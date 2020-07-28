The company has affirmed adjusted guidance and should see strong cash flows for the rest of the year.

Introduction

I'll admit, I really wanted to write an unreservedly bullish article about this company. My pipeline article "flak-jacket" is a bit frayed, and for some strange reason, they are out of stock at Walmart (NYSE:WMT). For the legions of pipeline and MLP acolytes on this platform, un-nock your arrows, put down that brick, and douse the torches...I'm saying it loud and clear, this is THE company to buy in this space! While I do have a few concerns that we will cover, I am impressed with enough with this company to declare them, the "Lannisters of the Pipe-patch." They got money, and don't mind spreading it around!

The pipeline space gets a lot of ink in these and other pages, primarily because of the relatively high, and free cash covered distributions they pay. It's not a sector I've written on extensively because, and I am a little ashamed to say this... it's boring! There, I've put it out in the universe. Running a "delivery" service, which is essentially what the downstream business that Enbridge (ENB) dominates, is pretty dull by comparison with my upstream predilections.

I am an upstream oilfield techie geek, and just absolutely marvel at the advances in technology made in the last decade in the upstream sector. Technology that fewer and fewer companies have any use for as you chart the decline of the offshore drillers and major service providers, since the mid-teens of this century. We used to have an expression that suited a well that was successfully brought online, but would never pay out. "Technical success, commercial failure." A story too often told these days in the broader upstream industry.

By comparison, the pipeline companies are relatively unscathed. Sure, they are down, but none I know of are nearing bankruptcy by way of example. On the contrary, they keep "dully" delivering profits and nice distribution yields, some of which might be in jeopardy. But, not Enbridge's. Sleep well at night with this one, but maybe leave a nightlight on just in case. There might be a couple of monsters under the bed.

Let's discuss. I am at a stage where I am willing to accept some "dull" profits and high yield cash covered distributions from this downstream powerhouse. I think the dividend is safe, and the multiple is compressed as it's going to get. If you're looking for a nice 8% yield for your capital, it would tough to find a better place to park it.

Note - this article appeared in a slightly different form in the Daily Drilling Report a few days ago.

The Thesis for Enbridge

Oil and gas are seldom where they need to be these days. In days of yore, a new field would be discovered and the infrastructure to process it would spring up around it, as would the market for the refined products. It was a great system, but like the Happy Hollisters saga below, represents a by-gone era.

Source

In days of now, it's virtually impossible to build any oil and gas infrastructure, and the oilfields just outside of town are played out. This creates a requirement of moving crude oil and gas hundreds and sometimes thousands of miles to existing infrastructure for processing and final distribution.

That's the stock-in-trade of ENB. Delivering the oil and gas and derivatives that fire the engines of modern technology, safely and efficiently mostly through the pipeline network shown below. They are also in the renewables business, a segment that, while I scorn as inefficient, is gaining favor. Renewables are like a new toy at Christmas...(darn it, where's my 'wokeness'? I mean Winter Holiday Celebration. I am all about inclusivity.) All shiny and glittery and everyone wants one at the present. We'll look at that aspect of their structure as well. It remains to be seen how they will stack up to traditional energy sources. I will just comment that the long haul... is a very long haul!

ENB is selling at a discount that I think completely offsets any marginal risk this company might have, and I won't keep you in suspense, I think they belong in an energy investors dividend-oriented portfolio.

Source

So, pipeline bulls, this is the article you've been waiting for. Sit back and enjoy.

What I Like About Enbridge

Well, first of all I that it's an "Inc" and not an "MLP." That means a number of things, but only one that I care about. No K-1's. I get lot of bricks hurled at me for not taking these on for the large distributions they sometimes provide. I don't care, you are welcome to the extra hours, or hundreds of dollars an accountant will charge you for completing them on your behalf. In recent years, I'll bet I could make a good argument that with the decline in value of the MLPs, minus fees or lost time for doing the K-1's.

I like the fact their distributions are well covered with earnings. For Q-1, the company showed $2.7 bn of DCF, and guided to a range of $4.50-4.80 (CAN) of DCF for 2020. With 2.025 bn shares outstanding and a dividend obligation of 0.81 per share you get a total in Canadian dollars of ~$1.64 bn. U.S. investors will receive a net after conversion to USD at a rate of ~$2.30 per share. If ENB interests you after reading this article, you can snag the current announced dividend up to August 14th.

