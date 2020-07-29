3 Blue-Chip REITs On Sale With 6% Yields

We look at 3 of our top REIT picks that are still on sale.

When prices dip, focus on buying up the high-quality that is usually too expensive.

Co-produced with Beyond Saving

In a previous article, we took a look at how the Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs) held by us at "High Dividend Opportunities" have fared since 1998. While the road has not always been easy, time worked its magic and despite the worst real estate recession in memory and the unique impact of COVID-19, our property REITs have provided total returns that materially beat the S&P 500.

Source: Portfolio Visualizer

As an asset class, property REITs are very favorable towards income investors. First, they tend to provide a very high level of income. This is due in part to tax laws, which require REITs to distribute at least 90% of their taxable income, and in part due to tradition. Investors in REITs are generally looking for dividends, so most REITs actually pay out more than their taxable income requires.

Additionally, real estate has some great properties. Real estate is needed for virtually every economic activity, real estate can be adapted to a wide variety of uses, and - above all - you can collect rent. This makes real estate a prime investment for anyone looking for passive income.

Why REITs?

REITs are constructed as "pass-through" vehicles, designed to distribute a majority of their taxable income to shareholders. This means that REITs do not have to pay income taxes at the corporate level and US investors can take advantage of the 20% 199a deduction.

At their most basic level, REITs buy property and lease it. Things can get a lot more complicated based on what kinds of property they are buying and how leases are structured. Yet at its core, owning a REIT is the ultimate of being a passive landlord. The REIT uses its scale to get leverage at a lower rate than you probably could, you have a professional team that manages the property, and most of the profits are forwarded to you in the form of dividends.

The danger of being a passive landlord is that you do not have direct control over daily operations. This means that you need to be able to trust the decisions being made.

On the other hand, a huge advantage is that we are not tied to a particular piece of real estate or even one kind of real estate. The largest drawback of direct real estate ownership is that the asset is not liquid. Selling real estate at a fair price is a long drawn-out process. Selling stock in a REIT can be done on your cell phone from nearly any location nearly instantaneously during market hours.

So when we look at REITs, there are a few key things we want to consider:

The real estate sector the REIT invests in.

The REIT's strategy: How much leverage is used and what kind, are they buying already leased properties or fixer-uppers etc.

How reliable is management?

Let's take a look at three high-quality property REITs in our portfolio that we were able to add during the dip.

Pick #1: W. P. Carey Inc.

W. P. Carey (WPC), yielding 6.3%

Sector: WPC is a triple-net REIT with a very diversified portfolio including exposure to industrial, warehouses, office, retail, and other real estate assets:

Source: WPC - 1Q 2020 Supplement

We said back in January that we wanted to increase our exposure to triple-net, but it was too expensive. Thanks to the market decline, instead of paying prices in the high $80's, we can get WPC under $70. The triple-net structure has really proven itself through this crisis as WPC has been able to collect over 96% of their rent, and has raised their dividend twice since the crisis.

Strategy: WPC maintains a very diverse portfolio, with approximately 1/3rd of their portfolio in Europe. They utilize leverage at approximately 40% debt to gross assets with a combination of asset level non-recourse mortgages and unsecured bonds.

Source: WPC - 1Q 2020 Supplement

This is a middle of the road approach to leverage for a REIT, and WPC's discipline has earned them a BBB credit rating.

WPC focuses on investing in a diverse group of high-quality tenants with very long-term leases (10 year+) that have regular rent escalators. They primarily buy already leased properties or do sale-leasebacks with the tenant.

Management: WPC's track record speaks for itself:

Data by YCharts

Pick #2: Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp.

Monmouth common shares (MNR), yielding 4.8%.

Monmouth preferred C shares (MNR.PC) yielding 6.1%

Sector: MNR invests in industrial real estate, a sector that we had a very bright outlook on at the beginning of the year. Industrial real estate is being driven by demand for fulfillment. Americans are getting increasingly used to being able to order something and have it delivered to their door sooner rather than later. The urgency for delivery right now has created a significant change in logistics and dramatically increased demand for industrial locations.

Strategy: MNR's strategy is to focus on very high-quality tenants. Their largest tenant is FedEx (FDX) accounting for 56.2% of rent, followed by Amazon (AMZN) at 6.6% of annual rent. In total, over 81% of their rent comes from investment-grade tenants. MNR pushed their chips all-in on the explosion of e-commerce and that bet is paying off handsomely.

They utilize long-term leases, while doing something that is rather rare among REITs. They use amortizing property level mortgages. This means that each payment is paying down the principal of the loan. This avoids having large balloon payments that can cause problems with refinancing when the debt markets freeze up.

Source: MNR Investor Presentation - June 2020

This conservative approach to debt has paid off well for MNR in the past.

Management: MNR is one of the older publicly traded REITs. Eugene Landy was the founder and current chairman, while his son Michael Landy took over as CEO in 2013.

Data by YCharts

We appreciate MNR's slow and steady approach to real estate. Buying high quality properties, in good locations, and letting the rent roll in - and maintaining a conservative level of leverage. Over the long term MNR has beaten the indexes, and signs suggest that MNR is going to continue following their proven model.

Investors looking for immediate income should also consider Monmouth Real Estate Investment, 6.125% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock ('MNR.PC'). Currently trading around par value of $25 a share and yielding 6.1% - ex-dividend August 14th.

Pick #3: Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust (MPW) yielding 5.7%

Sector: MPW invests in hospitals. While several REITs have some exposure to hospitals, MPW is the only one that specializes in them. We like healthcare real estate because there are strong fundamentals. As baby-boomers age, inevitably there will be an increase in demand for various health services. Going to the hospital usually is not fun, but when needed, everyone is thankful it is there.

Strategy: MPW invests primarily in general acute care hospitals. These are the kinds of hospitals you might go to with an unexpected injury or emergency. MPW uses "master leases", these are leases that include multiple properties guaranteed by the parent company. If one property defaults, then the entire lease defaults.

This strategy provides more security at the individual property level, as even if the operator decides to close a property, they still owe the rent. However, it also means that they have meaningful exposure to their larger tenants.

Source: MPW - 1Q 2020 Supplement

MPW utilizes a higher level of leverage than WPC or MNR at 53% debt/gross assets. Though they also enjoy much longer leases. 81.5% of MNR's leases expire after 2030.

Source: MPW - 1Q 2020 Supplement

These are relatively large properties that are not only important to the tenants, but also very important to the communities that they are in. MPW is on a 7-year streak of raising their dividend, and with some very large acquisitions recently, we expect that track record to continue.

Management: We do not have the long track record with MPW that we see with WPC or MNR. However, in their shorter history, MPW has been able to soundly outperform the S&P 500. Surviving through the Great Financial Crisis and now managing COVID-19.

Data by YCharts

We are pleased with what we have seen from MPW's management. They have demonstrated good timing with equity raises, and steered MPW through a bankruptcy of a large tenant, managing to mitigate much of the potential losses. MPW continues to work on diversifying their tenant base, recently expanding substantially overseas. MPW is already a very good REIT, on their current path we believe they will become known as a "blue-chip".

Conclusion

There is a lot to love about being a landlord, and being a landlord through REITs is even easier. WPC, MNR and MPW have all beaten the market over time. Yet today, thanks to the drop from COVID-19, we can get all three of these premium REITs at a discount.

All three are in sectors with a strong outlook, they have good strategies and proven histories. When the market is going to sell off high-quality real estate, buy it and wait. Collecting high dividends is the cherry on the cake!

