Furthermore, the VHT will perform well given another recession, especially if it is coronavirus related.

The VHT has outperformed peer, has low fees and is well diversified.

Thesis Summary

The Vanguard Healthcare ETF (VHT) tracks the returns of stocks in the healthcare sector. As of October 2018, the fund has reached an annual average returns of more than 10% since its inception. VHT remains the best choice for any investor who seeks to gain collective exposure to the health sector. Like any other investment, it comes with some risks.

However, I would always recommend it as I believe that this platform would thrive for years.

ETF Overview

VHT tracks a benchmark using full replication. Generally, broad market and market-segment stock are used to set the benchmark. This means the holding and investment of VHT are stocks that provide medical and health care products and services.

The chart below shows the VHT holdings:

Source: Ycharts

The chart shows a list of stocks with healthcare investment as the main focus. Companies like CVS Health Corp (CVS), Boston Scientific Corp (BSX), and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VRTX) have names featuring on the healthcare investment. Another remarkable highlight of this table is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). Although JNJ is often thought of it as a consumer staple it makes up the largest fraction of the fund, although this is less than 10%. The fund is well-diversified.

Now, let's consider the overall performance of the fund.

Source: Ycharts

Looking at the charts, we see the performance of VHT when compared to some other healthcare ETFs; the Fidelity MSCI Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) and the iShare US Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) have an impressive overall performance. There is a tight competition between all the companies within this sector.

The Vanguard Health care ETF (VHT) tops the performance chart. This says a lot about how well they have managed their portfolio in comparison to Fidelity MSCI Health Care ETF which also comes very close. Having said this, the VHT has an expense ratio of 0.10%, while the Fidelity fund has one of 0.08%.

What I like about VHT

I will like to explain some of the notable qualities of VHT that I like. Alongside the gross income, this ETF is recession-proof. Not all funds can guarantee the security of equity and consequently be a top outperforming fund. Vanguard Healthcare (VHT) is a rare gem.

JNJ, CVS, BSX, and many more are some of the stocks all investors should have in their portfolio. It is also a wide advantage for investors looking to gain exposure in the health sector.

Investors are generally persuaded by growth. An institutional or individual investor can perceive the growth advantage that VHT has. It offers a very low management fee and this makes it a go-to option for a strategic investor.

The advantage VHT has is numerous. Let me discuss some of them with you.

If you are an investor and you want to gain exposure to the health care sector, then you should go for Vanguard Health Care. This is because of its high diversification to a large number of holdings. I am impressed with the level of diversification of their fund.

Also, it is worth identifying how well the fund has thrived during the COVID-19 takeover of the stock market. Although, VHT quickly experienced a V-shaped recovery from a spontaneous down thrust. But in the end, VHT outperformed the larger market by a very small margin.

Finally, VHT is inclusively an ETF that is designed to swiftly recover from an economic event like the coronavirus.

Risk

You should have it at the back of your mind that every investment comes with risk. VHT is no different. Although it is a recession-proof ETF yet it still carries some risks. The risks associated with the VHT are similar to those applicable to the general market. Recession and deflation could hurt the ETF.

However, VHT also has some political risk. Since healthcare is often carried out through government programs, changes in legislation could affect the companies in the VHT in a sudden way.

Takeaway

VHT provides a low-risk investment and covers basic healthcare investing. Its highest investment is Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) which doesn't even take up to a tenth of the company's fund. VHT is competitively priced and gives exposure to a sector that is poised to grow in the next 10 years.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.