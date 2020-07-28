If It Has To Be - 4 Picks For July

In my last similar article, which was published at the end of June 2020, I presented seven stocks, which were a good investment in my opinion. But already back then I pointed out how difficult it is for me to find good investments right now and as the three major indices like the S&P 500 (SPY), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DIA) or the Nasdaq-100 (QQQ) are trading even 3-4% higher (at the time of writing), the search did not get easier.

(Source: Pixabay)

Nevertheless, I will try to offer four more stocks, that can be bought in July 2020 although I find it really difficult to identify good investments at this point. And to underline this once again: In my opinion, this is not the right time to buy stocks and investors should move with caution these days.

Overall market

Before I will describe the four companies in more detail, I want to take a quick look at the US market. In the last article (and many other articles), I made it pretty clear that the stock market is completely detached from the fundamental economy. With the highest unemployment rate in decades, 16.2 million continuous claims for unemployment insurance and the initial claims for unemployment insurance increasing again (1.416 million last week compared to a consensus of 1.3 million), this is not what a healthy economy looks like. When looking at the companies that reported second quarter earnings so far, the positive aspect is that they beat expectations. About 69% of companies have reported revenue above analysts' expectations and according to Refinitiv more than 80% have reported earnings above analysts' estimates. Both numbers are way above the long-term average and should be seen as positive sign.

(Source: Refinitiv Earnings Report)

But while beating estimates is good, we still have to remember that the blended earnings decline for the S&P 500 so far is -42.4% (according to FactSet).

And with COVID-19 numbers increasing in a dramatic way in the last few weeks (not only in the United States, but in many other countries around the world), the horror scenario of a second lockdown doesn't seem as improbable as a few weeks ago and the consequences on the economy would be devastating and not at all priced in the stock market, which is currently in the state of irrational exuberance.

Bayer is a German pharmaceutical and life science company, which is operating in three segments - crop science, pharmaceuticals and consumer health. The company reported solid first quarter results with sales of €12,845 million, representing year-over-year growth of 6%. Reported EBITDA was €4,391 million - reflecting a growth of even 10% YoY and the core EPS was €2.67 - also representing 10% growth.

(Source: Bayer Investor Presentation)

And all three segments contributed to growth in the first quarter. Crop Science sales increased 6% YoY (with growth stemming especially from volume) and EBITDA increased even 14% YoY. The pharmaceuticals segment could increase sales 4% YoY (with volume contributing 7%, partly offset by 3% in price decline) and EBITDA increased even 7%. And the consumer health segment could increase sales 14% YoY (with volume increasing 11% and prices increasing 2%) while EBITDA increased only 4%.

But despite solid growth rates, the stock of Bayer has been struggling for years since its highs in 2015 due to one simple reason - the takeover of Monsanto, which resulted in many lawsuits that Bayer is facing. Countless plaintiffs are claiming that they have been exposed to Roundup and suffer personal injuries resulting from exposure to these products, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and multiple myeloma. At the end of June, it seemed like this chapter would finally come to an end as Bayer agreed to a settlement of around $10.5 billion. By paying an amount somewhere between €9.1 billion and €9.8 billion, Bayer could settle tens of thousands of lawsuits. But about two weeks later, Judge Vince Chhabria stated that the court might oppose the part of the proposed settlement that deals with future claims and as this part of the settlement is extremely important for Bayer as it would prevent future lawsuits, the stock declined over the last few weeks and uncertainty is back. And if that part of the settlement is rejected, Bayer might face further litigations in the years to come - and that risk also has to be taken into account.

But over the long run, we should be optimistic about Bayer. Not only could the company grow its net income with a CAGR of 6.7% over the last four decades, Bayer is also profiting from several megatrends like aging and growing population as well as the pressure on the ecosystems by the loss in arable land per capita of around 20% till 2050 and estimated harvest losses due to climate change.

(Source: Bayer Investor Presentation)

When trying to calculate an intrinsic value, we should use cautious assumptions. For 2020 and 2021 I assume free cash flow to be €0 (this should reflect the payments from the settlement). For 2022, we assume that Bayer will only be able to generate the same free cash flow as right now - about $5 billion are the estimates management gave for 2020 (before COVID-19 hit the world). When assuming 4% growth going forward, we get an intrinsic value of €70.13, when assuming 5% growth we get an intrinsic value of €84.16 - both numbers seem realistic. But in the meantime, investors can collect the annual dividend of €2.80, which can be considered as safe and is resulting in a dividend yield of almost 5% right now.

