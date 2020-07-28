The story for Westrock has certainly changed since I bought, with a drop in cash generation and a worsening balance sheet, not to mention the cut in the dividend.

As mentioned in my recent monthly update, I have suffered one dividend cut so far, that of Westrock Co (WRK). On May 5th WRK announced a 57% dividend cut, from $0.465/quarter down to $0.20. I had purchased this stock a little over a year ago on April 17 for $36.15 per share. In the article I wrote around the time of that purchase explaining my rationale I laid out four things that I look for every time I research a new stock. From the article:

I like companies that produce lots of cash; this is my favorite thing to see.

I like companies that return a fair amount of that cash to their owners, either in the form of dividends or stock buybacks (or both).

I like companies that are good stewards of their owners' money, and by that I mean they have a stout balance sheet.

I like companies that have had their stocks beaten up unjustly so that the dividend yield is compelling.

I would like to take another look at each of these bullets and see how this company is doing now that the dividend has been cut. What has changed? Obviously something has gone wrong (outside of or including the obvious pandemic) with the story and we need to find out if it is a permanent issue or something that will be fixed once the economy has more or less recovered.

Current Valuation

Image Credit

First I'd like to take a look at the fourth bullet. I had been following the stock for a few years before I bought it. Early in 2018 the stock closed above $70 for a minute and had been just about cut in half by mid-April, 2019. This is what first brought me to take a closer look at it. I never expected it to be a high growth name but rather the fat dividend yield and the amount of cash the company generated led me to think of it as a safe, income producing addition to my portfolio.

The chart below shows the performance of the stock since the day I bought it until today.

Things seemed to be going alright until the pandemic was released on the world and then the wheels fell off of this and many other stocks. However it seemed to be recovering fairly well until the dividend cut was announced (shown by the arrow above) and on that day it bottomed out at $24.75 before closing out at $25.06. Note the 52 week low was not much below that at $21.50 on March 16th back when the DJIA was hovering around 20,000.

Since then I think you might say the stock has been pretty volatile and right now is sitting about 17% below where I bought it, or at a $165 loss. Cutting my losses right now and re-deploying the capital elsewhere is absolutely not a crushing blow. The thought of a 17% loss hurts a bit, but $165 is a tiny, tiny fraction of my portfolio's value. I've also collected $55 in dividends since I bought it so we're talking about a hundred bucks. Maybe not worth this article, but it is a good exercise to go through nonetheless.

So the question really should be is this stock (currently) beaten-up for no good reason. I would say no. And if the dividend had not just been cut I might think about adding to my position here because the yield would be super-compelling, around 6.2%. However, a stock yielding 2.7% that just cut their dividend? I can do better than that.

Cash Generating Machine

When I first purchased this stock, the free cash flow was going up - significantly! - and the payout ratio (dividends paid divided by free cash flow) was coming down and looked to be very, very safe. I have updated those numbers in the table below. The cells highlighted in blue are the same as my article from April 2019. Obviously with a September fiscal year end we didn't have 2019 numbers yet.

Data from Morningstar (subscription required), calculations by author

Yeah... I think you might agree that the blue-shaded portion of the above table looks pretty good. And then the sirens started going off. Let me be clear, a 53.7% payout ratio is nothing to be afraid of, but the numbers are definitely going in the wrong direction.

Not only that, but in Q2 2019 they had Operating Cash Flow of $374M and this year it was $177M (see below). Free cash flow for Q2 2020 turned negative, which is not indicative of a company that produces a lot of cash:

From WestRock Company 2020 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation

Stout Balance Sheet

Also clearly, just looking at the balance sheet, the company is not reducing debt. No, in fact they are adding debt. At the end of Q2 2019 they carried $9.4 billion in long term debt and Q2 2020 it stood at $10.4 billion. Total liabilities also increased over the same time period with net debt increasing each of the last two quarters. While the balance sheet is certainly not in bad shape, it is hard to say with any confidence that things are moving in the right direction.

Returning Cash to Shareholders

This one is pretty easy. WRK hasn't ever, as far as I can see, attempted to reduce the common shares outstanding in any meaningful way. So they are not returning cash to us shareholders by adopting a regular buyback strategy.

The other way cash is returned to shareholders is through a much more obvious dividend. The primary reason I'm writing this article is because the amount of cash that WRK is returning to shareholders this way was just reduced by 57% annually.

Maybe more importantly than the numbers is my feeling of...betrayal by the corporate officers and board. As I quoted the CFO Ward Dickson in my first WRK article:

We remain committed to a stable and growing dividend, and our primary use of free cash flow near-term will be debt reduction.

Now granted he did mention debt reduction as the primary use of free cash flow, but he also said they remained "committed" to a stable and growing dividend. Only to cut it by 57% one year later. Not impressed.

"Well, wait a minute Brian," you might say. "This pandemic has put quite a crimp in a lot of companies businesses. Maybe this is just temporary."

