Engineering & Construction Firm, Quanta Services (PWR) provided forward-looking guidance on how it believes its numbers will fare out for the rest of the year. Although there are many factors (such as oil prices and how COVID-19 will impact operations going forward) that Quanta has no control over, we were encouraged by the fact that management made an effort of what it sees coming down the track. The more information an investor has on hand at any given point, the more informed decision he or she can essentially make.

For example, in the Electric Power division, management is expecting to do around $7.6 billion in full-year sales which is in and around the number management was expecting before the pandemic hit. Guidance for the Pipeline & Industrial segment though has been scaled back due to how governments adversely affected Quanta's work especially at the start of the lockdowns. Because of this, revenues in this segment were targeted to come in at around $750 million for the second quarter which is well down from original expectations. The P&I Segment is the segment most responsible for the current 4%+ expected drop in top-line sales this year.

Earnings projections continued to fall up to about a month ago when projections finally stabilized. The third and fourth quarter projections of $1.12 and $1.10 are relatively unchanged. Q2 earnings which are due to be announced next week is where most of the carnage has been done. The consensus number at present going into the announcement on the 6th of August is $0.47 per share with the same bottom-line number already having been reported in the first quarter of this year.

So, how does an investor view Quanta as it heads into its Q2 earnings report? Well, it was mentioned on the first quarter earnings call that the firm was able to bounce back after both the crises in 2008 and 2015 and that 2020 should not be any different. Nevertheless, the long-term performance of the shares is dubious at best which is why one would have needed to buy at those multi-year lows to realize any type of meaningful return on the investment.

With respect to cash flow, Quanta is still expecting to generate approximately $500 million of positive free cash flow this year. Although Quanta's dividend of $0.20 per year only equates to a dividend yield of approximately 0.49%, this firm has a strong record of buying back stock which is another way shareholders get rewarded. Look at how the number of shares outstanding, for example, has come down in recent times. At present, there are just over 137 million shares outstanding which means almost 60 million shares have been bought back since 2015 (30% reduction).

This return of capital has affected the firm's valuation which despite the recent run-up remains attractive. The forward non-GAAP earnings multiple comes in at 13.01, the forward sales multiple comes in at 0.49, and the forward book multiple registers at 1.44. These numbers look attractive, especially when compared to the averages in this sector.

Although profitability will be affected this year, we also see some encouraging trends here. Return on Total Capital (ROC) over a trailing 12-month average comes in at 6.12% and Return on Assets (ROA) comes in at just under 4%. Although we have seen some contraction in margins, profitability trends were definitely on the up coming into 2020. This is why we are not surprised that analysts who follow this stock expect the firm to do $3.86 in earnings in 2021. This number would be a 22%+ increase over the expected $3.16 for fiscal 2020.

Therefore, to sum up, Quanta has all the ingredients of being an exciting value play at present. Areas, where we would have our doubts, would be the lack of a substantial dividend along with lofty projections for the third and fourth quarters. If Quanta hits its numbers, we see this firm as easily a $50 to $60 stock. How long it will take to get there is another argument altogether.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.