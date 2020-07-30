Co-produced with PendragonY

History

One of the largest and longest surviving business development companies (“BDC”) is Ares Capital (ARCC) which began publicly trading in 2004. Since November 2004 ARCC has generated some very attractive total returns of just under 11%, with dividends reinvested. Looking only up to the start of this year those returns slightly exceed 12%.

Unlike many companies, during the financial crisis more than 10 years ago, ARCC did not eliminate its dividend but only had a small cut of just under 7 cents a quarter while still paying over 34 cents. Since that time ARCC has continued to raise the dividend which is now 40 cents each quarter. Last year it paid out 8 cents in special dividends. This year, while it did not continue to pay the special dividend, it did continue to pay 40 cents for each of the two quarters so far. (ARCC will report earnings on Aug. 4, and is expected to declare their next dividend at that time.)

For income investors, the history of dividend payments matters a lot. Since the cut at the end of 2008, ARCC has continued to pay a substantial dividend, occasional special dividends, and increased the quarterly payment to $0.40. At HDO, that is the kind of history we look for.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Net Asset Value (“NAV”) or book value (as YCharts calls it), especially the NAV per share, also is a very important metric for evaluating a BDC. This is because NAV trends can tell you how well supported the dividend is or if the company is paying out more than it is actually generating in cash.

Using the per-share number is best, as the total number could hide that a company issued a lot of shares to buy poorly performing assets. If the NAV per share is declining long term, that can indicate that a BDC is liquidating assets to get the cash to pay dividends. A good analogy of this is burning the furniture in the fireplace to warm the house. As we can see in the YChart below, the long term NAV per share trend for ARCC is increasing. The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on NAV is very evident, but even with this drop, the NAV trend over the last 10 years is still increasing.

Data by YCharts

Is the business model still attractive?

We have liked the business model of Ares Capital since we first recommended it in June of 2017. The question now is that business model still attractive and can it still support a generous dividend payment?

Source: ARES Investor Presentation – May 2020

As a BDC, Ares Capital provides financing to middle market companies. It has a portfolio that's largely composed of secured loans. Just under half are first-lien secured senior loans, which are at the head of the line to collect. Remember that as secured loans they have the added safety of being backed by collateral in case of default. Including the second-lien loans, 76% of the portfolio is composed of senior secured loans. Defaults tend to be low and recovery tends to be high with such loans. There's also very little concentration in the portfolio, most companies represent less than 3% of total assets. This is really exceptional.

Source: ARES Investor Presentation – May 2020

Industry diversification also helps increase the safety of the loan portfolio. This way, problems in one industry will have a lesser impact on the portfolio as a whole. Notice that in two current areas of concern, hotels and retail, Ares Capital has 2% or less exposure. In the slide above, we also see other areas where long-term defaults are concentrated but are not big parts of the Ares Capital portfolio.

Healthcare services, software, and professional services are three areas that Ares has significant investments. The portfolio has about 40% exposure to just these three areas. Healthcare services have been doing quite well, as has software during the COVID-19 crisis. Notice oil and gas, which has struggled over the last few years but has had even worse times this year, is only 2% exposure.

Source: ARES Debt Investor Presentation – May 2020

One concern for all BDCs is how well their portfolio companies will hold up given the various challenges to operations from dealing with COVID-19. So far, looking at the credit statistics for Q1 2020 and comparing them to Q4 2019, the companies are doing OK and even improving slightly on some metrics. While it's to be expected that Q2 numbers won’t look as good, it's a good sign that things were so well at the end of March.

While income and income growth is our primary focus at "High Dividend Opportunities," total return does have some importance to many readers. Since it began trading as a public company in 2004, ARCC has outperformed SPY on a total return basis to date. In fact, other than for a short time during the last recession, ARCC always has been ahead of SPY. The performance of ARCC shows that you don’t have to give up total returns to earn a good income. Since April, ARCC has had a total return that is around 50% better than SPY.

Data by YCharts

Standing the test of time

One way to judge how a company will perform in hard times is to examine how they navigated through difficulties in the past. There can be no doubt that Ares Capital, like most companies, is currently experiencing hard times – and the same is true for its portfolio companies. So what experience has Ares Capital and its management company, Ares Management (ARES), had during previous hard times?

Ares Capital ('ARCC') became a public company in 2004, and Ares Management has been an asset manager for even longer. ARCC has been paying a dividend for its entire 15 years-plus of existence. While most BDC companies eliminated their dividend during the last recession, ARCC continued to pay a substantial dividend, reducing it only from $0.4136 a quarter to $0.3447 a quarter. Since that time ARCC has raised the dividend back to $0.40 a quarter. From time to time, ARCC also has paid a special dividend, including a 2-cent special dividend each quarter last year.

The slide below shows some additional ways that ARCC has shown long-term performance as a company and as an investment. Particularly compelling as it's so rare for a BDC, ARCC has had no cumulative net realized losses over the last 15 years.

Source: ARES Debt Investor Presentation – May 2020

While the slide above shows 30% higher returns since the IPO for ARCC over SPY (as of March 31), the latest data shows it has improved even more.

Data by YCharts

As of market close on July 27, an investment in ARCC at the IPO has seen a total return of 389.6% vs. a total return of SPY of 290.6%, which is a 34% higher return for ARCC than for SPY. And other than a very short period during the last recession, ARCC always has been ahead of SPY.

