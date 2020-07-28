An analysis of the options market and technical chart indicates the stock may be ready to drop.

Micron (NASDAQ:MU) shares have gone nowhere since the company reported results at the end of June. But the stock may be heading lower in the weeks ahead. The company had better than expected fiscal third quarter results and even provided a better outlook. Still, investors seemed unreceptive to the news, despite the broader technology sector rising.

The poor reception could be why some traders are betting that Micron's stock moves lower by the middle of September. Even the technical chart suggests the stock moves lower by as much as 10%. You can track all of my free SA articles on this Google Spreadsheet I have created.

Lack Of Response

The company reported earnings that came in almost 6% higher than analysts' estimates and revenue that was nearly 13.5% better than estimates. Additionally, the company provided guidance that has resulted in analysts boosting their revenue and earnings estimates for the next quarter. Still, investors seemed unimpressed.

(Refinitiv)

Perhaps, investors are waiting to see profit margins improve. In the fiscal third quarter, the company had non-GAAP profit margins of 33.2%, which was only a mild improvement from the second quarter's 29.1%. Currently, analysts estimate that fiscal fourth quarter margins will improve to just 35.5%.

The stock historically has been a gross profit margin story, with shares rising and falling as margins have expanded and contracted. In this current cycle, the price of the stock never really fell to account for the weak margins. It could be that gross margin improvement going forward has already been priced into the current share price. Or perhaps, the stock still needs to correct.

(Refinitiv)

Stock May Fall

It could be why traders are betting that the stock falls heading into the companies next earnings report, which is expected towards the end of September. On July 28, the open interest levels for the September 18 $55 calls rose by about 8,500 contracts, and the $55 puts rose by roughly 8,200 contracts. The puts were bought for around $5.30 per contract, while the calls were sold for about $1.90 per contract. It is a bearish put spread, and it means that a trader spent about $3.40 to put the trade together. It means that Micron's stock needs to stay below $51.60 by the expiration date for the trade to earn a profit. Currently, the stock is trading for around $50.60 on July 28.

Weak Trends

The chart shows how the stock has been range-bound since June - but generally been trending higher since the end of March - making a series of lower highs. For now, there is firm support at the uptrend around the price of $49.80. Additionally, that price had served as extreme resistance from April through June. If the stock breaks that support level at $49.80, it is likely to result in the shares dropping to around $45.50, a decline of about 9%.

Additionally, in yet another bearish indication, the RSI has been slightly trending lower. It means that Micron has slowly been losing bullish momentum over the last few months.

Risks

The risks with Micron are never simple, as this stock can be one of the great momentum stocks once the buyers get behind it. For now, it seems that the buyers are sidelined. However, that could easily change should the Fed deliver bullish commentary on Wednesday, or technology earnings come in better than expected on Thursday, easily helping the equity take-off along with the rest of the market. Should the stock rise above resistance around $54, it could run back to its highs around $61.40.

It seems that, for now, the setup in the chart and options market suggests that the buyers do not return for some time to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mott Capital Management, LLC is a registered investment adviser. Information presented is for educational purposes only and does not intend to make an offer or solicitation for the sale or purchase of any specific securities, investments, or investment strategies. Investments involve risk and, unless otherwise stated, are not guaranteed. Be sure to first consult with a qualified financial adviser and/or tax professional before implementing any strategy discussed herein. Upon request, the advisor will provide a list of all recommendations made during the past twelve months. Past performance is not indicative of future results.