Note - Investors should also note the potential tax implications of owning this security, as dividends may be subject to 15% Canadian withholding tax. You might then be able to take credit for this withholding on your U.S. taxes. I'll let you take up the vagaries of these with your tax accountant.

This is another metric worthy of note. A long history of paying and increasing the dividend on a regular basis is considered a plus. I don't set as much store by this after the Shell (RDS.A), (RDS.B) train wreck of earlier this year, as I used to. Great White said it best in the '80s, "Once Bitten, Twice Shy."

Strong customer base. Counterparty risk is low with Enbridge, meaning the credit quality of their customer base makes default on a carriage contract unlikely.

Source

Earnings Resiliency

It is ENB's position and one they make repeatedly in their earnings release for Q-1 that due to demand pull from their core markets and access to key refining and processing markets, that their revenue streams are very "resilient." I've seen nothing to suggest otherwise - save for the few warts we will discuss.

Source

Al Monaco, Enbridge CEO comments -

If you look at the core markets we serve in the Midwest, Eastern Canada and the U.S. Gulf main line deliveries, these are the purple squares that you see here have held up better than overall refinery demand. In April, the Chicago area and Minnesota refineries were still running near their normal heavy crude slate or about 90% of their normal main line take. This competitiveness that we're talking about here comes from the scale, coking capability and reliable access to heavy crude supply, which drives better margins. And it means that we're more resilient -- they're more resilient to the downturn and first to recover when demand picks up. Source

The Warren Buffett Effect

I've cast some doubt on the "resiliency" of pipeline company earnings in past articles, due to some of the market forces we've seen this year. My main contention was these companies don't operate in a vacuum, and problems with the underlying commodities will eventually spill over into the pipeline business. I'm not going to re-argue that position now, although I think it is still relevant.

Warren Buffett entered the pipeline business last week, buying Dominion Energy's (NYSE:D) pipeline assets. For $10 bn, he basically "stole" some assets that compare favorably to other players in the market. The linked article suggests that Dominion's shareholders should be up in arms about getting "Buffetted" by Warren. I will let you come to your own conclusions about that notion.

An article in Forbes recently highlights what Warren saw in the Dominion deal.

As true for Buffett and Munger strategies, the full value will become apparent in the long run. In this case, it's a reminder for investors to consider which companies in a market are absolutely necessary while remaining disconnected from the whims of commodity pricing. A pipeline business is like an electrical grid, gaining its own profits for a service that can't easily be circumvented.

Forbes

For ~$10 bn, Buffett nearly doubled the size of Berkshire Hathaway Energy (BHE) and captured another ~18% of the gas transmission market. He gained assets that contributed nearly $800 mm to Dominion's operating earnings of $3.4 bn for 2019. In short, Warren did what he always does, snapping up undervalued assets from a willing seller. In this case, Dominion is shunning traditional forms of energy in favor of a zero-carbon push.

The larger point here is that I think this move could cause the companies in this business, the shares of which are all at multi-decade lows, to see an upward push. A push from yield seeking investors who rightly determine that pipelines in the ground have some unrealized value, as opposed to pipelines that may never be built. It's a growth vs stable earnings story. My view is that the stable earnings story will gain traction.

A Rising Gas Price Is Bullish For Transmission Stocks

Gas prices are rising finally. Warren was probably anticipating this as well.

Source

Some supply is coming off the market as per the last EIA DPR, and the EIA gas storage report showed that injection volumes declined in the last week. The LNG export story is showing signs of having moderately renewed legs, as the pace of cargo cancellations has moderated. The weather forecast is also bullish for gas in generating electricity in the coming weeks, with the EIA predicting natty will contribute 41% of this market in 2020.

A Few Warts On A Relatively Blemish Free Exterior

Now, this wouldn't be an article on pipelines without a few warts, of a regulatory and permitting nature. I am going to bullet them here without a lot of discussion.

