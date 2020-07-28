Launching ASA Macro: Analyzing Macroeconomic Trends

Pricing is currently $25/month or $200/year for early subscribers. I also encourage investors to take advantage of the two-week free trial.

I'm happy to announce that I have launched my own Seeking Alpha Marketplace service – ASA Macro. ASA Macro is an independent research publication that provides analysis of secular macroeconomic trends and trade opportunities across all asset classes. This announcement goes in depth on what we offer, why we launched, and what differentiates ASA Macro from other newsletter services.

What we offer

A model, long-only portfolio based on the principles on Fragility/Anti-Fragility and on a data-driven market outlook.

Actionable trade recommendations, with entry and exit points, across all asset classes.

Weekly newsletter – topics include deep dives into asset classes, portfolio performance reviews, chart books, and market insight.

Real time alerts and reflection on important market news.

24/7 Chat Room service for subscriber requests or questions and clarification on any of the above services.

A community of macro investors to discuss the latest in secular trends and investable opportunities.

Why am I starting a paid service?

Each week, I comb through hours of charts, research newsletters, podcasts, and books about markets. As an investor, I find great satisfaction in analyzing the data, forming a hypothesis, and testing it in real time through financial markets. After achieving personal investing success based on my framework, I published my first article two years ago to make my thoughts public. Though no investor has a perfect track record, I have received overwhelming support since.

Secondly, the retail investing world is starved of institutional quality global macro research. A majority of retail-level newsletter services revolve around stock picking or dividend investing at the top of a central bank-fueled equity bubble. There are ways to make outsized returns in assets outside the reach of central bank manipulation and I believe the ASA Macro Model Portfolio proves this.

I launched this service because I believe the average investor is misled when it comes to successful investment strategies and what moves markets. This has led them to take on more risk than they realize. The goal of ASA Macro is to protect your hard-earned capital while making market-beating returns. Instead of general market commentary, I wish to launch a more actionable and reliable investment service.

How will you benefit?

Understanding developed economies as debt-based growth systems led to the development of the Fragile/Anti-Fragile Portfolio. Readers can find more information here. A debt-based growth system requires yields pegged near the zero bound and consistent injections of liquidity to avoid a deflationary spiral. However, it also leads to consistent loss of purchasing power and risks runaway inflation.

The model portfolio is beating the S&P 500 by 19% year-to-date based on this unique perspective of markets as an imperfect and complex system. We take advantage of current secular trends and continuously monitor and analyze the data to remain ahead of changes in macroeconomic regimes.

Stock picking, 60/40 portfolios, dividend investing, and similar strategies miss the forest for the trees. Though they benefit from the system in its current form, investors in these strategies take on much more risk than they believe and are not hedged for the second and third order consequences of central bank policy.

Pricing

The legacy launch offer for ASA Macro is $25/month or $200/year for the first 20 subscribers. Following the first 20 subscribers, the regular rate of $30/$240 will be offered. This is aggressively priced compared to similar services.

I encourage investors to sign up for the yearly subscription as it is the equivalent of four free months. The product also offers a two-week free trial to ensure that investors find the service valuable. Although we are looking to create a community of global macro investors, ASA Macro newsletters and data will be presented in such a way that little to no financial experience is required.

I'm truly humbled by the overwhelming support of my followers and supporters on the Seeking Alpha website. I will continue to post articles regularly. The ASA Macro service will be targeted, actionable, and educational. I believe subscribers to the service will find it incredibly valuable.

