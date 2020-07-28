Undervalued despite growing in line with group average, being profitable, and having strong cash generation. Expect to grow in high-teens to low-20% for next two-to-three years on upsell of the platform.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT), a best-in-class next generation email solution to protect people from hackers and malicious content, is a buy in our investment analysis. Proofpoint solutions address the biggest threat vector: email (93% of all breaches are successfully carried out by targeting people via emails). Proofpoint's solutions are highly scalable and efficient (i.e. very few malicious emails slip through Proofpoint defenses) and are considered the best in class by multiple third party reviewers, including Gartner and IDC.

In addition, Proofpoint solutions for privacy and archiving are also considered some of the best in the industry, and not surprisingly, the company has been taking share from incumbent players. Legacy incumbents such as McAfee have exited the email security business and now endorse Proofpoint's solution to its customers. Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is one of the competitors investors are generally worried about, but we believe Proofpoint has a better product. The following graphic illustrates Gartner Peer Review comparing Microsoft versus Proofpoint's email solutions.

Source: Gartner Peer Insights

Email remains the most targeted application

Email remains a mission-critical application for most businesses, and it remains one of the favorite targets for hackers to attack. Given that every single user in an enterprise has an email account and enforcing strict email security policies can only go so far, hackers are using ever-changing innovative schemes to target users. Once an email system is breached, hackers install software that searches for sensitive data dispersed throughout the organization. If sensitive data were to be compromised, an organization can have its brand not only tarnished but also can face legal risk, financial losses, and regulatory punishments. Organizations are under increasing pressure from regulators to prove policy-based systems are in place around the protection, archiving, governance, and secure transmission of sensitive data. Relentless hacking attempts by nation states such as China, Iran, North Korea, Russia, and others via email are driving the need for secure solutions. According to Verizon Data Breach Report, email is the #1 threat vector, and more than 90%+ advanced threats emanate via email.

Proofpoint is known for execution, and the company has never missed earnings since its IPO in April 2012. Proofpoint has a compelling business model with 98% of revenue subscription and recurring. The company has over 6,100 enterprise customers, and more importantly, more than 50% of the Fortune 100, 53% of Fortune 1000, and 24% of Global 2000 companies use Proofpoint's solution to protect their emails. The company generates a majority of its revenue (~81%) in the US, leaving it less exposed to currency volatility than other vendors in the space such as Mimecast (MIME). Since the IPO, the company has grown revenue at a CAGR of 35%. The following chart illustrates Proofpoint revenue growth over the last 8 years.

Source: Company presentation

Growth strategy

In order to keep its business growing double digits, Proofpoint is focused on broadening its customer base by signing new logos in both the US and particularly overseas, upselling more products to its existing customers, launching new products in adjacent markets and driving sales of its emerging products such as Data Loss Prevention (DLP), Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB), Security Awareness Training, etc. Proofpoint CEO Gary Steele noted at William Blair Technology Conference in June that Security Awareness Training and DLP/CASB are the most promising products within its product portfolio. These products were launched by Proofpoint after the acquisition of peer companies, Wombat and ObserveIT, respectively. Proofpoint, in our view, has a stellar record of making acquisitions and growing those businesses post acquisitions.

Large TAM with plenty of headroom to grow for several years

Given that the company is scheduled to close out 2020 with at least a $1 billion in revenue, we believe that there is plenty of headroom for the company to grow. The company estimates its TAM to be around $13 billion. We also expect the company to launch new products and services, constantly driven by both organic investments and acquisitions. The following chart illustrates the TAM for the company.

Source: Company presentation

Emerging products to drive growth; road to $2 billion

Proofpoint has moved into adjacent areas of email such as security awareness training, DLP, CASB, and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA). These new products have a total TAM Of about $5 billion. The company also noted that these new products added 30% of the annual recurring revenues (ARR) and 20% of total ARR under contract in F4Q18. The following chart illustrates the power of new products on Proofpoint's growth.

Source: Company presentation

Product consolidation and up-sell to aid revenue growth

With many enterprises looking to consolidate and reduce the number of vendors, we believe that Proofpoint has an excellent opportunity to displace some incumbents and/or sell more of their existing solutions to its installed base. The company noted that only 52% of its installed base has 1 or 2 products with 48% of its customers have 3+ products. When the company went IPO in 2012, 98% of its customers had only 1 or 2 products deployed. The following chart illustrates Proofpoint's ability to sell more products into its installed base.

Source: Company presentation

What does Proofpoint do?

Proofpoint sells products in four main categories - 1) Email security that stops spam and various forms of malware; 2) Advanced Threat Protection; 3) Digital Risk Protection - Privacy solutions to help businesses meet compliance mandates; and 4) Archiving solutions.

Source: Company presentation

Email Security:

Email security consists of Enterprise protection, Email Fraud Defense (EFD), and Email Continuity modules. Proofpoint targets SMB customers with a set of products called Proofpoint Essentials, specifically designed to be deployed by managed service providers and valued-added resellers, and consists of email filtering, continuity, compliance, Targeted Attack Protection (TAP), and archiving.

Enterprise Protection: This is the main email product that Proofpoint is known for. Enterprise protection software blocks spam, viruses, email phishing, and spear-phishing attacks.

Email Fraud Defense: EFD authenticates incoming and outgoing email and stops emails coming from impostors. EFD is add-on software to Enterprise Protection and adds another layer of email defenses.

Email Continuity: Since email is a mission-critical application in enterprise, Proofpoint Email Continuity solution makes sure email is always available. It is an add-on solution that Enterprises buy on-top of the basic email security.