Well, that could be. This could be very temporary and maybe they just cut the dividend roughly in half for a quarter or two and it will jump right back up to $0.46 or $0.48 per quarter or something like that maybe by late 2020 or early 2021.

Well here is Mr. Dickson from the Q2 2020 Earnings Call Transcript:

The reset of our annual dividend from a $1.86 per share to $0.80 per share will generate a $400 million increase to cash flow over the next year-and-a-half.

"Reset" of our annual dividend? Doesn't sound temporary. What about "...over the next year-and-a-half."? No, I'm afraid this is quite permanent and perhaps when the net leverage ratio gets down to 2.5 or maybe even 2.75 they will start raising the dividend again. I don't think we'll see a $1.86 annual dividend for a very long time. How long and how fast would they have to raise it to get from $0.80/share to $1.86/share? Seven or eight years if they hike it 10% per year?

The bottom line here is I don't think the dividend is nearly as important to management as it was just one year ago.

Buy, Sell, or Hold

After these last few days of research one thing I'm fairly confident of is I don't want to hold this stock.

I have considered selling it, taking my lumps, and pouring the proceeds into a stock that has a better than 2.7% yield. Or if I do purchase another company with the same yield like say Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) at least I have a lot more confidence that I will see a raise in the coming year.

But what about buying more? Well if you've been following me for a little while you may remember that I have sold a few positions using a covered call strategy. This is not a beginner strategy but it can provide extra cash flow if it is done right.

If you are unfamiliar with covered calls and would like to learn more I would encourage you to review the section "A Very Brief Covered Call Primer" in the article I wrote the last time I did this.

One thing to keep in mind is you must own 100 shares of a stock in order to sell a covered call. I do not own 100 shares, I own 27 shares of WRK. So I would need to purchase 73 additional shares just to be able to put this technique into practice. Why would I buy 73 shares of a stock I don't want to own? That seems silly. Stick with me...

I'll use quotes at the end of business today (July 27th) for this analysis. I have not made this move yet and there is no guarantee I will. I still might just sell all of my shares tomorrow at the open - we'll see. But this is a fun exercise.

So I own 27 shares, I will buy 73 shares, and once I have my 100 shares I would sell a call, which will generate income for me. At expiration I may or may not be forced to sell my shares which is exactly what I want to do. Here is one possible scenario:

If, by the third Friday in September the price of WRK is over $32.50 my 100 shares get called away from me for $32.50 per share and I have made $190 on this proposition. If the share price is still in the $30 range I can sell another covered call and book another $100 or so in call premium. It seems like a can't lose!

Sorry, but TANSTAAFL (Google it if you don't know). There are two ways you can lose here. First, what if there is a vaccine or a 99.99% effective treatment for COVID before that day in September? What if Amazon.com Inc (AMZN) offers to buy WRK for $45 per share? Well the stock price for WRK would surely surge well above $32.50. Great! But I have to sell my shares at $32.50 because I wrote an options contract. That's OK. I don't mind that because I made the decision to invest my money elsewhere anyway and any upside I "miss" over $32.50 is sour grapes.

The other way you can lose is the opposite, really. What if unthinkable things happen in the world and WRK craters to $20 per share? Well now instead of owning 27 shares and being underwater I am underwater with 100 shares. I could sell another covered call, sure, but not at a strike price of $32.50.

Final Thoughts

Westrock is a different company than it was when I bought it. Cash flow is down. The balance sheet is in a worse position this year than it was last year. And of course the dividend that was a big draw has been cut by more than half.

So I'm not sure what I'm going to do. I am 99% sure I don't want to own this stock anymore but I don't know how best to get rid of it. If I cut my losses and sell at $30 I will almost certainly regret it if it climbs to $31 and then $32 in the coming weeks, which it could certainly do. I know, logically, that you have to take the emotion out of investing but I hate to lose as I'm sure most of you do.

Implementing the covered call strategy I outlined above could mean a nearly $200 win if the stock does crawl up into the mid-30s. And that doesn't count the dividends I've already pocketed or will pocket in the future if I hold it for a few more months. But it also adds more risk, and is a $25 WRK really out of the question? Certainly not out of the question and given how volatile the stock has been since the cut I'm not sure this is the way I want to go. It has kind of bounced around $28-31 for the past couple of weeks. If it were to stay range bound for the next six months I could milk quite a bit of cash out of it using a covered call strategy, but there are no guarantees.

I'm torn. Would love to hear your thoughts, especially anyone that is quite familiar with covered calls. I know many people are going to yell "SELL!" and many of you would have sold back in May. It is no longer a dividend growth stock, and I would definitely not buy it today if I were buying it as a long term hold.

If you are interested which way I go with this make sure to follow me. I will give the status in my next monthly update and will continue to monitor until it is no longer in my portfolio.

As always thank you for reading, and best of luck! Hope you and yours are staying safe and healthy in these crazy times.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JNJ, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.