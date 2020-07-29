There seems to be consensus from both management, activist investors, and previous potential suitors that the business is worth at least about $9/share.

The combination of the virus sell-off and the end of the strategic review with no sale of the company has led to a crushing downward move.

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) manufactures and distributes mobile tech accessories for smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, and other mobile technology in the US and abroad (the company is best known for its industrial-grade phone and tablet cases, as well as its InvisibleShield screen protectors). The stock began to sell off in late February along with the rest of the market once the COVID-19 panic hit the US. Shares subsequently slid from above $8/share to $6/share before the really crushing news hit.

On March 11 after close, ZAGG announced that the Board was suspending its strategic review process that had begun in August 2019. Unable to find a buyer at a satisfactory price, the Board had concluded that “stockholder value would be better enhanced on a standalone basis.” The stock dropped over 50% the following trading day, and continues to trade just under $3/share.

Investors were rightly disappointed, as there had reportedly been at least two potential suitors back in August 2019, with a potential purchase price of about $9/share disclosed. This figure seemed to validate management’s own estimation of intrinsic value: about $420M, or $10.90/share.

It appeared that investors were headed for a proxy battle. On March 18, Roumell Asset Management sent a letter to ZAGG saying that it was a mistake to abandon the sale process and that the public markets were undervaluing the company. No announcement has been made on whether the sale process will be reinitiated. However, on April 15, ZAGG announced the appointment of two new Board members, expanding the number of Board members to seven. Additionally, cash and stock-based Director compensation has been changed effective immediately to an all-stock compensation program. This will preserve cash and more closely align Director and shareholder interests.

Both Roumell Asset Management (4% stake) and AREX Capital Management (7.6% stake) have said that they support the new candidates and will vote their shares in favor of the company’s slate of nominees. We view this as a positive development, as it shows that ZAGG management is acknowledging the concerns of investors with respect to the severe undervaluation of the stock price. What we think keeps ZAGG from being a screaming buy is the balance sheet.

As of 1Q20, results of which were reported on May 28, cash and cash equivalents totaled $14M, but $100M was owed on its line of credit. Along with being influenced by the release of new mobile phone and tablet models, the company is very seasonal, seeing a high proportion of its sales and profits coming during the fourth-quarter holiday season. With the economic slowdown caused by the virus already extending to the midpoint of the year, it’s anyone’s guess how this upcoming holiday shopping season will be impacted. Judging by the low consensus EPS estimate of $0.16/share for 2021, it seems that analysts are expecting the slowdown in retail spending to continue well into next year.

The company already secured an amendment to the revolving credit facility on April 13, which increased the available borrowing from $125M to $145M. This means that an additional $45M is available to be drawn through March 31, 2021. Nevertheless, should the economic slowdown due to COVID-19 be particularly severe and prolonged for ZAGG, its net debt position will likely continue to weigh on the stock.

What we like about this investment is that there seems to be agreement from both investors and management that the business is very undervalued trading under $3/share. Before 2020 guidance was pulled, management was expecting flat net sales compared with 2020 and adjusted EBITDA of $48M. This at a minimum would match the operating performance during 2019, when adjusted EBITDA came in at $45M and adjusted EPS was $0.85/share. Even just generating adjusted EPS of $0.85/share again for 2020 would have given an attractive forward P/E of 3.5x. Any uptick in profitability driven by the restructuring plan announced during 1Q20 earnings would further improve the attractiveness of the valuation. Once things return to normal, we think the forward-looking fundamentals are very appealing.

For what it’s worth, there were also several insider buys on March 16 and 17 around $2.65/share. The amounts were relatively small (under $100k each), but it’s a more bullish signal than no insider buys at all.

Were it not for the debt, we think ZAGG would be a top contrarian pick in the much unloved retail sector. But even with the high leverage, we think the involvement from the activist funds, the small insider buys, and the attractive valuation make this deserving of a small position. We think ZAGG is a Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ZAGG. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: The Elle Investments portfolio is managed utilizing a “quantamental” approach where each position, while based on Fundamental Analysis, is sized as part of a larger quantitative portfolio. The commentary presented here is for research purposes only and is not to be taken as investment advice. Readers are expected to perform their own due diligence and/or hire an investment professional prior to entering/exiting positions. Published research ideas are related to the specific market price and publicly available information at the time of research submission/publication. Elle Investments will enter/exit positions without notice.