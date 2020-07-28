While there is no obvious catalyst, long-term unitholders are likely to be rewarded after years of severe disappointment.

The units appear to trade below the value of inventory and receivables less debt.

Noranda Income Fund (OTC:NNDIF) is a Canadian-based zinc smelter with roughly 2% share of the global market. It has a close relationship with Glencore (OTCPK:GLNCY) which owns 25% of the units nominates three of nine trustees and supplies the facility with zinc for smelting on a multi-year agreement. Nonetheless, key decisions are made by the independent trustees, who rejected an offer from Xstrata in 2010 as undervaluing the company. Noranda benefits from being on the water in Salaberry-de-Valleyfield, Quebec, benefiting from cheap hydroelectric power, abundant water for cooling and tidewater access for transportation. The plant is pictured below.

Source: Noranda Income Fund Investor Presentation 2019

Zinc pricing has been soft, but has rebounded off COVID-19 lows, in part due to China's consumption as a large user of zinc for construction. Though supply and demand dynamics are relevant. It's important to note that Noranda's profitability is not directly linked to the zinc price. Noranda derives income from zinc treatment charges, and even then from contractual terms of zinc treatment charges with Glencore which are not disclosed. Plus overall efficiency and sales of by-products such as sulfuric acid and copper cake drive profitability too. Hence, Noranda's profitability projections are always somewhat opaque.

Data by YCharts

Valuation In Three Ways

1. Current Assets Less All Liabilities

We'll now value Noranda Income Fund in three ways. First let's theoretically shut the operations down entirely using the 31st March 2020 balance sheet. We have $334M USD of current assets mainly inventory and Glencore receivables, less $275M for all liabilities. That would leave $59M USD for shareholders or $79M CAD. With 50M units outstanding that is a valuation of CAD $1.58 per unit, a 38% premium to the current price. Now I think that valuation is far too conservative, excluding any valuation for the plant itself or the land, but it's a starting point to demonstrate the low price the company is trading at.

2. Private Market Valuation

In 2010, Xstrata (subsequently merged into Glencore) offered $3.40 for the units, raising its bid to $3.90 before the board rejected the offer. At the time Xstrata owned 25% of the units, and Glencore still does. That $3.90 offer, which was rejected as undervaluing the company at a time when treatment charges were low, is 242% premium to today's price.

3. Long-Term Valuation

Zinc treatment charges are volatile and, in the case of Noranda, somewhat opaque. Still USD $200/t is not an unrealistic long-term assumption. That results in revenue from all sources of approximately $260M USD (the company's current broad guidance from March is $57M-88M). There is $135M of asset-backed debt and $43M market cap. That's EV/EBITDA of just under 2x.

To come at it another way if we deduct $35M of capex and $10M of interest from $90M EBITDA that's $45M pre-tax profit, or perhaps $34M after tax, that would be a USD $340M market cap company on a 10x FCF multiple. That's a 7x premium to the current price. It implies an 80% free cash flow yield

Why The Disconnect?

So if the above numbers are to be believed, the valuation is compelling. Why then, have unitholders lost faith in the company?

It's in part because the company has had a trying three years. The company used to pay distributions of $0.50/unit in 2015. Since then distributions have petered out. The 2019 distribution was $0.03/unit. Noranda has been a tough ride for income-centric investors.

Secondly, 2019 was a false start. In April 2019 the company broadly projected operational cashflow less capex of $17M-$55M. This lead to a lot of excitement. Now this was for the March 2019-2020 period and only after materials received prior to May 1, 2019 had been fully processed. Still, unitholders were disappointed when operational cashflow less capex came in as a $2M loss for the 2019 calendar year.

Signs Of Life

However, there may now be reasons for optimism. Q1 2020 saw operating cashflow before working capital and distributions of $19M consistent with prior guidance with another quarter under that framework still to come. Secondly, the company just signed a $40M stream agreement for 1% of metal production potentially through to 2030. Those sort of long-term deals aren't done with distressed companies. Also note the main reason for the deal is to expand production.

Conclusion

Noranda is a strategic asset that is cheap in multiple ways. They aren't building more zinc smelters in North America, and its access to cheap electricity and global shipping routes positions it well.

Clearly the last 3 years have been a disaster for investors, but signs of life are there in the Q1 2020 numbers and recent stream agreement. There's no evidence that the company is close to distressed in the current environment, in fact it could potentially liquidate and create upside for unit holders using just current assets on the most recent balance sheet. A bid of $3.90/unit was rejected 10 years ago as undervaluing the company and its arguably worth just as much, if not more, now. Nonetheless, with no obvious catalyst, further patience may be needed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NNDIF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not intended as investment advice. Author's stock positions may be updated without notice. No warranty is given on the accuracy of the information in this write-up or that it will be updated. Investing involves risk of permanent capital loss.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.