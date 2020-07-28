Diana Shipping Inc. has a prudent chartering strategy, a clean debt profile and strong forecasted liquidity until the end of 2021.

H1 2020 dry bulk market was challenging. Still, looking into H2 2020, I maintain a bullish view on the dry bulk outlook.

Key Takeaway

The freight rates during H1 2020 plummeted to levels below operating expenses reflecting a challenging dry bulk market. The magnitude of the market disruption was so significant that the Baltic Capesize index (BCI) was trading in negative territory for quite a few weeks in Q1 2020.

Nevertheless, looking into H2 2020, I expect strong demand for dry bulk shipping on the back of the following reasons:

China’s multiple fiscal measures to stimulate its economy coupled with the low iron ore inventories in the Chinese mills. Brazilian production has been stabilized with Vale (VALE) maintaining its 2020 iron ore guidance. BHP Group (BHP) reported record-breaking quarterly iron ore production from Western Australia.

Increasing supply from key exporting regions coupled with strong demand due to increased economic activity bodes well for the dry bulk market. As a result, I maintain a bullish view on the H2 2020 dry bulk shipping demand. Still, I expect a lot of volatility along the way.

I initiate coverage of Diana Shipping Inc. (DSX) with a Hold investment rating and target price of $1.77/share (DSX Dashboard) for the following reasons:

The company’s chartering strategy favors stable cash flows. At the same time, Diana is insulated from any uptick in daily hire rates from a strong H2 2020 dry bulk market. DSX’s debt profile is looking clean until the end of 2021 with no refinancing challenges. Diana’s forecasted cash flows suggest limited capacity for dividends.

As of 24 July 2020, the company’s equity currency was trading at a 0.63x net asset valuation (NAV) multiple or at a 37% discount ($1.40/share).

Dry bulk demand overview

It was the first quarter of 2020 when the dry bulk market first experienced the huge impact of the COVID-19 outbreak. The coronavirus headwinds combined with the shoulder months of the dry bulk market caused freight rates to plummet.

The BCI was trading in negative territory in February and March 2020. Also, during this period, the average weekly spot rate for capesizes was c. $3,000/day. A number lower than the all-in cash break-even rate (i.e. operating expenses and debt service) for this type of vessel.

The market changed in mid-June when the capesize spot rates more than doubled in a relentless rally until the start of July 2020. The root cause of the rally was a sudden tightening of the supply and demand balance in the Atlantic region.

Source: Data Intermodal – Chart by Author

Dry bulk demand outlook

I have a bullish view on H2 2020 for the dry bulk shipping on the back of the following reasons:

China has taken multiple fiscal measures to stimulate its economy. The center of this economic stimulus is the infrastructure. It goes without saying that this event bodes well with the low iron ore inventories in the Chinese mills. Brazilian iron ore production has been stabilized with Vale maintaining its previous 2020 iron ore production guidance of 310-330 million tonnes. That said, I expect that more cargoes will be loaded for long haul voyages (i.e. Brazil to China) compared to H1 2020. BHP Group posted a 7% rise in fourth quarter iron ore output reflecting robust demand from Chinese steel mills. Specifically, the company reported 67 million tonnes for the quarter, up 4%, and 248 million tones for the financial year. BHP's 2021 guidance for iron ore is 244-253 million tonnes.

This confluence of events coupled with a seasonal strong H2 2020 will lead to an improved dry bulk market for the rest of the year. Still, volatility will play an important role.

Diana Shipping Inc.

Diana is specializing in the ownership of mid to large dry bulk vessels. Upon completion of the announced sale of one Panamax dry bulk vessel, the m/v Arethusa, the company’s fleet will consist of 40 dry bulk vessels (4 Newcastlemax, 13 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax and 13 Panamax). The fleet excluding Arethusa has a combined capacity of 5 million dwt and an average age of life of 10 years.

In the chart below, I present the fleet composition of Diana’s fleet and its competitors on a size and capacity basis.

Source: Data from Companies Site – Chart by Author

Also, DSX’s fleet average age is broadly consistent with that of the worldwide dry bulk fleet.

Source: Data from Companies Site – Chart by Author

Chartering strategy

The company’s overall commercial strategy is to employ its fleet under time-charter agreements with high-quality counterparties. As of June 30, 2020, Diana has covered c. 80%, 40% and 4% of its H2 2020, H1 2021 and H2 2021 available days, respectively. Also, the total revenue backlog as of June 30, 2020, amounts to c. $100 million.

It is evident that DSX focuses on fixed cash flows in the very short-term horizon and insulation from the volatile dry bulk market.

Considering the anticipated seasonally strong H2 2020 for the dry bulk market, I expect that Diana will seize the opportunity to book the remaining 60% of its H1 2021 days in attractive hire rates.

Debt profile

In the second quarter of 2020, the company signed new loans with first-tier banks to refinance or extend current facilities with maturity dates in 2020 and 2021. Specifically, DSX announced the following deals:

The signing of a term loan facility with Nordea to refinance an existing loan with the same bank maturing in 2021. The signing of a term loan facility with ABN Amro to refinance two separate existing loans with the bank maturing in Q1 2021 and Q2 2024. The signing of a supplemental agreement with BNP Paribas for a 2.5-year extension of the maturity date. The existing facility with the bank was about to mature in Q4 2021.

Finally, in July 2020, the company announced the repurchase of $8 million of its 9.5% senior unsecured bonds at a 6% discount to par or (94 cents on a dollar). As a result, the balance outstanding reduced to $92 million or $1.1/share. The bonds mature in Q3 2023 and demand interest payments of c. $9 million per annum or $24,660/day.