Gilead Sciences (GILD)

A second company, which I already mentioned several times in the past is the biopharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences. The US-based company is primarily focused on antiviral drugs used in the treatment of HIV and hepatitis B and hepatitis C, but in the last few months it was especially in the news due to remdesivir, which was designed as potential treatment for Ebola, but is now also used as treatment of COVID-19. Remdesivir already received approval in countries like Australia, India, the United States or the European Union and will be marketed under the brand name Veklury.

Gilead Sciences announced that the global price for remdesivir will be $390 per vial and it was also reported that the US government bought more than 500k treatment courses. One treatment course will cost the US government apparently about $3,200, which would result in $1.6 billion in revenue for Gilead Sciences. But we have to assume that other countries will buy remdesivir as well and Gilead Sciences has the goal of producing 2 million treatment courses by December 2020 (which would result in $6.4 billion in revenue when taking the prices from above). The revenue Gilead Sciences can generate from remdesivir is depending on many different factors - how long the pandemic will last, if governments manage to regain control over the virus or if a vaccine is found. But according to a Reuters article, analysts are seeing annual sales being as high as $7 billion by 2022 due to stockpiling of governments all over the world, which seems not unlikely.

While it is understandable that the primary focus is on remdesivir, Gilead Sciences is not a one trick pony. And while the company still has trouble to return on the path of growth, product sales in the first quarter were $5.5 billion - reflecting 5% YoY growth.

(Source: Gilead Sciences Investor Presentation)

While the HCV product sales fluctuated much more during the past quarters, HIV product sales grew with a stable pace and since 2011, HIV sales grew with a CAGR of 13%. In the first quarter of 2020, HIV product sales were responsible for $4.1 billion in revenue. Especially the Descovy-based products grew 34% YoY and generated $3.5 billion in sales with Biktarvy being the most important product. Biktarvy generated $1,693 million in sales in the first quarter, reflecting a growth of 113% YoY and 8% QoQ. Yescarta is also responsible for $140 million in sales and grew 46% YoY and 15% QoQ with 176 centers authorized worldwide (with primarily expanding in Europe).

Gilead Sciences is currently trading with a forward P/E of 11 as investors are not really confident that Gilead Sciences can grow again. But in my opinion, Gilead Sciences continues to be severely undervalued at this point. Even in a very conservative calculation, assuming that the free cash flow will stagnate at current levels of $8.2 billion and growth will only come back slowly and not exceeding 3% growth till perpetuity, the intrinsic value of Gilead Sciences would be $84.10 (assuming a 10% discount rate). And considering the additional revenue that could stem from remdesivir and the pipeline of Gilead Sciences with 11 products either in stage III or close to marketing authorization, I consider the assumptions above to be too conservative. And in the meantime, Gilead Sciences is paying a quarterly dividend of $0.68 resulting in a dividend yield of 3.69%.

Wells Fargo (WFC)

Wells Fargo is one of "Big Four Banks" of the United States and while Wells Fargo was once the most valuable bank by market capitalization, the account scandal of 2016 left the bank struggling in the last few years. Nevertheless, the bank is still among the top 15 banks in the world according to total assets and mostly focused on the consumer business.

(Source: Wells Fargo Investor Presentation)

On Tuesday, July 14, Wells Fargo reported second quarter results and while nobody expected positive results, the numbers for Wells Fargo were particularly bad - especially compared to its peers. Wells Fargo reported a net loss of $2.4 billion, resulting in a loss of $0.66 per share. Revenue could increase 0.6% compared to the first quarter of 2020, but declined 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. The biggest drag on the bottom line was $9.5 billion in provision for credit losses bringing up this amount to $13.5 billion for the first half of 2020. While non-interest income declined about 16% compared to the same quarter last year, interest income declined 31% for the same timeframe.

As it was expected, Wells Fargo was also the first major bank to cut its dividend during this crisis. But almost nobody expected a steep cut from $0.51 to only $0.10 quarterly. And while we can expect that Wells Fargo will increase its dividend again, it might take several years before we reach pre-crisis levels.

