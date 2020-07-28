3 Potentially Undervalued Small-Cap Ideas

Introduction

It's no secret that small-cap stocks have underperformed their large-cap counterparts so far in 2020. Small-cap stocks tend to be perceived as having greater risk during uncertain times. They have fewer resources and thus may find it difficult to compete with larger companies, but patient investors are able to find gems among the wreckage. Here I highlight three small-cap stocks I own that I think have significant potential for higher share prices.

Data by YCharts

Xpel Inc

I've written several articles on Xpel (XPEL). The company is my single largest position (it's not even close really). The company sells paint protection film for automobiles and has now expanded into architectural film for residential and commercial building windows. I first wrote on Xpel around a year ago, when the stock was near $5 per share. Since then, the company has seen profits improve substantially and the stock has risen to $15 per share.

Data by YCharts

This is far from the end of the story for Xpel though. The company continues to expand both domestically and internationally. COVID effected the company's China sales in Q1, and we'll find out how it has impacted the company in Q2 when they report in August. I'm expecting a slight decline in revenue in most regions in Q2, with China seeing a rebound. Management hinted on the Q1 conference call that they're expecting China sales to increase 100% year over year, which will help offset COVID-19 impacts in other regions.

If everything can get back to normal soon, (Xpel on the Q1 call had already stated things were getting back to normal, and this was back in May), then Xpel should continue to see strong revenue growth of at least 20% year over year in future quarters, and profits increasing at an even faster rate due to margin expansion.

I'm expecting around $0.50-$0.60 in EPS for Xpel in 2020, which I have jumping to over $0.90 in 2021. This puts shares at around 30 times 2020 earnings, and around 15-16 times 2021 earnings. Put quite simply, even after the huge run this stock has had, I believe it remains undervalued and is still an extremely strong buy.

Semler Scientific

Semler Scientific (OTC:SMLR) is a new stock I've recently begun purchasing. The company offers a patented medical device called QuantaFlow that detects Peripheral Artery Disease. Alongside their device, the company sells software that helps physicians determine the results of tests using the device. This whole process requires just a few minutes, which saves a substantial amount of time over traditional methods of detecting PAD, which involves cuffs that can cost several thousand dollars, and specialized technicians to administer the test.

Perhaps even more impressive than the company's innovative solution to detecting PAD, are the company's insane financial statements. This company has a rock solid balance sheet with $11 million in cash and zero debt. In Q1 of this year, revenue grew almost 40%. The company has gross margins of 91%, which is unheard of, and operating margins approaching 40%. I tweeted about this company the other day:

Source: Author's Tweet

Semler shares, as of the time of writing, currently trade for just over $50 per share. The company earned $0.33 of diluted EPS in the first quarter, which is a run rate of $1.32 this year. I expect minimal disruptions from COVID-19, although there may be some impact if clinics using Semler's technology close, delay tests, or minimize patient appointments. With shares at $53, the company is trading for around 40 times earnings. This may seem a little expensive, but remember this company's growing margins and growth rate. If they can increase earnings per diluted share up to $1.80 in 2021, which I think is reasonable, the stock would be trading for under 30 times 2021 earnings. Not bad at all for such a solid company growing quickly.

CloudMD

CloudMD (OTCPK:DOCRF) is a microcap that trades in the US under the symbol DOCRF, or in Canada under the symbol DOC.V. The company has developed an app and medical record system that allows doctors to connect via video chat to patients. The company also owns a couple of pharmacies. The company only currently has operations in Canada.

Data by YCharts

The stock has pulled back recently from highs in the $0.90s down to around $0.60 CAD. The company has 142 million diluted shares outstanding, giving the company a market cap of around $82 million CAD. Management is expecting to do around $22 million in sales in 2020 with EBITDA just under $4 million. This puts the company at around 4 times sales this year. If the company can achieve next year's guidance of $41 million in sales, the stock looks quite attractive here in my opinion.

Source: CloudMD Investor Presentation

Of course, this is still a tiny company. Competitors like Teladoc (TDOC) in the US are far bigger than CloudMD. On the one hand, if CloudMD can find success, there is huge potential for them to become a much larger company, but large competitors could also come into the Canadian market and disrupt CloudMD. It's a tradeoff of big potential gains for big potential risks.

Conclusion

Xpel, Semler Scientific, and CloudMD are three smaller companies that could be undervalued given the potential for growth in each company. Investors could do well with these stocks, but they're not without risks. Larger competitors could always come in and make these companies lives difficult. Ultimately, however, I believe these three companies stand very reasonable chances of becoming much larger.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XPEL, SMLR, DOC.V. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.