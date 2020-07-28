Radius Health inks licensing deal for elacestrant

Radius Health Inc. (RDUS) announced that it has inked an exclusive global license agreement with privately-held Menarini for developing and commercializing of elacestrant. The drug candidate is currently being assessed in a Phase 3 study as hormonal treatment for postmenopausal women and men with advanced ER+/HER2- breast cancer.

The terms of the agreement provide for an upfront payment of $30 million to Radius. Additionally, the company will also be entitled to receive up to $320 million in milestone payments based on meeting several targets. Kelly Martin, CEO of Radius, said, “Menarini will be a terrific global partner on this program and, given their recent investment and expansion in the oncology space, we are extremely pleased to have completed this transaction with them.” Radius expects the transaction to provide more flexibility to its operations and strategies.

Elacestrant is an oral SERD, a selective estrogen receptor degrader. It is currently a subject of EMERALD trial. Radius will retain its part for carrying out and completing the trial through NDA filing. However, Menarini Group will reimburse the associated costs. Currently, Fulvestrant is the only SERD that has been approved and marketed in this indication. However, Elacestrant will be available in oral dosage form, making it more user friendly than Fulvestrant which is required to be injected intramuscularly.

Elacestrant has provided encouraging preclinical data as it demonstrated greater antitumor activity than fulvestrant in in-vivo models. Its Phase 1 study data showed an acceptable safety profile in heavily pre-treated patients. The most common adverse events included dyspepsia and low-grade nausea. It also showed single-agent activity with 4.5 months progression-free survival and 19.4% objective response rate. Patients with ESR1 mutated rumors also showed encouraging activity. Similarly, patients with disease which had progressed after prior treatment with fulvestrant or CDK4/6 inhibitors also exhibited positive signs.

Elacestrant has shown the potential to be developed as a single agent or mixed therapy for treating breast cancer. The EMERALD trial for this drug candidate is a randomized, open label, active-controlled study and intends to enroll up to 460 patients who have received prior treatment with one or two lines of endocrine therapy, including a cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor. These patients will then be randomized and will be administered either elacestrant or the investigator's choice of an approved hormonal agent.

The primary endpoint of the trial is progression free survival in the overall patient population and in patients with estrogen receptor 1 gene mutations. Secondary endpoints of the trial include evaluation of overall survival, duration of response and objective response rate. The company expects the top line data from the trial to be out by the second half of 2021.

Radius is a biopharmaceutical company and mainly focuses on developing endocrine therapeutics. The company currently has TYMLOS injection in the market which is approved by the FDA for treating postmenopausal women with osteoporosis at high risk for fracture. Its product development pipeline includes an investigational abaloparatide-patch for potential use in osteoporosis, the investigational use of abaloparatide injection for the treatment of men with osteoporosis, and the investigational drug elacestrant (RAD1901) for potential use in hormone-receptor positive breast cancer. Additionally, it is also working on RAD140 for treating hormone-receptor positive breast cancer.

Menarini is an international firm with its presence in 140 countries. It is mainly invested in oncology segment and has a robust development pipeline.

Solid Bio Suffers a setback as the FDA continues hold

Solid Biosciences (SLDB) announced that the FDA has decided to continue its clinical hold on IGNITE DMD Phase I/II clinical trial. Initially, the trial was put on hold in November 2019 on account of a serious study drug related adverse event. The trial aimed to assess SGT-001 for treating Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

SGT-001 is a adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer therapy. The adverse event was related to a case of acute kidney injury and other symptoms in a high dose cohort. The company provided additional data about the full resolve of the serious adverse event. It also handed further information about measures taken for enhanced patient safety. The company received the letter about the continuance of hold in May 2020. Consequent to this mail, Solid Biosciences submitted data related to process improvements.

The FDA has requested for further information regarding manufacturing processes, efficacy and safety. The company is currently contemplating further actions to be taken. Ilan Ganot of Solid Bio said, “We are disappointed with the outcome today, however, we will continue to work with the FDA as we believe the clinical development of SGT-001 could offer meaningful benefits to patients with this devastating disease.” The company plans to continue cooperating with the FDA.

SGT-001 is a novel adeno-associated viral (AAV) vector-mediated gene transfer therapy. It works by delivering microdystrophin, a synthetic dystrophin gene to the body. The data obtained from preclinical trials has shown the potential of the drug candidate to slow or stop the progression of the condition, irrespective of disease stage or genetic mutation.

TCR2 Therapeutics reports positive mid-stage cancer trial data

TCR2 Therapeutics (TCRR) reported positive interim data from the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/2 trial of TC-210. The data showed that all five patients demonstrated tumor regression. This figure included two RECIST unconfirmed partial responses and two patients with stable disease through six months.

The primary endpoint of the trial was to define the safety profile of TC-210 in patients whose tumors overexpress mesothelin. It also aimed to determine the recommended Phase 2 dose. Alfonso Quintás-Cardama of TCR2 said, “These early TC-210 data suggest our approach may overcome the challenges faced by many T cell therapies in the hostile solid tumor microenvironment.” Exploratory objectives of the trial included the evaluation of expansion, tumor infiltration, and persistence of TC-210 T cells.

The secondary endpoints of the trial were disease control rate and overall response rate. The drug candidate was found to be generally well tolerated as no cases of neurotoxicity or on-target, off-tumor toxicities were reported. All five patients treated with TC-210 T cells were given at least one disease response assessment. The ORR was found to be 40 percent while median change in the sum of diameters of target lesions was -42 percent.

The Phase 2 portion of the trial is expected to have nearly 50 patients. These patients will be administered TC-210 at the RP2D in four distinct cohorts, based on their cancer diagnosis. These categories would be NSCLC, ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma and cholangiocarcinoma. Each cohort except the NSCLC will have 10 participants. The NSCLC will have 20 patients where 12 patients will be given TC-210 in combination with a programmed cell death 1 (PD-1) blocking antibody while 8 will be given TC-210 as a single agent.