Following the refinancing mentioned above and the $8 million repurchases, I present DSX’s current debt profile below:

Source: Company’s Filings – DSX Dashboard

It is evident that the debt profile for the next twelve months is quite clean. The next maturity for the company comes in Q3 2021. Yet, it is worth noting that the balance outstanding at the time will be only c. $5 million. As a result, Diana’s debt profile for the next twelve months is attractive.

That said, I expect that the company will continue allocating any excess cash towards the bonds repurchasing. A capital allocation strategy that will allow Diana to strengthen its balance sheet, reduce the corporate break-even rate and improve its net asset valuation.

Finally, the company’s leverage is higher than its competitors. Specifically, the total interest-bearing debt to total capitalization stands at 49% with peers’ mean at 36%.

Cash flow profile

I forecast that DSX will generate free cash flows at a rate of $0.23/share (16.7% yield) and $0.55/share (39.1% yield) for 2020 and 2021, respectively (DSX Dashboard).

The forecasted cash flows assume the following average daily hire rates per vessel:

Panamax average hire rate at $12,500/day and $12,000/day for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Capesize average hire rate at $23,750/day and $19,000/day for H2 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Source: DSX Dashboard

The chart above shows the company’s positive free cash flow profile. As a result, DSX generates fresh cash from its core business.

However, when including the cash flows related to the financing activities, the cash picture changes. Specifically, the amortization and dividend payments add significant pressure to the company’s balance sheet.

It is worth highlighting that the company sits on a healthy cash balance amounting to $102 million as of June 30, 2020. Still, the company must always maintain a minimum of $0.5 million per vessel as per its loan obligations. For the period ending June 30, 2020, c. $20 million from a total of $102 million is restricted.

According to the forecast, 2021 ending cash balance amounts to c. $88 million. As a result, DSX’s cash position deteriorates in the forecasted period by c. $12 million or c. $0.14/share. Adjusting for the minimum liquidity, the estimated available cash for the company stands at c $68 million or c. $0.79/share as of December 31, 2021.

Considering the volatile dry bulk market, the projected cash flow profile and the minimum liquidity restrictions, I believe that DSX has limited capacity to enhance the shareholder returns significantly in the near future.

It is worth highlighting that the anticipated cash deterioration does not constitute an immediate threat to the company. Still, it is something that the investors holding both the common shares and the Series B (DSX.PB) should monitor closely.

Net Asset Valuation

The company’s fleet value is based on the reported charter-free fair market value for a 5-year-old vessel adjusted for depreciation. All other amounts are as of 30 June 2020. The chart below presents the main drivers of DXS’s net asset valuation:

Source: Q2 Press Release - DSX Dashboard

The company’s net asset value stands at $2.21/share. As of 24 July 2020, DSX’s equity currency was trading at a 37% discount to net asset valuation or $1.40/share.

H2 2020 dry bulk demand outlook is attractive. Yet, I view that DSX has limited upside potential in the near future on the back of the following reasons:

Limited exposure to the spot dry bulk market in the short term. Limited capacity for shareholder returns due to the company’s projected cash flow profile.

All things considered, I view that a target price for the stock is at $1.77/share or 0.80x NAV multiple. Considering the current market valuation at $1.40/share, the investment case suggests a hold strategy for Diana’s equity currency.

Peers comparison

The table below presents a comparison between DSX and its direct competitors (Star Bulk (SBLK), Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK), Golden Ocean Group (GOGL), Safe Bulkers (SB), Scorpio Bulkers (SALT) and Eagle Bulk (EGLE)) for several key metrics.

It is important to note that for the key metric of EV/EBITDA, the company trades at a 7.6x multiple. As a result, the company trades at a discount compared to its competitors since the peers’ mean is at 11.6x. It is worth highlighting that DSX’s multiple is the lowest across the board.

Source: Seeking Alpha data as of 24 July 2020

Conclusion

I expect a strong H2 2020 dry bulk spot market due to the confluence of the following events:

The continuous recovery in the Chinese economy, which bodes well with the low iron ore inventories in the Chinese mills. Brazil's production has been stabilized with Vale maintaining its iron ore production guidance of 310-330 metric tons. BHP announcing strong iron ore production results for the quarter and its 2021 iron ore guidance at 244-253 million tonnes.

Nevertheless, I believe that DSX has limited upside potential in terms of valuation on the back of the following reasons:

Due to its chartering strategy, the company has limited exposure to spot dry bulk market in the short term. Hence, an uptick in daily rates will have a small effect on DSX’s valuations. The company has limited capacity to enhance shareholder returns based on its assumed cash flow profile.

I believe that a target price for the stock is at $1.77/share (or 0.80x NAV multiple).

The future catalysts for the investment case are:

Market-specific catalysts

Vale iron ore production and Brazilian iron ore exports surprise to the upside in H2 2020. Chinese steel production remains robust and Chinese iron ore inventories are restocked. Re-opening of the breaking yards in H2 2020.

Diana-specific catalysts

DSX finds attractive acquisition opportunities and sells older tonnage on an EPS and NAV accretive basis. DSX allocates any excess cash from operations to repurchase the 9.5% unsecured bonds.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: My Hold rating and 12-month price target are based on DSX shares trading at 80% of estimated NAV. The company analysis is based on financial modeling. DSX Dashboard file is an integral part of the analysis.



Additional Disclosure: This article discusses risky investments including volatile and thinly traded shipping investments. Not knowing your goals, risk appetite and other relevant factors I cannot recommend any specific investment.