's what we see in the examples noted above. So finding a highly bullish story in this "Where's Waldo" world of gaming sector reporting is quite a discovery.

In the most recent release of numbers from one of our long time favorites, Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (MCRI) we raise our hands and say, here, WE'VE FOUND WALDO.

Data by YCharts

The reported results, virus infected for sure, stand as a singular accomplishment and testimony to the management skills and strategies of MCRI. We have long pushed it as a stock we strongly believed worth buying and staying long.

We have followed MCRI on SA urging BUY thusly:

November 22, 2016: Price: $24, our PT $30.

We guided BUY.

Our PT pre-virus $57 by 3Q20 (reached in pre-virus 2020)

Price at writing: $34.72

52-week range: $12.83-$57.57

The case for Monarch as a remarkable "Waldo" discovered amid the mob scene of negative sector headlines.

The virus: Clearly the very low virus infection rates both in Reno and Black Hawk relative to most of the nation have played a positive hand in MCRI's ability to mitigate damage. Mandated closures of both its properties in mid-March were followed by re-openings on June 14th for the Atlantis in Reno and on June 17th in Black Hawk, Colorado, nearly 3 months down in total.

Here's the y/y 6-month performance:

1Q and 2Q 2020 2019

Net revenue 66.1m 121.5m ( -45.6%)

Adjusted EBITDA 8.5m 30.1m

Net income (loss) 16.2m (114.3m)

EPS: (0.13) $0.91

Market cap at writing: $635m

Cash in hand (mrq) $38.5m

Total Debt (mrq) $221.8m

Current ratio: 0.93

Debt to equity: (Imrq) 64.17

Beta: (5 yr monthly) 1.49

Short percentage of outstanding as of 6/30: ~4%

Profit margin: 6.81%

Operating margin: 8.8%

Total shares outstanding: 810m.

Institutional holdings: 63.81%

Going forward

We estimate that total 2020 MCRI revenues for fiscal 2020 should range between $159m to $175m.

EPS will probably take a dive down by about 67%. It is noteworthy that prior to the 2Q results, analysts had projected revenues of $157.4m and losses of $0.38 per share for 2020.

This rise in expectations has resulted in an analyst PT up 5% to $45.80, a rare upgrade in these troubled times. Some more bullish analysts have put a PT as high as $50 on the stock against a more bearish cast by others at $42.

Overall revenue decline is forecasted at 16% vs. a historical growth sustained y/y of ~3.8%. Against the sector as a whole, this projection might be slimmer than what some analysts believe will happen going forward. The underlying premise being that MCRI might underperform peers if and when recovery begins in earnest, perhaps by Q4 this year.

It is here that we part company with consensus.

MCRI unquestionably has a firm grasp on its cost structure going forward and should comfortably be capable of getting past the virus decline today as well as in anticipation of a possible second wave. In both markets in which they operate, infection rates percentage-wise are nowhere near that of many regional peers. Its cash/debt profiles, historically very sound, should remain a strength.

Its long awaited expansion in Black Hawk is moving forward. The property podium and some room floors are expected to open by Q3 and the entire tower be ready for guests by Q4. We think the combination of a market already underserved by current room inventory plus pent up demand moving toward the holiday season plays well into MCRI's revenue upside particularly for Q4. (Below: Monarch Black Hawk tower nearing completion by Q4 this year).

Longer term, we believe the above average population growth of both MCRI markets will accelerate as a result of the pandemic fallout. We see the phenomenon nationally to a greater or lesser extent depending on geography. Every day, more residents of large cities are fleeing pandemic fear and the urban turmoil that crowd the headlines daily. Those who have been forced by pandemic to work remotely from home have found they can perform their tasks successfully and have had epiphanies about their quality of life.

Life style or tax refugees from both coasts have been migrating to both MCRI's locations for over 10 years. The companies we have long cited as arriving in Reno or Colorado all have common characteristics in technology, light manufacturing and distribution.

Total US population growth rate is currently around 0.50% vs. the two MCRI areas as follows:

Reno: 1.79% annual growth rate.

(Above: Atlantis Reno: Producing now and poised for growth)

Denver (Black Hawk key feeder market) 1.22%. The metro area currently has a population of 2.8m and is growing at 1.22% per year. Since the last census, metro Denver has grown 22.33%.

So in essence in MCRI here's the "Waldo" to pluck out of the crowd scene in the pandemic infected sector:

A low cap company that knows how to allocate assets, build its financial structure solidly to support a steady expansion into areas of high income, higher than average population growth. It is also a company which on the surface appears to be punching above its weight in terms of its stock price vs. its market cap and scale. By comparison, look at Churchill Downs Inc. (CHDN) trading, at writing, at $128.50 a share with a market cap of ~$5b. Its revenues (ttm) are ~$1.3b, roughly double that of MCRI but its share price is nearly 4X higher. Then there's Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG), the sport betting operator. Its share price at writing is $35, with a dizzying market cap of $12.42b against a revenue base of ~$325m, or around half of MCRI.

Mr. Market as we know, is an amalgam of strange bedfellows' shares price-wise relative to the hard facts of the companies it trades. There are presumably reasons that the market awards these anomalies to stock prices which appear to be either overvalued or undervalued relative to their ability to earn and expand. But there are also rationales. In the case of MCRI we have a company, which despite the pounding its sector has taken by the pandemic, has apparently managed to absorb the blows with relatively less damage than many peers .

Regardless of the continuing uncertainties that have suppressed gaming stocks, we think there is a case to be made that even now, at its current trade, MCRI deserves a BUY despite being almost double its virus impacted 52 week low.

The bull case of analysts PT of $50 begins to get close to our number. We think the company will outperform recovery trends over the next 3 quarters and begin a re-ramp to pre-virus earnings and revenue growth.

We're putting a PT of $58.50 on MCRI by 2Q21.

It's a Waldo.

The House Edge Moves Ahead As of April 2020, my public picks are Returning 20.8% on average

producing a 68% hit rate

ranked in the top 1% of bloggers. I share those picks early with members, as well as deep dive research and analysis based on my decades of industry experience. To ensure the utmost quality for The House Edge, we are going to be raising prices on June 1st. Sign up now and get in for a bargain basement price of $199/year. Get the House Edge on your side!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.