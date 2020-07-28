The stock underperformed the market during a recession driven by a virus scare undercutting the value of holding the stock.

The wireless industry was supposed to be recession-resilient, but the Q2 results of Verizon Communications (VZ) suggest otherwise. The wireless giant has actually underperformed the market during 2020 despite holding up somewhat better than the S&P 500 during the March swoon. My investment thesis has long held that the stock is trapped below $60, and Q2 results, combined with guidance, confirm this trend in the stock will hold up.

Image Source: Verizon website

Not So Safe

Typically, utility stocks like Verizon outperform the market during periods of economic weakness and recessions. The stock initially held up during the market swoon during March, but Verizon was down nearly 20% for the year, suggesting only slight risk reduction in holding the wireless giant.

Data by YCharts

By as early as June, Verizon had fallen behind the rally of the S&P 500. The relative safety of their recurring subscription streams and over 4% dividend didn't attract investors during the downturn.

The prime issue here is that Verizon saw revenues dip 5.1% during the quarter. The relative safety play wasn't so safe due to the revenue dip and the lingering revenue issues.

Source: Verizon Q2'20 presentation

While taking the revenue hit due to customers impacted by the virus, Verizon didn't see the benefits from higher network demands. The prime issue with the wireless network upgrade to 5G is the lack of financial benefits. Verizon is spending billions to upgrade technology, including an additional $1 billion this year, but customers expect to continue paying the same monthly fees regardless of the extra benefits.

Yes, a lot of the revenue hit was due to lower wireless equipment sales and media network ad revenues, but Verizon is still forecasting wireless service revenues to dip by up to 1% in even Q3. The company has been hit by less roaming revenues and waiving customer fees, while not seeing any upside from additional data usage or the switching of customers to 5G. In essence, Verizon takes a hit when something goes wrong. When the network is utilized more, Verizon doesn't benefit.

Trapped Above 4% Yield

Over the course of the last few years, my warning to investors has centered on Verizon being trapped with a dividend yield above 4%. The company doesn't offer enough growth to warrant the yield dipping below these levels, especially with competitor AT&T (T) offering a much larger 7.1% yield.

Data by YCharts

For this reason, Verizon has been stuck below $60, and a 4% dividend yield only supports a maximum $61.50 price target. Even worse, the company now has no earnings growth, making future dividend hikes limited to only token hikes of 2% annually to satisfy dividend aristocrat investors.

The stock is good for limited capital gains on top of the 4% dividend yield for total returns that far exceed the savings rates, but the amount is far below the stock market with annualized returns above 10%. With the dividend yield near the lowest ratio in comparison to the AT&T dividend yield in history, investors aren't going to pay up to only obtain 60% of the dividend of the wireless and media giant.

Data by YCharts

The major issue with Verizon and other wireless providers like AT&T is the debt loads. Verizon has $94.4 billion in net debt adding risk to the story and a prime reason why the stock isn't the best bond proxy. If the company can take a 5% revenue hit, the stock could face dire outcomes in future recessions.

Source: Verizon Q2'20 presentation

Takeaway

The key investor takeaway is that Verizon has limited appeal here near $60. The company has limited growth prospects, and now, the wireless giant isn't recession-proof. Investors can expect a solid 4% dividend from the stock, but Verizon is likely to underperform the market even during periods of weakness.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities. Before buying or selling any stock you should do your own research and reach your own conclusion or consult a financial advisor. Investing includes risks, including loss of principal.