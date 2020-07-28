BIGC is growing efficiently and the IPO appears reasonably valued, so is worth considering.

The firm provides companies of all sizes with ecommerce software solutions.

Quick Take

BigCommerce (BIGC) has filed to raise $130 million from the sale of its Series 1 stock in an IPO, according to an amended registration statement.

The company provides enterprises of all sizes with SaaS delivered ecommerce software solutions.

BIGC has an accelerating revenue growth trajectory and the IPO appears reasonably priced, so is worth considering.

Company & Technology

Austin, Texas-based BigCommerce was founded to develop e-commerce software delivered as a SaaS platform for online retailers.

BIGC has provided its software to 60,000 online stores in 120 countries worldwide.

Management is headed by president, CEO and Chairman Mr. Brent Bellm, who has been with the firm since June 2015 and was previously president and COO of HomeAway, a vacation rental online marketplace.

Below is a brief overview video of BigCommerce:

Source: BigCommerce

The firm has developed a robust partner program for both Agency partners and Technology partners.

The firm's primary uses cases include:

Headless Commerce

B2B

Wholesale

Multi-Channel

International

Industries the company’s software serves include:

Apparel & Fashion

Health & Beauty

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Automotive

BigCommerce has received at least $225 million from investors including Revolution Growth, General Catalyst Group, GGV Capital and SoftBank.

Customer Acquisition

The firm originally launched with a focus on the SMB market, with a self-serve website-based service.

Since then, the firm has transitioned to a much wider approach, expanding its focus to include larger enterprises.

Sales & Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales & Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 47.5% 2019 54.2% 2018 50.0%

Source: Company registration statement

The Sales & Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales & Marketing spend, rose to 0.5x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales & Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 0.5 2019 0.3

Source: Company registration statement

Management disclosed the firm’s recent net revenue retention rate as, “NRR for accounts with ACV greater than $2,000 was 108% and 106% for 2018 and 2019, respectively.”

A figure of greater than 100% is considered good as it means the firm is generating increasing revenue (negative net churn) from the same cohort of customers over time.

Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Grand View Research, the global market for e-commerce software was valued at $6.2 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $18 billion by 2027.

This represents a forecast very strong CAGR of 16.3% from 2020 to 2027.

The main drivers for this expected growth are an increase in e-commerce capabilities to assist enterprises in automating core business functions while increasing the leverage firms have as consumers increasingly adopt online shopping for goods and services.

Also, firms that utilize APIs (Application Programming Interface) enable companies to employ low code solutions to quickly modernize their existing systems.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Magento

Salesforce (CRM)

Shopify (SHOP)

WooCommerce

Numerous smaller platforms

Financial Performance

BigCommerce’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Growing topline revenue

Increasing gross profit

Variable gross margin

Fluctuating operating losses

Increasing cash used in operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 33,174,000 29.7% 2019 $ 112,103,000 22.0% 2018 $ 91,867,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ 25,694,000 30.7% 2019 $ 85,080,000 21.7% 2018 $ 69,930,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 77.45% 2019 75.89% 2018 76.12% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (7,455,000) -22.5% 2019 $ (40,987,000) -36.6% 2018 $ 37,980,000 41.3% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (4,023,000) 2019 $ (42,590,000) 2018 $ (38,878,000) Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Three Mos. Ended March 31, 2020 $ (9,990,000) 2019 $ (39,969,000) 2018 $ (30,591,000) (Glossary Of Terms)

Source: Company registration statement

As of March 31, 2020, BigCommerce had $33 million in cash and $118. million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended March 31, 2020, was negative ($43.8 million).

IPO Details

BIGC intends to sell 6.85 million shares of Series 1 stock at a midpoint price of $19.00 per share for gross proceeds of approximately $130 million, not including the sale of customary underwriter options.

Private equity firm Tiger Global Management has indicated its non-binding interest in purchasing up to 20% of the shares offered in the IPO. This is unusual for a non-life science IPO and represents a strong vote in favor of the proposed valuation.

Only holders of Series 1 common stock are entitled to vote, Series 2 holders are not entitled to vote, although the series is convertible into Series 1 stock under certain circumstances.

Assuming a successful IPO at the midpoint of the proposed price range, the company’s enterprise value at IPO would approximate $1.5 billion.

Excluding effects of underwriter options and private placement shares or restricted stock, if any, the float to outstanding shares ratio will be approximately 10.4%.

Per the firm’s most recent regulatory filing, the firm plans to use the net proceeds as follows:

We intend to use a portion of the net proceeds from this offering to pay in cash the Series F Dividend, which is expected to total $16.4 million as of the closing of this offering. As a result of the anticipated payment of the Series F Dividend, holders of our Series F preferred stock are expected to receive approximately $16.4 million of the net proceeds of this offering, including entities affiliated with General Catalyst Group and Lawrence Bohn, a member of our board of directors, and entities affiliated with GGV Capital and Jeff Richards, a member of our board of directors, which are expected to receive approximately $0.1 million and $0.3 million, respectively. We intend to use the remainder of the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, including sales and marketing, research and development, general and administrative matters, and capital expenditures.

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is available here.

Listed underwriters of the IPO are Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Jefferies, KeyBanc Capital Markets, Canaccord Genuity, Needham & Company, Raymond James, and SunTrust Robinson Humphrey.

Source: Company Prospectus

Commentary

BIGC is going public in part to pay a Series F dividend although most of the proceeds will be available for the company’s future growth initiatives.

The firm’s financials indicate it is growing topline revenue at an accelerating rate; gross profit and gross margin have increased, although operating profit has been highly variable.

Sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have been uneven as revenues have increased; the firm’s sales and marketing efficiency ratio has improved.

The company's net dollar retention rate is above 100%, a positive signal that indicates it is garnering more revenue from the same cohort over time, i.e., negative net churn.

The market opportunity for providing a SaaS e-commerce solution is large and likely to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, so the company enjoys a robust industry growth dynamic.

That growth potential will no doubt be assisted further by the Covid19 pandemic and its effects on businesses seeking to produce more of their revenue from digital sources.

The firm's net revenue retention rate for accounts with a greater than $2,000 ACV was 106% for 2019. A figure of higher than 100% is a positive result and indicates negative net churn at scale.

As a comparable-based valuation to a basket of public Internet application providers compiled by the NYU Stern School which had an EV/Revenue multiple of 7.64x in January 2020, BIGC’s proposed EV/Revenue multiple of 12.66x is certainly higher.

However, the firm’s revenue growth rate of nearly 30% is likely higher than the comparable basket, so I view the IPO as reasonably valued.

Given BIGC’s growth trajectory and reasonable valuation at IPO, the transaction is worth considering.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: August 4, 2020.

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research. Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis. Get started with a free trial!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.