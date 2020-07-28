Trading at a nearly 10x forward revenue multiple for a company with overall gross margins below 30%, I think Sea is ripe for a fall.

Shares of Sea have tripled this year as each of its key businesses saw acceleration in the wake of the coronavirus.

Sea (SE), the Singapore-based internet company that is essentially trying to be both the Alibaba (BABA) and Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY) of Southeast Asia, has been one of the hottest stocks in the market this year. U.S. based counterparts in each of Sea's three key segments: video games, e-commerce, and digital payments - have all seen rapid rises in their share price, and because Sea's portfolio incorporates fast-growing elements of all three, it seems only fitting that Sea's share price has tripled year-to-date.

But, after a breathtaking ~3x ride this year, the key question investors have to ask themselves is: does Sea really have upside left?

My argument is not that Sea has poor fundamentals - in fact, Sea's accelerating growth rates have been surprisingly positive. But the focal point of my bearish view on this stock is - after an extreme rally that has taken ten-year-old Sea to a ~$50 billion market cap (more richly valued than some of the oldest and most venerable stocks on the Dow 30), is the stock already priced for perfection with no room for upside?

In my view, there are many hidden red flags for Sea that are difficult to see in the wake of the company's tremendous growth. While acknowledging that Sea's post-coronavirus growth has been strong, these are the outstanding questions that can pull the stock back down to earth:

The coronavirus has left developing nations reeling, especially in Sea's big markets like India and Indonesia. The economic backlash in those regions will hamper the middle-class expansion that is key to fueling Sea's growth. How much of its coronavirus boosts (especially in e-commerce) are sustainable versus one-time?

When will Sea's e-commerce operations hit profitability? Sea has negative gross margins in its e-commerce business despite its significant scale. Sea's major markets are heavily price and deal-oriented, and the company has employed deep discounting to generate growth. Currently the company has not yet laid out a path to profitability in this business.

Sea has negative gross margins in its e-commerce business despite its significant scale. Sea's major markets are heavily price and deal-oriented, and the company has employed deep discounting to generate growth. Currently the company has not yet laid out a path to profitability in this business. Valuation. Is a ~10x forward revenue multiple appropriate for a company that has negative gross margins in one of its key growth segments, and only ~30% margins overall?

Good companies don't always make for great investments, and I believe Sea falls into this category. Right now momentum is chasing it upward for the same reason that Tesla (TSLA) stock keeps skyrocketing higher - this year, investors have piled into a bet that winners will keep winning. When some of Sea's hidden problems take on more of the spotlight, we'll see cracks in the share price.

Gaming has provided good subsidies for e-commerce so far, but there are risks

Again, I'll acknowledge that Sea has performed strongly in the wake of the coronavirus. Let's start with that piece of good news: the company's "adjusted revenue," or the measure of total dollars the company billed in that quarter before adjusting for revenue-recognition in its gaming division (in-game purchases are recorded as GAAP revenue when they are consumed, not when the customer buys it), soared 58% y/y:

Figure 1. Sea adjusted revenue trends Source: Sea Q1 earnings release

Gaming performed decently, growing at 30% y/y - but it's really e-commerce that took off in Q1, with adjusted revenues flying 135% y/y.

Here is some more detailed grain on the growth in the e-commerce business - which focuses around Shoppee, which can be thought of as the Amazon or T-Mall of Southeast Asia, particularly Indonesia.

Figure 2. Sea e-commerce trends Source: Sea Q1 data supplement

The company's GMV (gross merchandise value; or total dollar value of sales on its platform) rose 74% y/y, while the number of gross orders grew 111% y/y to 429.8 million. Importantly: Shoppee noted that gross order growth continued to accelerate into April, growing 140% y/y.

Here's the catch, though: Sea is losing money on each sale. Even excluding all operating expenses, Sea's e-commerce division produced a gross margin of -7% in Q1.

Figure 3. Sea gross margin trends Source: Sea Q1 earnings release

For all the chatter about how expensively valued Amazon (AMZN) is and how Amazon AWS subsidizes the rest of the business, at least Amazon's e-commerce business is generating positive gross margins.

So as you can see above, it falls to the gaming ("Digital Entertainment") division to subsidize Sea's e-commerce aspirations. So far so good - thanks primarily to an expansion in Digital Entertainment's gross margin dollars to $123.8 million (+155% y/y), Sea's overall gross profit remained positive and at a 28.9% gross margin, up from 11.2% in the year-ago quarter.

But then again, Sea got a Q1 lift because of coronavirus lockdowns (and lockdown measures in some of these countries like Singapore were far more draconian than what we got in the U.S.). As a result, its count of paying users grew 73% y/y in Q1, versus 48% y/y in total users.

Figure 4. Sea gaming engagement Source: Sea Q1 data supplement

But the question is: how much of this is sustainable? Did users just spend more on games in Q1 due to boredom with the lockdowns? In particular, we note the risk that Sea is one of the only companies to report quarterly active users (QAUs) whereas most other internet companies report MAUs or DAUs. With the fact that QAUs obscure churn a little bit more easily than with daily or monthly metrics, we will not be able to quickly see a drop-off in gaming user growth rates.

We'll emphasize that we haven't yet seen any drop-off in trends for Sea's critical gaming division. But if paying users start to fall off after lockdowns lift and gamers move on with their lives, Sea could see its gross margins dwindle again.

Valuation at a high mark; key takeaways

Despite the key risks I highlighted above, Sea is essentially priced for perfection as if these red flags didn't exist. At current share prices near $114; Sea has a market cap of $49.92 billion. After we net off the $3.23 billion of cash and $1.39 billion of debt on Sea's balance sheet, its enterprise value is $48.08 billion.

Analyst consensus, meanwhile, pegs Sea's FY21 revenue at $6.08 billion (+41% y/y), giving Sea a valuation of 7.9x EV/FY21 revenues. We note that this is about one turn richer than where U.S. gaming counterpart Activision Blizzard (ATVI) is trading. Yes, it's true that Activision Blizzard's ~20% y/y adjusted revenue growth pales in comparison to Sea's, but it also has gross margins of ~72% - much higher than Sea's overall ~29% gross margins, as well as its Digital Entertainment-only gross margins of ~61%.

Considering that Sea's revenue stream is low margin and thus low value, I view the stock to be at bubble levels. Momentum has driven this stock upward, but the world's most famous investor frequently says that "in the long run, the market is a weighing machine." Sea's gaping losses in e-commerce certainly doesn't do any favors for its weight.

Don't be caught holding a hot potato when that bubble bursts.

