I predict no final dividend either and possible dividend impact on next year, even on the best case scenario of no further COVID-19 spikes or lockdowns.

The U.K. bakery chain Gregg's (OTC:GGGSF, OTC:GGGSY) announced its interim results on Tuesday and, as the phrase goes, there was good news and there was bad news.

The Good News: The Tills are Ringing

The full estate is now open for business bar some shops which the company decided to close permanently.

Source: company trading announcement

The key takeaway for me about the business performance is that sales have been increasing since shops reopened and the latest week reached 72% of 2019 level.

That is pretty impressive given that daily life has changed for a lot of people. Many remain indoors far more than before, while others are working from home so not passing Greggs as much. A family member popped into Gregg's in my town last week and several key items were out of stock, so went elsewhere: that may be an isolated case, but if not it suggests that when any supply chain kinks are ironed out, the number could creep up slightly more. The company did state that "In anticipation of lower-than-normal sales levels under social distancing we have limited our initial product range to focus on our best sellers." So, there may well be more upside in terms of volume even with current customer numbers, once the full product range is made available again.

72% is impressive in that it means almost three out of four sales are back. However, it's also far below what I imagine the company needs to make a decent return. They said that their current trading means they are broadly at operating cash breakeven, and the business should break even in profit terms when it achieves sales around 80 per cent of the 2019 level.

The operating cash flow picture looks suitably grim.

Source: company trading announcement

The key question is how much higher will sales climb and at what rate?

The company itself guided clearly that, as long as social distancing guidelines remain in place, it does not expect to reach 100% of its normal sales level: "However, we still expect sales to remain below normal for as long as social distancing is required." They declined to speculate on how long social distancing will be required. It is hard to imagine that social distancing will be removed soon so realistically I expect that we will be looking at a less than normal sales rate for the company for the full year.

The Bad News: The Dividend

The news in the interim results which disappointed me was that the company will not be paying an interim dividend.

Rewinding to the start of the pandemic, a lot of U.K. companies axed their planned dividend payments, did not declare dividends or announced a wait and see policy before taking a final decision later in the year. Greggs was among these, announcing in March that it would cancel its final dividend, which it had previously announced at a level of 33p. That was a blow to shareholders, although in October the company had paid its first special dividend since 2015, at 35p per share, so the total dividend for 2019 ended up being slightly higher (36.9p) than the prior year (35.7p).

After that initial flurry of cancellations and suspensions I didn't give as much thought as I should have to the long-term plan for dividends. It seemed that companies were driven by panic and/or caution, so decided that maximum liquidity in the short-term was their best chance to ride out the pandemic and its after-effects.

The Greggs announcement that there would be no interim dividend made me revisit the longer term question. Greggs has now cancelled or passed two dividends in a row. But, will that be all? Six months from now, what will it do about its final dividend?

For the second half of the year, the company expects c.£5 million simply for the provision of protective workwear, additional cleaning and hand sanitizer. That alone would equate to an 8.4% reduction in last year's pre-tax operating profit before tax on a full year basis. In the results, another £9 million of stock was written off as the move into lockdown made it unsellable - a similar charge would presumably occur again if a second lockdown takes place. These are simply the immediate costs of dealing with lockdown and social distancing at the operational level. There are bigger clouds when it comes to staffing costs and lease obligations, for example.

So realistically, Greggs is working hard to get sales to a level where it covers its cost base, even in the absence of any further lockdowns later in the year. That does not sound like a basis for an operating profit which will allow for a final dividend. At this point I expect that the board will pass on a final dividend for the year even with no further uptick in COVID-19 or lockdown. I also think next year's dividends are in doubt. The company balance sheet has added a fair bit of debt and I think that will be prioritized over dividends. It took out £150 million of commercial paper under a government scheme which it plans to convert into commercial loans within the year. I expect that it will want to rebuild its balance sheet fast, at the expense or partial expense of dividends in the following financial year, even if the trading at that point has returned to full normality.

Source: company interim report adapted by author

Greggs has shown again what an able operator it is with its reopening, but they give no grounds for optimism about the final dividend this year and also give cause for concern about dividends in the following financial year.

Why This Is a Signal for U.K. High Street Shares

What concerns me about this is that Greggs is one of the better operators on the U.K. high street and COVID-19 combined with lockdown have now cost its shareholders two dividends, and I expect will cost them at least one more in full, with next year's final dividend possibly paid at a lower level than before as the company touts a rebuilding story.

That bodes badly for other retailers or operators such as pub companies, who don't have the excellent consumer proposition Greggs does, or its strong balance sheet. Greggs points out that social distancing is more onerous for it given its small footprint in some shops, but even taking that into account, demand is down and operating costs are up.

Conclusion: There is a Dividend Drought on the Way

Cancelling dividends in spring was hard on many investors but at the time some hoped it might be one-off. That may well be true in some sectors. But in the U.K. high street, retailers, eateries and pub chains may feel compelled, like Greggs, to pass a second dividend and having done that, to pass the following one too.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.