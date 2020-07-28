Gold's Rally May Be Getting Ahead Of Itself

Commodity stock indices such as the MSCI USA Energy Index and the MSCI World Agricultural Producers are now trading close to their weakest levels ever relative to gold, representing low-risk, high-return investments that should do well if inflation begins to rise sharply as the current gold price suggests.

Gold's rally has been driven by the collapse in U.S. real bond yields amid increasingly loose monetary and fiscal policy, but the metal has become extremely overvalued relative to the broader commodity complex. Gold bulls are effectively betting that the surge in money and government bond supply will continue, allowing consumer and commodity prices to catch up with the gold prices while real yields continue to head lower. While we expect them to ultimately be proven correct, given gold's recent run we believe there are better ways to benefit from rising inflation from a risk-reward perspective.

Real Bond Yields Justify Recent Gains...

Gold is demanded as a store of value by people looking to maintain the purchasing power of their wealth. It is for this reason that gold follows the path set by U.S. real interest rates in the short term. When monetary and fiscal policy are exceptionally loose as they are today, real interest rates fall and gold tends to benefit. This is seen in the chart below which shows the increasingly close inverse correlation between gold and U.S. 10-year inflation-linked bond yields. Gold is trading almost exactly where it should be given its historical correlation with real interest rates.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

...But Commodity Complex Does Not

Over the longer term, gold tends to track the price of commodities generally as the increase in money supply over time lifts up the price of finite resources. On this basis, the rise in the gold price has risen far in excess of where one would expect. The gold price has diverged significantly from the continuous commodity index to the point where the XAU/CCI ratio is now four standard deviations from its long-term average going back to 1956.

Source: Bloomberg, Author's calculations

Where To From Here?

So on the one hand, gold is behaving exactly as it should, rising in line with declining real interest rates, but on the other it is as overvalued as it has ever been. Whether gold prices continue rising or decline back towards the broad commodity complex will ultimately depend on the macroeconomic outlook. Below are the macroeconomic and policy scenarios that will likely determine which scenario plays out over the coming quarters.

Stagflationary Bull Market: The continuation of the current bull market will likely require a sharp increase in inflation and continued declines in bond yields, which will ultimately depend on whether policymakers throw in the towel with regards to returning to fiscal austerity. Gold bulls are effectively betting that the surge in money and government bond supply will continue as rising social unrest undermines the political will to arrest the trend of increased government involvement in the economy and the Fed's facilitation of it. This would ultimately lead to stagflation: high and rising inflation and low or negative growth.

Disinflationary Bear Market: In order for gold prices to decline back to levels implied by their long-term correlation with the commodity complex, we would likely need to see either an aggressive about-turn by the Fed or a return of disinflation causing gold prices to lose their appeal as an inflation hedge. As we noted earlier this month (see 'IEF: Bond Vigilantes To Test Fed's Resolve') there is a growing risk that the U.S. bond market balks at the rise in risk assets and inflation expectations, causing a sudden spike higher in yields as we saw during the 2013 Taper Tantrum, which took the wind out of gold's sails.

Other Inflation Hedges Have Become Relatively More Attractive

We ultimately think that the stagflation scenario is the most likely and gold prices should therefore continue to rise over the coming months and quarters. Gold prices tend to peak following large spikes higher as speculative sentiment drives prices beyond their fair value, and it would be surprising to see the metal roll over in the near term after breaking assertively to new multi-year highs.

However, given the extent of gold's rally relative to the commodity complex we believe there are better opportunities to take advantage of rising inflation, with less downside in the event of a return to some kind of economic and policy normalcy or return of disinflation. Commodity stock indices such as the MSCI USA Energy Index and the MSCI World Agricultural Producers are now trading close to their weakest levels ever relative to gold, representing low-risk, high-return investments that should do well if inflation begins to rise sharply as the current gold price suggests.

MSCI USA Energy Index and MSCI World Agricultural Producers Priced In Gold

Source: Bloomberg

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.