DAPL - ENB has some exposure here as a partner in the DAPL through their ownership participation in the MarEN Bakken Company. The DAPL is under some doubt due to a judicial degree that it must shut down soon. This is a developing situation, with appeals flying in all directions. Opinions vary on the outcome of this situation. On one side is the enormity and cost of actually implementing the judge's order. Perhaps "impossibility", given the early August date by which this was supposed to happen. The other side is the risk to the water supply, however minuscule it might be, can't be mitigated in any other way. Given the forum in which this decision and current appeal are being litigated, D.C. it's hard for me to be optimistic about a ruling completely in Energy Transfer's (NYSE: ET

Line-5. A concern about a potential leak in this 65-year piece of infrastructure, which traverses the bottom of Lake Superior through the Mackinac Straits, has generated a number of shutdown and restart orders. Currently, it is being allowed to operate. There is also a plan to replace it with a tunnel under the lake. The Great Lakes Tunnel Project is under review with the company expecting construction to start next year. Yeah, right. Tunneling is one of the more divisive aspects of building pipelines, with a host of state and federal regulators with which to contend. A deal with former Governor Snyder to replace the pipes via the tunneling project is getting renewed scrutiny from the Wittmer administration, which is decidedly anti-oil.

Line-3. This is a ~$3 bn 34" line replacement project now in the permitting process. With Line-5 sucking all the O2 out of the room, it isn't getting a lot of attention and seems to be traveling the permitting process fairly well.

Renewables

ENB is dabbling in the renewables business. As shown below, it contributes infinitesimally to earnings. As I've said, this is an ESG requirement these days. What sets ENB off from other dabblers is they have some earnings in this space and carry it on the balance sheet. Oo-Rah!

Source

Al Monaco, ENB CEO comments on renewables -

Our renewable power business, which generates about 5% of our consolidated EBITDA. This business is built on the same type of commercial underpinning I just went through. Projects are backed by long-term PPAs which provide guarantee of and pricing. And we have strong investment grade customers there as well. We remain on track to meet our budget this year. We also have a good European growth hopper supported by excellent fundamentals and well-developed supply chains now in this business. We now have three large offshore wind farms in operation and several in development, and bringing in the financial investor I mentioned on the three French offshore projects, boost our return here nicely and minimizes our capital outlay.

Source

My final comment here would be to underscore they are making money in the renewables space. I think that says enough all by itself.

Insider Buying

This is often considered a good indicator of the future prospects of a company. I did not see any open market insider buys this year. This is a little surprising, given the trading discount for the company now.

Risks

I have pointed out that the regulatory risk really can't be mitigated. The travails of Energy Transfer and partners - which as stated include Enbridge, highlight the moving target of environmental groups who wish to move the economy away from petroleum-based hydrocarbon sources.

There's also a bit of political risk in ENB. Should the party out of power reclaim the presidency, expect some upheaval. Just imagine Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez...or here's a fun thought, Elizabeth Warren as Secretary of the Interior, with oversight of federal lands. I told you there might be some monsters under the bed, now drink some warm milk and tuck in. It hasn't happened...yet.

Investors just need to keep these potentialities in the back of their minds when making their minds up about companies like ENB.

Your Takeaway

I am not necessarily recommending the pipeline space. That's up for you to decide. If it turns out to be your cup of tea, then I don't think you can invest in a better company.

All of that said, Warren Buffett's endorsement of this space lessens my skepticism about them in general. Since I can't afford Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.B), I may take a small position in ENB.

As I've said, the company is trading at a significant discount to recent prices, and this will probably not persist for long. At a Debt/Equity ratio of 1, the company compares favorably with other players at current prices. Notably ET, at 2.63 and Enterprise Products Partners (EPD), 1.18. To value the company, let's use Price to Free cash flow to evaluate ENB. With a market cap of ~$63 bn, the company is trading at about 15X 2019 FCF of ~4 bn. Roughly the same as Energy Transfer at 14X 2019 FCF, and EPD at ~14X 2019 FCF.

Given they are all in the same range using this metric, I would give the nod to ENB based on their well covered dividend, the resiliency of their network's earnings prospects, and total shareholder returns over time.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENB over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not advice to buy or sell this stock. I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties and is in no way a recommendation to buy or sell the securities mentioned. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to do their own due diligence before investing their hard-earned cash