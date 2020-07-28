Sector Rotation Is Turning Defensive (Technically Speaking For 7/28)

It appears that companies are getting better at navigating the ups and downs of the pandemic.

Durable goods orders increased for a second consecutive month: (emphasis added):

New orders for manufactured durable goods in June increased $14.0 billion or 7.3 percent to $206.9 billion, the U.S. Census Bureau announced today. This increase, up two consecutive months, followed a 15.1 percent May increase. Excluding transportation, new orders increased 3.3 percent. Excluding defense, new orders increased 9.2 percent. Transportation equipment, also up two consecutive months, led the increase, $9.2 billion or 20.0 percent to $55.3 billion

Let's take a look at some of the relevant charts: Total durable goods orders (top left) continue to regain ground; the Y/Y percentage increase (top right) continues to improve. But the ex-transportation numbers (lower two charts) are weak -- both the total orders (bottom left) and Y/Y percentage change (bottom right) are barely off pandemic lows. There's good and bad news in the data subsets. New orders for non-defense capital goods (top two charts; left is total orders, right is Y/Y percentage change) continue to rebound. But new orders for consumer durable goods (bottom two charts; left is total orders, right is Y/Y percentage change) are still weak. This data is a net positive for basic materials (XLB) and industrials (XLI).

Factset.com has parsed the earnings data as of last Friday and found an interesting fact (emphasis added):

Given the increase in the number of S&P 500 companies providing annual EPS guidance in Q2 after withdrawing annual EPS guidance in Q1 and the increase in the number of S&P 500 companies issuing annual EPS guidance above previous guidance, it does appear that some S&P 500 companies have better visibility on future earnings now relative to three months ago.

Remember that we're about six months into the pandemic (although it seems like a decade). Companies are getting better acquainted with the situation and have developed and then probably re-evaluated plans to cope with the situation. In short -- they're getting better at dealing with it.

The Fed has extended its pandemic lending programs through the end of the year: (emphasis added)

The Federal Reserve Board on Tuesday announced an extension through December 31 of its lending facilities that were scheduled to expire on or around September 30. The three-month extension will facilitate planning by potential facility participants and provide certainty that the facilities will continue to be available to help the economy recover from the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the credit markets are now calm -- thanks in no small part to the Fed's actions -- this extension is needed due to the increase in cases along with the accompanying partial shutdowns.

Today, let's look under the hood and analyze six charts of key market sectors, starting with technology: Momentum started to decline at the beginning of June. Prices are forming a rounding top during July. This stands in contrast to the rally that of the preceding two months. Communication services have the same pattern. Financials are still below the 200-day EMA. During the last month, prices have printed a number of smaller candles on lower volume.

Combined, these three sectors account for almost 50% of the SPY's market cap.

Meanwhile, defensive sectors are printing bullish charts: Health care started a rally at the end of June that has lasted through the month ... ... as have utilities ... ... and consumer staples, which has an especially bullish move higher during the last month.

On the one hand, this is to be expected. Technology issues have powered the market higher, so some profit-taking is in order. And none of the top three charts indicate an impending sell-off. Instead, all three (technology, communication services, and financials) are consolidating. But you could also argue that traders are taking a more defensive tone about future economic growth, which would also be supported by the strong performance of the treasury market during the last several months. If that's a correct reading, then we're in for more sluggish movement.

