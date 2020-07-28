Mike's Mailbag 3: You Ask About Kinder Morgan, Raytheon, Microsoft, mREITs; I Answer

Why I have been willing to pay up for Microsoft.

Three months later, I'm happy to have dumped Kinder Morgan - an infamous promise-breaker, as well as a poor performer for 5 years now.

Since I first discovered Seeking Alpha back in 2012, I have written 149 articles. Over the years, I also have made tens of thousands of comments, mostly about Dividend Growth Investing. Why? Because I like to learn, and I like to help others in any small way I can.

And that's where the concept of Mike's Mailbag originated. Let's get to it ...

From pbarkin:

I owned United Technologies, and in the merger received shares in Otis Worldwide (OTIS) and Carrier Global (CARR) as well as Raytheon Technologies (RTX). Do you think it's worthwhile to hold onto OTIS and CARR, or convert them to RTX?

Mike Says:

First things first: I am not an investing expert who does a little writing for this site and others. I am a professional writer (a newspaper sports columnist, once upon a time) who is always trying to become a better investor. Discussions with fellow "Alphites" contribute to the education, hopefully for everybody involved.

This is my third edition of Mike's Mailbag, an idea that originated from Seeking Alpha management. (Edition 1 is HERE, and Edition 2 is HERE.) Questions, whether they arrived via private message (as yours did) or during comment-stream conversations, have been edited for conciseness; my answers have been updated with more recent information.

OK, now that I got all that preliminary rigmarole out of the way, on to your question about RTX, OTIS and CARR ...

I owned United Tech as part of the Dividend Growth 50 project. Portfolio rules would have let me sell spin-offs Otis and Carrier as well as merger partner Raytheon, but I decided to keep all three.

In fact, when partial shares of United Tech were liquidated, putting a little cash into the DG50, I turned right around and bought two more shares of Carrier.

That small investment already has doubled, and I think both Carrier and Otis are going to be fine stand-alone companies. Morningstar says CARR is a little undervalued and OTIS is fairly valued, but it's not very easy to make proper assessments during this global coronavirus pandemic.

As for RTX - the result of the so-called "merger of equals" between Raytheon and United Technologies - I liked its prospects enough not only to keep it in the DG50 but to buy more of it Tuesday for my personal portfolio. I took advantage of a small pullback that occurred despite a solid earnings report that included RTX beating earnings and revenue estimates.

That purchase roughly doubled the size of my RTX stake. I had initiated a position on May 1 with the funds I received from having dumped Kinder Morgan (KMI).

And speaking of KMI ...

From kolpin:

Welcome to the RTX party. I mean, you really can't get much worse than KMI - ha! KMI really leads to some wild comment streams. I'm surprised to see so many people twist themselves into knots to defend their investment in it.

Mike Says:

You are referring to the reaction I got from "Buh-Bye, Kinder Morgan," my May 4 article that received nearly 95,000 pageviews and generated 500-plus comments.

For whatever reason, Kinder Morgan is one of those companies that tends to bring about very strong opinions from those who are both bullish and bearish.

Lots of disgruntled folks commented about having been "kindered" in the past. Most of them owned KMI in 2015, partly because co-founder Rich Kinder had promised years of 10% dividend growth; instead, his company slashed its dividend by 75% on Dec. 8 of that year.

More recently, the company projected a 25% increase in this year's payout but delivered only a 5% raise.

Despite all that, the comment stream following my article included many statements from tenacious KMI fans who strongly defended Kinder and his company.

A big part of the defense had been that Kinder hadn't really "promised" anything, that he and his management team merely had given dividend "guidance" - and investors should have known better than to look at such guidance as any kind of promise.

However, in doing some research on what transpired in the middle of last decade, I came across a slide from KMI's presentation at the RBC MLP Conference of Nov. 18, 2015:

Source: KMI Presentation, 2015 RBC MLP Conference

If Kinder's words merely were "guidance" and not "promises," I guess somebody forgot to tell him and his people. KMI cut the dividend 75% only 20 days after that flashy "Promises Made, Promises Met" presentation.

