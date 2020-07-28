My Favorite Ways To Bet On Gold

In any case, I believe it's worth having some given the current backdrop.

There are pros and cons to getting tricky with your gold exposure.

Like with every investment I make I try to get exposure in advantageous ways.

I've been in the camp of people advocating for some gold exposure in a portfolio.

This is an article I wrote after receiving a question about how to get gold exposure cheaply.

I recently noticed in my email that I got a question on how to get cheap exposure to gold. I've been advocating exposure to gold (GLD-USD) over the past few years.

Having gold exposure has become increasingly interesting as 2020 progressed. In the past few months, I've devoted quite a bit of energy to figuring out whether we are going into a deflationary or inflationary environment. But my insight still falls short.

I’m convinced we’re getting low (negative) growth but not what price action (in any asset class) will accompany this from here on out.

Yes, the monetary and fiscal stimuli could be inflationary but these stimuli are a response to an incredibly deflationary force in COVID-19. I’ve come to the conclusion that it's perhaps most productive to watch inflation and look for signs of how things are going to unfold.

This may sound like a copout but I think a new stimulus bill or whether a vaccine gets to the market Q4 2020 or Q2 2021 could all make a major difference.

I’ve included Gavekal’s four-quadrant model a few times in my notes. This model gives a simple overview of what assets work under which circumstances.

If I look through the market with a top-down view, it seems to price in deflation. The market went from pricing in a deflationary bust to a deflationary boom (continuation of the last decade).

I think it's now hard to buy assets, for a reasonable price, that can do well under a deflationary environment. That includes a lot of assets that have been doing really well. Gold can still work especially well in the current environment. We’re in a rare situation where many long maturity bonds have a negative yield. That makes gold relatively attractive. It's hard for me to imagine a reasonable future scenario where gold does terrible (great economic growth). It's easy enough to imagine a scenario where 30-year treasuries continue to do well but equally easy to imagine one where these get killed (inflation).

I want to highlight a podcast by Horizon Kinetics here. Murray Stahl and Steven Bregman have been hugely influential for me and I read everything they put out. In fact, there’s a holding company FRMO Corp (OTCPK:FRMO) that owns a royalty on the top-line of Horizon Kinetics that I’ve included in the special situations portfolio.

In this latest podcast, they highlight an extremely interesting approach. They try to get optionality to high inflation through positive carry positions. A lot of inflation protection has a pretty high opportunity cost attached to it.

They solve this by investing in (quality) businesses that should do really well in an inflationary environment.

These also should generate returns in different environments. I think that’s a fantastic solution. I’m actually a huge fan of a few of the companies they highlight like Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) and CACI International Inc (CACI) and tried to get one of their analysts to talk to me about that on The Special Situations Cast.

That sums up why I favor some gold exposure.

The challenge becomes how to get it in an advantageous way. The fact is that gold is now a momentum trade and not a down-out and forgotten commodity as when I wrote about it years ago.

Data by YCharts

But there’s no way I’m selling out of my gold exposure now.

Part II - expressing gold exposure

My favorite way to express gold exposure (especially great in less ebullient markets) has been through precious metal royalty companies.

I’ll be heavily quoting from the Easter note because it is as valid now as it was back then

I also like silver or other precious metals. I think these to a lesser or greater extent, depending on the metal, a derivative of the gold position. If I can get that in different flavors with each its own idiosyncrasies I prefer that. This seems like a reasonable time to express a precious metals position this way (through gold royalty companies) because the miners have actually underperformed gold quite markedly year to date.

Around Easter, it was a really good time to pick up gold miners but since then the miners in aggregate actually caught up to - and surpassed - gold itself.

Data by YCharts

Although earnings are heavily dependent on the gold price, they got sold off along with other equities. Royalty companies get large weightings in the major mining ETFs. This causes them to trade in-line with miners too often. In fact they are more akin to specialized financing businesses.

The history of the mining ETFs isn't great. To be fair it only goes back to 2009 but over that time period they have underperformed the metal.

Data by YCharts

If we instead look at the history of the precious metal royalty companies, a different picture emerges:

Data by YCharts

The royalty companies have outperformed the metal but the stock market as well.

There's a reason they outperform. Royalty companies have a superior business model. They provide a form of specialized financing. This financing is tailored to the needs of the mining industry.

Royalty companies tend to get awarded a higher multiple to their revenue/earnings. Consequently, mining companies can arbitrage the difference by offloading a number of unused royalties/claims. These assets will receive a much higher multiple outside of the core organization and that creates value.

Royalty/streaming companies are attractive to investors because they are much safer than leveraged explorers and operators. At the same time they do have that exposure to upside potential in the underlying metals.

A royalty is a relatively safe asset because it tends to go with the land. If the operator goes bankrupt you still own the royalty and will get to take a chunk out of the paychecks of the next operator that comes along. That's almost Treasury-like safety.

Streaming works a bit differently and doesn't carry that same protection. In a stream you buy production at a fixed price, often close to the cost of production. For example to buy a certain percentage of gold production at $600 / ounce. With gold at $1000 that makes for $400 of gross profit per ounce. But when gold goes up, you basically benefit from operating leverage and with gold at $1,800 (up 80%) you suddenly take in $1,200 of gross profit per ounce (or a 200% increase).

This industry is still nascent. Outperformance tends to be pronounced in the early years for these royalty companies. This could be due to the effect of the valuation arbitrage.

That's why I own a number of smaller holdings in this space in addition to Royal Gold (RGLD), Sandstorm Gold (SAND) and Maverix Metals (MMX).

A premium version of this article including small-cap ideas and other creative ways to create gold exposure in advantageous ways is available to subscribers. Here you can take advantage of a 2-week free trial of The Special Situation Investing Report.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FRMO, GLD, SAIC, CACI, RGLD, FNV, MMX, FNV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.