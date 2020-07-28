The current dividend of 4% has almost reached 5-year high. It is backed with FFO payout of 77% and the strongest balance sheet in the sector (in terms of debt-to-EBITDA).

The divergence between the underlying fundamentals and the share price provides an attractive entry point for long-term investors who favour stable and growing dividends.

Despite the 42% decline in UHT's market cap, the H1 2020 cash flows have increased - driven by strong rent collection, new lease agreements and lower financing cost.

On a YTD basis, UHT's share price has fallen more than the broader REIT market and the closest sector peers such as GMRE.

Around three months ago, I published an article on Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) - Universal Health Realty Income Trust: Unknown Dividend Aristocrat - in which I elaborated on why UHT is a solid income generating bet in the context of declining economic growth.

The chart above compares the performance of UHT with that of the broader REIT index Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSE:VNQ). Initially, when the COVID-19 emerged in the U.S., UHT and VNQ fell together at more or less the same magnitude. However, starting from mid-June, UHT has massively diverged from the sector peers (including the hardest hit sectors such as retail and lodging).

If we contrast UHT with some closer peers that have also relatively large exposure to medical office buildings, the whole story gets rather interesting.

For instance, Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE), which has relatively similar market cap and around 60% exposure to medical office buildings, has actually outperformed VNQ by ca. 4% on a YTD basis.

So what has been driving this massive underperformance of UHT?

There are two factors which I consider the main catalyst behind the 42% drop in the share price:

Unfavourable concentration in the worst hit states. UHT carries a huge exposure to Texas, California and Nevada - all of which have been hit extra hard by the outbreak of COVID-19. The non-acute care as well as the majority of the medical office buildings are thus exhibiting significantly lower traffic than before. Plus, in many cases UHT was forced to temporarily close down the facilities due to imposed social distancing measures (albeit, most of the buildings are currently open). Impaired future cash flows. The COVID-19 has introduced a new set of challenges for the entire healthcare industry. While the overall healthcare and demographic conditions bode well for such operators as UHT, the prospects have been impaired mostly because of increased tendency to switch "face to face" visits to digital solutions. In the context of over 70% exposure to medical office buildings in UHT's portfolio, this could impose a greater need for future capex or lead to reduced rents.

Main reasons why UHT is unfairly punished by the market

Obviously, the aforementioned aspects require higher risk premiums and reduced growth rate on UHT's cash flows. However, I would argue that the level of assigned discount is too steep and is not justified by the underlying fundamentals of UHT. Here is why:

First of all, UHT managed to deliver stronger FFO figure during the first six months of 2020 compared to the comparable period in 2019. The reported FFO was $1.64 in H1 2020 that is $0.04 higher than in H1 2019. If we dig deeper a bit, then another positive thing in the FFO figure was that the lion's share of the growth came from the Q2, 2020 period in which UHT registered $0.03 increase in FFO. Of course, this is only a single period, but currently the momentum is in favour of UHT's investors.

This is a truly remarkable result against the backdrop of many properties being temporarily closed for a certain period in H1. The initially decreased level of rent collections did not help either. The recent consolidated results reveal the key sources of strong cash flows:

Reduced interest expense thanks to the aggressive policy by the FED. In Q2, 2020 UHT saved $0.06 of FFO per share due to opportunistic refinancing actions.

Close to 100% in rent collection (see, the quote below from the most recent earnings release)

Tenants representing approximately 98% of our occupied square footage have paid their June rent. We believe that as of June 30, 2020, substantially all of our tenants have resumed operations of their businesses.

Then, UHT has also signed some notable lease agreements that have boosted the top-line. For example, in April, 2020, UHT entered into a new 10 year lease agreement encompassing 26,000 of rentable SF.

The fact that UHT increased the quarterly dividend by 0.7% confirms the picture identified above. The underlying fundamentals have continued to be strong during H2 despite a number of heavy body blows experienced by the sector and many healthcare tenants.

Final thoughts

In my opinion, the market is too pessimistic in pricing in such a drawdown despite the growing cash flows. UHT is well positioned to deliver sustainable growth. As explained in my previous article on UHT, the Company has the lowest leverage among the sector peers, the largest tenant accounting for 32% of the rents carries an investment grade balance sheet and has on average 11 years of rent agreements with UHT, and, lastly, most of the properties are linked to at least 2% yearly rent escalators providing predictable returns going forward.

In essence, the recent selloff in UHT's share price offers a great entry point for long-term investors, who consider stable and growing dividends vital in their portfolios. The 32-years of dividend growth coupled with close to 5-year high dividend yield of 4% are truly attractive characteristics in the light of stagnant growth and depressed yield environment.

