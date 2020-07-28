Source: Barron's

General Electric (GE) reports Q2 earnings Wednesday. Analysts expect revenue of $16.96 billion and EPS of -$0.1. Q2 will exclude results from Biopharma, which was recently sold to Danaher (DHR). GE's core operations, which consist of Aviation, Power Systems and Renewable Energy (NewCo), have been exhibiting stagnant growth for a while. The pandemic will likely exacerbate the decline.

In Q1, NewCo's revenue fell 7%. Revenue from Power and Aviation fell by double digits, while revenue from Renewable Energy spiked.

Power has been a poor performer for several quarters. It still represents 29% of NewCo's total revenue, so its performance could have an out-sized impact for the foreseeable future. COVID-19 hurt the segment's supply chains and hurt its ability to close certain transactions. If governments around the globe are hurting financially then it could reduce their appetite to fund future power generation projects.

Renewable Energy benefited from the Production Tax Credit, which aided onshore wind projects. Management projects solid deliveries for the onshore segment for the rest of 2020. Aviation experienced a 13% decline in revenue. Aviation was expected to be GE's moat. Its decline has made GE's outlook extremely cloudy. This is odd for a company known for having a strong portfolio of businesses. In divesting assets to pare debt, GE's operations have become less-diversified.

Shelter-in-place orders have hurt commercial air travel. According to Boeing (BA) CEO David Calhoun, passenger demand has free-fallen and it may not return to normal any time soon. In a recent interview, Dr. Anthony Fauci explained he was wary about boarding an airplane. That portends that Aviation's revenue could continue to fall and its $273 billion backlog could slowly deteriorate.

Segment Profits Are Falling

With NewCo's loss of scale, it would make sense for segment profits to fall. Aviation has the highest margins so its revenue decline had the largest impact on total margins. NewCo's Q1 segment profits were $574 million, down over 60% Y/Y. Segment profit for Power turned negative, down from $110 million in the year-earlier period. Management continues to wring costs out of Power, yet cost cuts could be muted by more headwinds to Power's top line.

Segment profit at Renewable Energy was -$302 million, down from -$187 million in the year-earlier period. The segment incurred higher project execution losses and costs related to new product introductions. Aviation's segment profit was off about 39% as the segment suffered a decline in after-market services and lower volume for certain aircraft engines. Several companies are grounding planes in order to cut costs, which could create more headwinds for Aviation. This narrative could persist until the pandemic subsides.

Aviation is slashing jobs to wring costs out of the business. Until the economy fully reopens, its cost-containment efforts could be rendered moot. Aviation's demise caused NewCo's blended segment profit margins to fall about 600 basis points to 4% in Q1. As this rate, segment profits could turn negative by the second half of the year.

GE's Capital Adequacy Is In Question

GE has been hiving off assets to pare debt. Management has also severely downsized Power in order to help improve its credit metrics. The strategy could have worked, yet GE needed the Goldilocks economy to remain intact. I estimate that GE's debt-to-EBITDA exceeds 6x, which I would consider highly-indebted. The rating agencies have given GE time to pare its debt load. However, after the $20 billion Biopharma sale GE remains highly indebted.

Secondly, I estimate GE has working capital of -$7 billion. Based on several metrics, GE appears to have issues related to capital adequacy. The current recession will not help matters. It could be difficult for the rating agencies to justify why they have not downgraded GE's debt to below investment grade status.

Conclusion

GE has a high debt load and lacks a moat. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.