All signs are pointing to strength in Q2 and the rest of the fiscal year, driven by a pickup in online commerce activity.

PayPal has been one of the most consistent gainers among large-cap tech. Shares are up ~50% year-to-date, beating flat S&P 500 performance.

PayPal (PYPL), the leader in online payments in the U.S., has long been one of the safest large-cap tech stocks to bet on. I don't typically favor richly valued momentum stocks, but PayPal's combination of continued growth despite its gargantuan scale plus substantial earnings expansion gives me confidence in PayPal's ability to sustain and grow its premium valuation multiple. The company is set to report earnings on July 29, and all signs point to strength - not just in Q2, but for the remainder of the fiscal year.

The bullish thesis for PayPal, in my view, rests one one major key point: online payments penetration in the U.S. is actually fairly low. We still use cash and plastic for virtually all of our transactions - compare that the China, where paying through mobile apps like Alipay has become the norm.

The coronavirus, in my view, has the potential to accelerate that trend toward online payments in the U.S. Most of all, the share of e-commerce as a percentage of total retail spend has soared since the pandemic began - so naturally, PayPal will see a lift as a payments processor for many online merchants. Many people who may have only resorted to e-commerce for occasional purchases have now turned to the internet for all of their needs - giving PayPal a proportional opportunity to grow. We can already see the impacts of this trend in PayPal's April results, the only month out of Q2 that PayPal has pre-reported some key metrics.

Then, we note as well that as of the end of 2019, PayPal has acquired a 70% stake in a Chinese e-payments company called GoPay, making it one of the first U.S. payments companies to be authorized to do business in China. As I wrote in a prior article, this gives PayPal a foot in the door in the largest consumer market in the world, and one that is also furthest along in accepting e-payments as mainstream.

The bottom line on PayPal: buy this stock on any dips and continue riding the momentum upward. While PayPal's 43x forward P/E ratio, based on Wall Street's consensus EPS target of $4.17 for FY21 (per Yahoo Finance), looks rich - when we consider the fact that PayPal is organically adding ~10 million net new accounts every quarter plus generating 60% y/y cash flow growth, we understand why this is a stock to bank on for the long term.

The coronavirus: where PayPal was at first, and where it is now

Initially, the coronavirus was bad news for PayPal. Along with the rest of the market, shares fell ~30% peak-to-trough in March as investors feared that a global recession would hit PayPal's e-commerce volumes.

This did in fact come true in March. The chart below bridges between where PayPal had guided to for Q1 revenue growth (17-18% y/y, in-line with Q4 revenue growth rates).

Figure 1. PayPal Q1 revenue bridge Source: PayPal shareholder letter

As we can see above, three things hit PayPal in Q1: cross-border e-commerce weakness, sector-specific weakness for travel and events, and lower interest rates affecting interest income. In my view, however, only the third factor - lower rates, and arguably the smallest impact - will be sustained into the rest of FY20, while the giant leap in e-commerce activity since the coronavirus began makes up for the rest.

We can read-through from other companies' results to see that e-commerce has been on an explosive growth trajectory of late. Companies like Wayfair (W) and Etsy (ETSY) are having some of their best years yet, reflecting strength in e-commerce across a wide variety of verticals that can more than make up for lower travel bookings on sites like Expedia. Gaming companies, like Activision Blizzard (ATVI), have seen a large boost in in-game bookings after stay-at-home orders boosted in-home entertainment engagement. Even eBay (which actually stopped using PayPal as a payments processor starting this year) started to see its long-stagnant GMV volumes lift. Regardless of whether these companies use PayPal or not, however, the stark uplift in e-commerce activity and the associated boost in digital payments is a huge tailwind in PayPal's favor.

That now brings us to where PayPal landed in April. After seeing its business decay in March, PayPal reported that it came roaring back in April. Look at the chart below:

Figure 2. PayPal April trends Source: PayPal shareholder letter

PayPal added 7.4 million net-new accounts in April: up 135% y/y, and roughly the amount that PayPal typically adds in a whole quarter. Among other things, this is a strong indicator that many people are turning to PayPal (and digital payments) for the first time ever - and this dramatic increase in PayPal's user base is a huge revenue tailwind for the future. Consistent with the read-through that we've seen from other companies' earnings results PayPal called out retail and gaming companies as big drivers for the net-new adds.

PayPal's TPV also saw a huge boost in April. Total payments volume is arguably the most important metric for PayPal, as it represents the total value of money flowing through PayPal's platform. After decelerating sharply in March due to the factors previously discussed, PayPal's TPV bounced rapidly back to 22% y/y growth in April, the same TPV growth growth as 22% y/y in the pre-coronavirus fourth quarter. Note as well that pre-March, PayPal's TPV had actually accelerated to as high as 28% y/y, despite the fact that PayPal's year-ago acquisitions of iZettle and Hyperwallet are now fully baked in.

The key message here: the coronavirus was a temporary hit for PayPal, but the company recovered extremely quickly back to 22% y/y TPV growth and 20% y/y revenue growth in April. Considering that Wall Street consensus for Q2 revenue growth is only 16% y/y (after 20% y/y growth in April) and 14% y/y for the full year, I'd say PayPal has a low bar to cross to impress investors and Wall Street.

Extraordinary profit expansion

Another point that's important to make is that PayPal's premium P/E sits in the context of its extraordinary profit growth. Despite the revenue weakness that kicked in during March of Q1, PayPal still delivered impressive operating leverage in Q1.

Figure 3. PayPal Q1 margin trends

Source: PayPal shareholder letter

After excluding the impacts of credit losses and credit reserves in Q1 (the same as every banking company), PayPal noted that its pro forma operating margin grew 210bps in Q1 to 24.7%.

Likewise, PayPal's free cash flow also soared 60% y/y in the quarter to $1.30 billion, while FCF margins also expanded eight points as a percentage of revenue. These are best-in-class margins that help to justify PayPal's premium multiple - unlike other massive year-to-date gainers like Netflix (NFLX) and Tesla (TSLA) that still have very little to show in terms of profitability.

Figure 4. PayPal FCF Source: PayPal shareholder letter

Key takeaways

There's a lot to like about PayPal heading into its second-quarter earnings release, especially the fact that its ~20% y/y growth trends in April are already ahead of Wall Street's ~16% y/y growth expectations. And with PayPal's huge net new account additions and the trend of converting the masses toward accepting e-payments into the mainstream, PayPal still has a long runway ahead of it.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PYPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.