Another measure of long-term performance of an investment is how large are the gains vs. how much risk (as measured by price volatility). One wants more reward for the same risk or the same reward for less risk. ARCC has offered even better than that, having larger gains with small share price volatility than several competing investments. The chart below shows a comparison of ARCC vs. its BDC peers and several other high yield investments. In the three-year, five-year, and 15-year-plus period (since ARCC’s IPO), ARCC has had higher gains with lower volatility than the other investment types. ARCC has outperformed on both risk-adjusted basis and a raw return basis.

Source: ARES Debt Investor Presentation – May 2020

For a BDC, one metric of management’s performance is the number and size of investments on a non-accrual basis. This tells you how good management is at picking companies to support, and ensuring that those companies are able to thrive and pay back those investments. A new BDC may have a low level of non-accruals because none of its investments have had time to get into trouble, but with over 15 years of existence, ARCC has had the time for any bad decisions to come to light.

Source: ARES Debt Investor Presentation – May 2020

The slide above shows how non-accruals have done so far during the COVID-19 crisis. While it's still early, it's a very good sign that the rate of non-accruals is only marginally above the 10-year average. Even better, it's well below the level reached during the last recession. That shows us how much of a cushion ARCC has before it might have to cut the dividend.

Source: ARES Debt Investor Presentation – May 2020

As we have written in the past, one important factor for any company, and a BDC especially, is having access to cash. Liquidity is essential to being able to help keep its portfolio companies afloat and to have the cash to pay the dividend.

One important fact is that ARCC has no debt maturities for almost two years. So no resources will need to be directed towards refinancing existing debt. Having $2.2 billion of room on its credit lines gives it access to plenty of cash beyond what it collects in interest and dividends from its portfolio companies.

A High Dividend is only a good thing if it's well supported

Source: ARCC Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

One of the safest and most reliable sources of cash is NII (Net Investment Income). A measure of how safe the dividend is the ratio of NII to dividend payments. In Q1, that ratio for ARCC was 135%. That was higher than any quarter last year. While Q2 will likely not be as good for ARCC, the company looks to be in a very good place at this time.

Attractive Valuation

One might argue that the best time to invest in ARCC was back at the end of March and the beginning of April when shares were trading at a very low valuation. And that certainly was a good time to buy shares. But that does not mean that now isn’t still a good time to invest. In the chart below one can see that SPY is back to being ahead for the year (although only by a small amount) in total return, while ARCC is still down 22%. So while a lot of the price drop has been recovered, ARCC is still trading below the price before the crash.

Data by YCharts

For a large portion of its 15-year history, ARCC has traded at a very small premium to NAV. Considering that other BDCs, like Main Capital (MAIN), with very similar company performance metrics, has at times traded at over a 50% premium to NAV, that small premium made ARCC a great value.

Now, with NAV having fallen some from its peak because of the COVID-19 impacts on the economy, so has ARCC’s share price. Currently, ARCC is trading at a discount to NAV with the share price of only 87.6% of NAV. That makes the current price a very good deal and offers the opportunity for capital gains when the share price eventually returns to its normal relationship to NAV (around 102% of book value or NAV).

Data by YCharts

Before the COVID-19 crisis hit, we regularly saw fair value for ARCC shares at a 12%-15% premium to NAV. Given the uncertainly of the times, a range of 8%-10% is a better factor until the economy opens more. That gives a price range of $16.82 to $17.14. We don’t expect the share price of ARCC to hit these levels until the economy has opened up more.

Price Target

Looking at what analysts polled by the Wall Street Journal think, they see an average price of $15.30 with the median at $15.50. Clearly, the analysts think that ARCC will not trade at a premium to NAV in the near future. The average price analysts expect in the near term is 9% above the current market price.

Source Wall Street Journal

However, we disagree, and we believe that ARCC should trade above NAV over the coming 12 to 24 months.

What about the dividend?

Source: ARCC Q1 2020 Earnings Presentation

ARCC is in a good position to continue paying the current 40-cent quarterly dividend. As a BDC, it's required to distribute at least 90% of its taxable income. As of the end of last year, it had $0.96 a share ($408 million total) of income that it's required to distribute that has not yet been paid to shareholders. In the most recent quarter it generated 54 cents of NII, well above the 40 cents needed for the dividend. And just before everything crashed, ARCC had sold $715 million in notes making a very nice addition to its cash cushion. While in this uncertain time it's very hard to determine that a dividend is 100% safe, ARCC looks to have more than enough cash to not need to cut the dividend.

Latest debt issuance

Taking advantage of the current very-low interest rates, ARCC recently issued $750 million of notes due in 2026 carrying an interest rate of 3.875%. This will be used in part to pay down other debt. Due to interest rate swaps, much of the revolver debt seems to have higher rates. ARCC always had very conservative levels of debt, and so we are not concerned about this latest bond issue.

Bottom Line

ARCC is a blue-chip BDC with just over 15 years of out-performance. It's currently trading at a discount to NAV in contrast to its historical small premium. While the management company is external, the management company has a long history of acting in the best interest of shareholders. The current share price is a great value and gives investors a chance to pick up an attractive dividend at a low price.

Ares Management (the management company) has steered ARCC successfully in good times and in bad. It has mostly acted in line with shareholder interest and even waived or lowered fees to help ARCC. This BDC and its management company are truly battle tested.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ARCC, ARES.PA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Treading Softly, Beyond Saving, Trapping Value, PendragonY, Preferred Stock Trader, and Long Player all are supporting contributors for High Dividend Opportunities.