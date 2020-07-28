Realty Income is resilient short term, and its low risk and industry exposure should encourage investors to take positions now.

Buying at the lows sounds easy, but can be nerve-wracking. You rarely get the chance to buy resilient businesses priced cheaply.

Time to buy

Here's Warren Buffett speaking to net long-term buyers of equities:

"You benefit when stocks swoon. Emotions, however, too often complicate the matter"

Most investors with some time in the game have looked at long-term stock price charts and regretted not doing what their rational minds told them to do - step in and buy when the price discounted a permanently diminished outlook in a solid business.

Realty Income (O) gives you an opportunity to do this here.

REITs in the COVID-19 crisis

Since the eruption of the COVID-19 crisis, the market has had to place a tidal wave of liquidity driven by central bank policies while pricing in a whole new set of stock-specific risks.

One of the obvious patterns to emerge is the relative fortunes of the stock prices of COVID-19 'winners and losers'.

This we know. And therefore you should give thought to the possibility that these COVID dynamics are now substantially priced in. If the answer is that 'yes', the next question is whether you are raking through the rubble of the sectors that have been hammered. This leads you to REITs.

After a bright start to the year, REITs were hit hard in the initial COVID-19 panic, and the recovery off the lows has weakened in July. In all, the Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is 22% below the pre-COVID-19 peak.

This recent experience of the REIT sector is both understandable and interesting. Understandable because, across the sector as a whole, cash flows would obviously be hit hard due to lock-down effects. It's interesting because one easily foreseeable effect of COVID-19 is to lower the interest rate outlook and this should be of great benefit to REITs after the chaos has passed.

Lower and longer interest rates

This is a key consideration when addressing REIT investments now. This article in the Financial Times shows that 60% of the global bond market now offers a yield of less than 1%.

This is very supportive of yield-driven equities that can offer consistent dividends. Note that the yield problem is global. High-quality US REITs will in time benefit from overseas portfolio flows hunting yield.

Inflation will only pick up if there is a sustained uptick in the velocity of money, which is the speed with which money changes hands in the economy. This is almost impossible now, since higher than usual levels of unemployment will be with us over the medium term. We all remember the "lower for longer" phase of the last economic cycle. The next cycle will probably show the same tendency, only more so: lower for longer 'plus'.

Even as employment returns to normal, the level of government debt that has been taken on to fund support programmes will serve to keep rates low.

This outlook means that REITs, as a sector that serves investors partly as a bond proxy, demand your attention. REITs are primarily income stocks, but currently offer the chance of strong capital gains when attention switches to the main positive of this asset class: steady dividend income in a recovering, zero rates world.

This focus switch should occur as COVID-19 risks recede. So now is a good time to look for bargains, and ask whether reversals in any stocks that have been hammered are likely.

Begin your search for REIT bargains at the top: Realty Income. The stock is down 30% from its pre-COVID-19 peak and paying nearly a 5% yield.

This is an opportunity. Realty Income has a storied track record of consistent dividend growth, which is a product of its strong risk control. This gives the company a low cost of capital that makes acquisitions at the retail cap rates it specialises in very earnings accretive. However, I would not look at the track record as the first reference point in approaching the stock here and now. The immediate risk of the COVID-19 crisis is that this might change the market's perception of Realty Income's business model. So its resilience is the first thing to look at, rather than its past glories.

The immediate picture is OK

Realty Income's near-term structural strengths are pretty clear. Low debt, strong liquidity, and its tenants enjoy high rental cover of 3x, which gives a cushion to absorb reduced income against each lease and is certainly "good enough" with the level of government support we have seen. At the time of writing, the GOP is about to unveil its latest stimulus offer.

My own base case is that the current ramp-ups in COVID-19 infection rates will top out and come down as they have elsewhere in the world. As the virus knows no borders, I would look outside the USA here, to Sweden, which has operated with a notably light state policy toward containment, in contrast to the rest of Europe.

