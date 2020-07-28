Back on December 20th of 2019, I wrote an article here on Seeking Alpha titled, "MORL: Double Yield And Double Annualized Volatility". The once popular doubled leveraged and double yielded exchange-traded note by UBS (UBS) is now defunct and redeemed. On March 21st of 2020, I wrote another follow-up article titled, "The MORL Hazzard", pleading to investors to not buy unsecured notes they don't truly understand, such as the (MORL) exchange-traded note. After the pandemic sell-off, I see myself again writing here on Seeking Alpha, urging investors to review the small print in the product supplements of these products. After all, my current position at American Endowment Foundation is to review all the fine print of investment products we may enter on behalf of our donor advised funds.

TVIXF Could Be In Big Trouble

In this current pandemic environment, investors are looking for ways to hedge portfolios and traders a way to speculate on large VIX spikes. However, TVIXF is not the answer. Many investors purchase shares in products like the VelocityShares (OTCPK:TVIXF), believing they are owning another exchange-traded fund product. However, investors need to understand that they are purchasing unsecured debt securities issued by an underwriting investment bank. Similar to other debt instruments, ETNs have a maturity date and are backed only by the full-faith and credit of the issuer. The problem and catch with ETNs, is they are traded on an exchange just like an ETF, but most don't actually own traditional assets like equities and bonds such as an ETF or open-ended mutual fund. ETNs notoriously own more exotic instruments such as derivatives and swaps to participate in gains of indices they attempt to track.

Credit Suisse Has TVIXF On Watch

Since the pandemic, Credit Suisse (CS) has announced that it's suspending creation of TVIXF units and shares of other popular ETNs found here. With over $700 million in assets, it's no wonder why Credit Suisse has chosen not to redeem shares:

Data by YCharts

As one can see above, the performance and assets of this popular ETN rose to over $6 billion under management from volatility spikes due to the uncertainty of COVID-19. The amount of assets is impressive when considering this is just one note of many in its line-up. When trying to figure out why Credit Suisse might be getting out of the 2x leveraged VIX futures note business, one must consider the annual performance below:

Year VelocityShares Daily 2x VIX ETN (TVIX) 2011 -50.63% 2012 -97.08% 2013 -91.97% 2014 -63.20% 2015 -77.32% 2016 -93.92% 2017 -94.18% 2018 28.00% 2019 -92.76 2020 146.59%

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer) (January of 2011 - June of 2020)

Some individuals who purchase TVIXF end up owning the instrument much longer than expected due to such volatile drawdowns and wanting to get back to breakeven. However, TVIXF has only generated a positive return for unit holders in just two of the past nine years. With the ETN only producing positive daily returns 24.5% of the time, it can be tough for even the best of traders to time TVIXF. According to ETF.com, Robinhood users traded TVIXF so much, the note made the top-20 traded list on the commission-free platform. Robintrack reported over 25,000 users owning or trading the ETN at some point in June. Hedge or no hedge, this is a note constructed for an individual that must have impeccable timing of black swan events.

The Accelerating Risk

If I have written nothing that has caused you alarm yet, this will. The number one risk unit holders of this ETN face is the acceleration clause that usually is buried in the fine print of these supplement documents or press releases. What is most alarming to me about TVIXF is the fact that Credit Suisse is allowing it to trade in the over-the-counter market, but has the right to accelerate the note when it pleases. See the language here below:

The ETNs may trade, if at all, on an over-the-counter basis. Although it is not currently accelerating the ETNs at its option, Credit Suisse AG continues to have the right to do so, as described in the pricing supplement for the ETNs (the "Pricing Supplement"), and may choose to accelerate the ETNs at its option in the future, either together on the same date or each on a separate date, including shortly after the delisting. Subject to the minimum redemption amount and other conditions, investors can continue to exercise their early redemption right with respect to the ETNs prior to, and following, the ETN's delisting, pursuant to the terms of the ETNs as described in the Pricing Supplement.

I will give Credit Suisse AG credit for one thing here, the investment bank has clearly and blatantly stated to holders of this note that it may very well accelerate in the future. Many notes from other banks had clauses buried in them that if certain losses exceeded a certain daily loss threshold, the note would then be accelerated and eventually redeemed. Here, Credit Suisse clearly states this is a risk shareholders need to understand. If this wasn't enough to make you sell your TVIXF position immediately, Credit Suisse continues on to discuss what you may or may not receive upon acceleration of this note:

In addition, as described above, Credit Suisse AG continues to have the right to accelerate the ETNs at its option in the future, either together on the same date or each on a separate date, including shortly after the delisting. If Credit Suisse AG accelerates the ETNs at its option, investors will receive a cash payment per ETN equal to the applicable accelerated redemption amount. Any investors who paid more for their ETNs (including any premium to closing indicative value) than the amount they receive upon an acceleration will suffer a loss on their investment, which could be significant.

With language being so direct from Credit Suisse, those who are still trading this product are not understanding all the potential complications. I urge investors and traders to continue on reading about acceleration triggers and what potential values one could receive in an event here.

Summary

According to VelocityShares.com, there are 7,229,145 notes still outstanding. With a current market capitalization of $646,574,729.00, investors and traders need to revisit why they hold this, today. Since shares are only traded over-the-counter now, retail investors must place special care on any order placed. Going forward, the industry must do a better job of educating retail investors about these products in general or ban the use of them all together. 25,000+ individuals should not be allowed to trade such derivative instruments without extensive knowledge of these products. If you find yourself contemplating what you should do with your shares, reach out to your financial institution to discuss exiting the position. You might just end up saving yourself a costly lesson.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The above statements are opinions expressed of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and not that of American Endowment Foundation or other companies. Investors should consult a qualified investment professional regarding shares of TVIX and TVIXF.