As if the crashing of the dividend wasn't bad enough for those relying on KMI for income, the stock has been a horrific performer for more than 5 years now.

Data by YCharts

Although my RTX investment hasn't been stellar, up only about 1.3% since May 1, that beats KMI's 3.4% decline. KMI had another disappointing earnings report last week.

I absolutely am not spiking the football in celebration. I know Mr. Market is a crazy dude, and those trends could reverse at any time. I'm just glad to be done with a stock that had been losing money for me for years. There are too many good companies available in the investing universe.

For all the Kinder loyalists still holding on, I sincerely wish you good fortune. Y'all deserve it for having so much patience.

From mlogeais45:

I have been following your Dividend Growth 50 portfolio and have started my own portfolio as well. I have been looking into adding an mREIT. Have you done any research on this part of the market? Are the yields too good to be true?

Mike Says:

Almost 8 years ago, I seriously considered buying what were then the two most talked-about mREITs - American Capital, which is now called AGNC Investment (AGNC), and Annaly Capital (NLY). But at the last minute, I canceled my orders, and I haven't looked back. (I wrote about that very brief dalliance HERE.)

I have since decided to keep things simple. I own no mREITs, no BDCs, no MLPs, no CEFs. I don't believe I need any of those products to achieve (and even surpass) my goals, and I try to avoid reaching for yield.

And while I have little doubt that others have done OK with mREITs, I'm sure glad I didn't pull the trigger on AGNC and NLY back in August 2012.

Data by YCharts

From wildpitcher:

I'm very interested in the "slice" concept for stocks like Amazon (AMZN). Do you know if someone can establish a position of, say, 10 Amazon shares, but do it entirely with slices?

Mike Says:

The answer to your question is "yes," but first let me talk briefly about the relatively new investing vehicle called "Schwab Stock Slices."

Rather than buying X number of shares of a company, an investor buys X dollars worth of any S&P 500 stock. A "slice" can be purchased for as little as $5. So if AMZN is trading at $2,966/share, and I buy $250 worth of it, I would get .0843 of a share. As with other common-stock transactions, Schwab does not charge commissions.

I actually am in the process of slowly building positions in AMZN and Alphabet (GOOGL), buying a slice every week or so. Here's an example of actual purchases I made last month:

The blue-circled area shows the share fractions I bought. The green area indicates the per-share prices I paid. The red circle shows my cost for each purchase; even though I asked to buy $100 of each, I actually got slightly less. (Schwab says: "It’s possible the final amount invested in one or more stocks you purchased will be one to a few cents less than what you intended.")

So yes, you can build as large or as small position of any S&P 500 stock as you want. It would take quite awhile to establish a 10-share Amazon position on $50 investments. But if you buy, say, $1,500 worth every week, you could get to 10 shares in a matter of months.

Fidelity has a similar vehicle it calls "Stocks by the Slice." I have been told it offers more investing options than Schwab's product, but I have not tried it yet.

From Just Scott:

Why do you believe Clorox (CLX) was way overpriced at 29X earnings, yet you bought Microsoft (MSFT) at 32X?

Mike Says:

For me it's pretty simple: MSFT is expected to average 15% growth over the next 5 years while CLX is expected to average 5.5% growth. (Numbers per finviz.) I have been willing to pay up for Microsoft's potential growth, but unwilling to pay the highest price ever for a slow-growing consumer staples company that in 2020 has seen outsized gains due to the pandemic.

It doesn't mean I think CLX is a "bad" company. I just won't buy it here. As one can see from the following YChart, Microsoft and Clorox have performed almost identically since I last bought MSFT on May 28.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

I'll bring Mike's Mailbag back for Edition 4 either later this year or early in 2021. In the meantime, keep an eye out for my DG50 updates as well as articles about other investing topics.

Until then, everybody: Stay safe, stay well and stay sane.

Disclosure: I am/we are long RTX, AMZN, GOOGL, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own small positions in OTIS, CARR, CLX and KMI as part of the DG50 project.