Assuming the infection picture is going to look better while the next government stimulus package is still supporting the US economy, then Realty Income's rent collection rates can be seen as decent in the face of the current pressures.

About 22% of Realty Income's tenant industry concentration paid less than full rent in June, with the shortfall equivalent to just over 10% of rents due in that month. This is an improvement over April, when 17% of rents had remained uncollected.

If I am wrong about the future pattern of COVID, the financing structure, liquidity and debt dynamics at Realty Income give some confidence.

The balance sheet is conservative. 36% of the current debt stack will roll in the next three years, and should reprice at lower rates. While I would expect some pressure on cap rates due to the titanic wave of liquidity that will rush in chasing yield, this will help Realty Income to defend its spreads.

Net Debt/Adjusted EBITDA, at 5%, is very comfortable. Credit ratings are strong (A- S&P) and improved over 2007 (BBB).

This credit rating gives Realty Income a low cost of debt, which allows it to achieve its target spreads from higher quality, lower cap rate, tenants and properties.

This slide makes happy reading.

This gives a lot of reassurance that O can weather the current storm, even if the COVID-19 crisis does not unwind as I expect it to over the coming months. This is important if you are considering an investment in the stock at these levels.

Can't Realty Income capitalise here? What about some counter-cyclical acquisitions?

There may well be some pressured selling if more leveraged, less liquid landlords start to restructure aggressively. Realty Income will be able to capitalise on this. At the same time, remember that Realty Income is hyper-selective in sites and tenants. This is what gives the company its edge. And landlords will try to hang onto strong locations, especially if they would be selling with a strong tenant in place. A buying spree is not central to the investment case for Realty Income though investors will watch this space to see if it can benefit.

Defensible future

What about longer-term eCommerce risks? COVID-19 has focused investors on the bigger picture like nothing before, with almost any stock that smells of "the future" benefiting.

Realty Income's central proposition is that its locations (in traffic-dense areas across 49 states) and the businesses it leases to (C-stores, Drug stores, Dollar Stores, Grocery) offer a lot of protection against increasing levels of consumer goods and services being consumed at home in the future. The key elements of defensiveness are the staple and low price point nature of the offerings in these stores.

As some retail businesses have withered in the Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) onslaught (such as apparel store retailing), Realty Income's staples tenants have continued to thrive. Post COVID-19, the sectors that are impacted painfully by COVID-19 now (Gyms, Movie theatres, Casual and Fast food restaurants) will also prove defensive. You should also be reassured by management's discussion of the businesses it favours as tenants - the team is clearly aware of the debate around secular change in consumer behaviour, which is a good sign.

Going forward, I do expect Realty Income to add industrial acquisitions at a gradual pace as it expands. As CEO Sumit Roy said in May:

So we were very proud that was our first industrial transaction that we did. It is an investment grade pharmaceutical company. And we were very comfortable with the location. It is in an industrial hub, very good location. And we like the industry, we like demand, it is a true triple net lease, very similar to what we find here in the U.S. And so on all fronts, this was a good transaction for us.

All this suggests to me that O at least has time to manage its portfolio around long-term changes brought about by eCommerce, to the extent it might need to. This means it has time to manage these risks and maintain its dividend performance.

Conclusion: A rare bird

This stock offers about 40% upside to a normalised (post-COVID-19) valuation, and a 5% yield here. It is rarely priced like this and its conservatism and low balance sheet risk give confidence in the foothold the market is offering. A lot of analysts love this stock, but the market does not.

Buying Realty Income back in 2008-9 would not have been comfortable according to the news flow at the time. It may feel comfortable now, especially given the cause of this crisis, which has seen some thriving businesses go to zero revenues virtually overnight. But it is difficult not to see Realty Income's cash flow snapping back once this crisis recedes, and its solid dividend streams may become even more valuable than before in a hyper-low rate world.

