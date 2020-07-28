If the FDA does not approve aducanumab, the value of Biogen would likely fall to 220 points and to 200 points if Mylan also ultimately prevails in its patent battle.

This has been a topsy-turvy year for Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB). In February, it fended off a patent challenge from Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) over its top-selling multiple sclerosis drug Tecfidera. As a result, Biogen's stock value went up by about fifty points. In June, however, Mylan won a separate case against Biogen regarding Tecfidera. Due to that loss and a delay in Biogen's filing of an application to the FDA for its proposed Alzheimer's drug aducanumab, Biogen's stock fell about sixty points during the spring and early summer.

Biogen has recently filed its application for aducanumab. For several reasons, FDA approval is unlikely. In some cases, pharmaceutical companies do subgroup analysis if a drug fails to achieve statistical significance, hoping to find a group which may benefit from it after all. In the case of aducanumab, Biogen has done the opposite: it has avoided releasing data on subgroups that likely did not benefit from the drug. But there are a number of hints in this regard from other clinical trials involving anti-amyloid oligomer drugs.

The first of these hints comes from another Biogen and Eisai (OTCPK:ESALY) drug-BAN2401. The companies decided to release subgroup analysis for BAN2401 to counteract claims that the drug appeared more effective than it was, because the drug group contained fewer ApoE4 carriers - who advance more rapidly during the early stages of Alzheimer's disease - than the placebo group. Some patients with the ApoeE4 gene or genes had dropped out of the trial due to serious side effects. The subgroup analysis showed that ApoE4 carriers actually benefitted most from BAN2401 - a 25 percent slower decline. By contrast, non-ApoE4 carriers in the drug group declined by only six percent less than non-ApoE4 carriers in the placebo group (BAN2401 results).

The results from the tramiprosate trial add yet further clarity in regards to the effects of anti-amyloid oligomer drugs on different subgroups. Measuring CDR-SB scores at 78 weeks (the primary cognitive test used in the aducanumab trials and over the same period of time), tramiprosate showed no cognitive benefit for those without the ApoE4 gene, a 25 to 45 percent slowing of decline for those having two copies of the ApoE4 gene, and an intermediate slowing down in decline for those with one copy of the genes (tramiprosate results). A subgroup analysis of aducanumab would likely produce very similar results (as evidence for this, aducanumab only achieved statistical significance when patients with one or two copies of the gene were titrated up to the highest dose of the drug).

If aducanumab produces similar results to tramiprosate, aducanumab would only significantly slow down the progression of Alzheimer's disease for those with two copies of the ApoE4 gene (from a statistical point of view). However, this outcome would not appear to be clinically significant for this subgroup. During the early stages of Alzheimer's disease an increase of one point in CDR-SB scores over one year is considered to be clinically significant (source), but aducanumab probably only slowed down disease progression in those with two ApoE4 genes by about one point at 78 weeks. This is based on an estimated 2.5 decline at 78 weeks for participants with two copies of the ApoE4 gene taking the placebo compared to an average 35 percent slower decline for those taking aducanumab (ApoE4 decline in early Alzheimer's). In addition, those with two copies of the ApoE4 gene are likely to suffer the most severe side effects from aducanumab.

Examining the history of anti-amyloid oligomer drugs for Alzheimer's disease, the question arises why if you remove over 90 percent of the oligomers does this seem to have marginal benefits only for ApoE4 carriers. One line of thought is that only a small amount of amyloid oligomers is needed to trigger Alzheimer's disease, but it is increasingly looking as if the opposite conclusion is true: namely large amounts of amyloid oligomers are needed to accelerate the rate of decline. Thus, individuals with two copies of the ApoE4 gene are the ones most likely to benefit from anti-amyloid oligomer drugs because they have the most amyloid oligomers in their brain to begin with. And yet even then, the removal of most of these oligomers in ApoE4 carriers does not appear to clinically change the progression of Alzheimer's even during the very earliest stages of the disease.

This is one of the more sound analysis of aducanumab from a small group of experts:

Even if aducanumab were conditionally approved, the CTAD [Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease] data did not address the ApoE4 noncarrier subset, prompting questions on label restrictions, all three investigators said. EMERGE had about 30% noncarriers, but there was no efficacy data or dropout rate on this subgroup, they said. The dataset does not provide strong evidence for efficacy or even safety for the noncarrier group, since non-carriers are hypothesized not to respond as well to beta-amyloid clearing strategies than carriers (source of quote).

I would not think that even an FDA desperate to approve a new Alzheimer's drug would approve aducanumab. My prediction for the stock value of Biogen would be 220 points if the FDA does not approve the drug (Biogen's price level after aducanumab's first clinical trial "failure") and 200 points if Mylan ultimately also prevails in its Tecfidera patent challenge (Biogen dropped 20 points after Mylan won its first patent case). To a large degree, the potential downside of owning Biogen is already locked in.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.