2. Advanced Threat Protection:

Advanced Threat Protection solution consists of Targeted Attack Protection, Threat Response, Email Isolation and Browser Isolation modules.

Targeted Attack Protection (TAP) - TAP is one of the most popular products enterprises add to the basic email protection and is used to detect, mitigate and block threats such as malicious attachments, fraudulent URLs to install malware or trick users into sharing sensitive information such as passwords, social security numbers etc.

Email Isolation - To prevent targeted phishing attacks and credentials theft, email isolation helps users to access their corporate and private email securely.

Browser Isolation - Browser isolation product, in tandem with TAP, helps prevents attacks by locking down browser from running malware.

3. Archiving and Protection:

Archiving solutions consist of email archiving, E-discovery and Analytics, Intelligent Supervision and Social Media Compliance solutions. To make it easier for its customers to buy more of its products, Proofpoint has bundled its products into three distinct product bundles P1, P2, and P3. The company noted that since the arrival of bundles, the adoption of various products by customers has been increasing.

Source: Proofpoint website

Proofpoint Nexus Platform

Proofpoint solutions are built on a flexible cloud-based platform called Nexus that leverages a number of proprietary technologies, including big data analytics, machine learning, deep content inspection, secure storage, and advanced encryption. Nexus platform has two components - Nexus Security platform and the Nexus Compliance platform. Proofpoint solutions can be deployed in the cloud as well as on premises, with points of presence (POP) behind customer firewalls. Proofpoint's cloud-based solutions for email management are considered one of the best in the industry, and the company's proprietary machine learning technology (MLX) is the foundation for all its security solutions. The following graphic illustrates the Nexus platform and its associated components.

Source: Proofpoint website

Risks to owning Proofpoint

Given that many investors look to billings and cash flow metrics for evaluating the company, any impact to these metrics could impact the stock price. Duration of contracts as well as the size of the deal impacts both billings and cash flow. Proofpoint already warned investors that many of its customers are letting employees go, and when these customers renew their contracts, they will do so at a lower user count. Revenue from these customers will be lower on a year-over-year basis, impacting cash flow, billings, and net retention rate. If the billings/cash flow are lower than expected, the stock may come under pressure.

Proofpoint competes with Microsoft in providing additional security around Office solutions. While Office 365 is one of the main tailwinds for Proofpoint's business, Microsoft is increasingly becoming a major competitor to Proofpoint. Microsoft offers email security, archiving, and CASB solutions to supplement Office/Exchange solutions. Microsoft bundles solutions into E3 and E5 solution bundles which continue to resonate with customers. If Microsoft continues to drop prices or include additional products into these bundles, Proofpoint's revenue growth can slow.

Proofpoint competes against FireEye

International growth continues to be a challenge for the company. The company has been trying to grow its international business for some time, but has had limited success due to challenges in hiring the right leaders to lead that expansion. We are not yet certain international revenue can accelerate in the near term, given that the focus now seems to have shifted to shoring up its US business.

Security spending has increased as a result of reports on significant security breaches at major companies around the world. This spending could possibly moderate to the extent that Proofpoint's and other security companies' near-term growth are negatively impacted.

Given the spate of recent layoffs in energy, travel, and hospitality sectors, we expect seat renewals in the effected industries to be lower than historically. This could bring down the net dollar retention rates, impacting revenue, margins and EPS. The affected industries comprise about 20% of Proofpoint's revenue.

Proofpoint is aggressively hiring quota-carrying sales force. If, for some reason, the company hires personnel who are unable to meet their sales quota, Proofpoint's revenue growth will be impacted. Proofpoint needs to fire the bad salespeople and re-hire good salespeople. This could take time and effort, slowing revenue in the meantime.

Proofpoint is aggressively building out capabilities to augment its DLP/CASB capabilities in addition to launching new products. If their adoption is slower than expected, revenue and EPS could be impacted.

Finally, there may be other risks that are less likely to occur, in our view, which we may not be able to currently anticipate.

Valuation

When valuing PFPT, we use EV/Sales as the primary valuation metric. Given that many of the companies in the peer group are currently in transition to SaaS/subscription revenue model or are not fully profitable, EV/Sales metric makes the comparisons appropriate. In addition, in a takeout scenario, one of the primary metrics used to evaluate a potential target is EV/Sales multiple. Given majority of the takeouts happen to companies that are not yet profitable but are high-growth firms, EV/Sales multiple makes for a useful metric as it is easier to compare historic multiples paid for assets.

Proofpoint is trading at 4.7x EV/C2022 sales, which is almost half the Peer group multiple of 8.3x, while still expected to grow at 18% Y/Y in C2022, relatively in line with the Peer group average of 20%. Since the company IPO'ed in 2012, Proofpoint has never missed estimates, with the company beating revenue by an average of $3.4 million or 3.9% above revenue estimate. Similarly, the company beat EPS by about $0.06 on average. Since the company is known for its operational execution and best in class solutions, we believe that Proofpoint deserves a higher multiple. We expect the multiple to re-rate as the company continues to execute on its operations.

How to invest in the stock

We are somewhat concerned about the outlook, given that pandemic is not showing signs of letting up and layoffs continue to mount. The outlook seems a little murkier than usual, but we are optimistic about the longer-term prospects for the company. Year to date, while Nasdaq is up 15.5%and the HACK ETF is up 11.37%, Proofpoint has substantially underperformed both these groups and is up only 3.46%. We believe Proofpoint has solid products and has one of the key technologies to keep enterprises safe. Given the shares are reasonably valued, we would be buyers of shares ahead of earnings. In case the stock sells off after it reports, we would wait out a day for the volatility to settle to add more to our position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.