And while Wells Fargo might not be a good investment for its dividend right now, it could become a good investment for dividend investors in the years to come. And it certainly might take some time (maybe several years) before Wells Fargo can return to its pre-2016 levels of performance, but I assume it is possible. And similar to many other banks, Wells Fargo still has a strong moat due to switching costs and cost advantages and based on this strong moat, I would still assume that Wells Fargo can return on its path of above-average performance, which it has been on for several decades. In late 2019, Charles Scharf was appointed as new CEO and hopefully he can turn the ship around. If the Fed will abolish its restrictions for the company's total assets being below $2 trillion and the company is able to cut billions in expenses (as Scharf promised), Wells Fargo might be able to grow again - even if not at a similar pace as before. And hopefully customers will trust Wells Fargo again.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (WBA)

A fourth and final company that could be interesting right now is Walgreens Boots Alliance. The company is one of the leaders in retail and wholesale pharmacy and has more than 18,000 stores in 11 countries. However, in the last few years, Walgreens has been struggling and the third quarter results were also not good. While sales could increase 1.2% in constant currency compared to the same quarter last year, the company had to report a loss of $1.95 per share on a GAAP basis. As this includes a $2 billion non-cash impairment charge, the adjusted earnings per share were at least $0.83, which is still a decline of 44% compared to the same quarter last year.

(Source: Walgreens Investor Presentation)

The business model of Walgreens Boots Alliance is certainly facing many challenges - like the competition of CVS Health Corp. (CVS), which seems to be positioned much better due to the acquisition of Aetna and the rollout of its HealthHubs. Walgreens Boots Alliance also sees declining operating margins in the last few quarters, which is also not a good sign.

But on the other hand, Walgreens has a successful history and while past performance is not a guarantee of future success, it is still indicating if a company can adapt and withstand crisis - otherwise a successful history of several decades or centuries is hardly possible. Since 1980, the company could grow its revenue with a CAGR of 12.21% and net income could increase with a CAGR of 12.91%. In the last decade, revenue growth slowed down to a CAGR of 8.19%, and net income could grow with a CAGR of 7.42%, but these are still strong growth rates. When looking at the last few years since 2015, revenue could still increase with a CAGR of 7.25%, but net income was more or less stable and fluctuated between $4 billion and $5 billion. Due to share buyback programs, earnings per share could still increase a little bit.

And although the business might face certain challenges, we should not forget that Walgreens Boots Alliance is providing products and services that are recession-proof and the recent drop in real personal consumption expenditures for healthcare (2.3% YoY and 4.4% QoQ) can be seen as an exception. Due to the pandemic, people stayed at home and even avoided going to the doctor or pharmacy if not absolutely necessary. And considering the 78% increase in online sales, Walgreens is also trying to meet the challenges it is facing and expanding its online business.

And when taking the company's own adjusted EPS guidance, the stock is currently trading with a P/E ratio of 8.6, which seems cheap - even for a company that has trouble to grow its business.

(Source: Walgreens Investor Presentation)

And when assuming that Walgreens Boots Alliance will have $0 free cash flow (due to COVID-19 and the recession) and from 2021 going forward the same free cash flow as in 2019 (assuming 0% growth till perpetuity), we get an intrinsic value of $46.27 - making Walgreens Boots Alliance still a bit undervalued. And analysts are expecting higher EPS for the years to come.

Walgreens Boots Alliance is also interesting for its dividend. Currently, the company is paying a dividend of 45.75 cents per share, which is resulting in a dividend yield of 4.62% right now. When considering that Walgreens Boots Alliance paid a dividend for 350 straight quarters and has raised the dividend for 44 consecutive years, we should be confident about the dividend. And although I would be cautiously optimistic that WBA can be a good investment at this point, I still stick with CVS Health as I consider it the better alternative (presented in my last article and also extremely undervalued in my opinion).

Conclusion

The lesson of this article is pretty simple: Don't buy unless you absolutely have to (for whatever reason). Considering that we are heading into the two weakest months of the year and also considering the run we witnessed since the end of March, it seems likely that we will see cheaper prices in the weeks and months to come.

(Source: StockAnalysis)

If you have to buy, the four companies presented above are certainly not the best companies out there as they are surrounded by scandals, lawsuits and trouble to grow in the recent past, which is leading to a high level of uncertainty for investors. But considering the high valuations of most other stocks, these four can be called interesting at this point as they mostly offer high dividend yields and a limited downside in my opinion (and of course a solid business model). If you have to buy right now, these four could be a good choice. Otherwise, I would advise to wait a few months as I assume you might get better deals on many other stocks.

