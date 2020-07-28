EQR is a risk rating 1 apartment REIT. Suitable for most dividend growth investors. The portfolio spans the West Coast and Northern part of the East Coast.

The dividend payout ratios remain quite reasonable, so the REITs can withstand some pain on rental revenues over the next few quarters. Not bad for a 4.5% dividend yield.

Discounts to NAV this large and price to Analyst AFFO multiples this low have both been very rare for high-quality apartment REITs.

The major apartment REITs are trading at discounts to consensus NAV estimates greater than 20%. Price to Analyst AFFO ratios are around 18x.

Apartment REITs continue to offer some of the most appealing valuations within the REIT sector. EQR’s discount is exceptionally appealing. This purchase doubles our allocation to reach 3.10%.

We're continuing to grow our position in apartment REITs by doubling our allocation to Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR).

Leasing Spreads

EQR provided an early look at their leasing spreads with a June 1st, 2020 update:

The blended rate on new leases is down by 0.7%. That's not terrible, given the pandemic. We expect June and July performance could be a bit weaker.

While that may seem concerning, an enormous amount of weakness has already been priced in. Consider the price to FFO and price to Analyst AFFO multiples:

Excluding the very bottom of the March plunge, these are the lowest multiples seen since 2010.

Estimates for NAV per share are down slightly and could fall further, but the gap between the price and the estimates provides a bargain of safety:

Prices for the apartment REITs fell like it was late 2018. It isn't. We're clearly more concerned about the pandemic than most analysts, as evidenced by our large cash allocation (about 36% after this purchase). Yet we still like buying a great apartment REIT at a huge discount.

Growing FFO And AFFO Outside The Pandemic

Apartment REITs haven't been in a period of decline. They've been doing very well at growing FFO and AFFO per share:

Source: Author's Chart with data from REITbase.com

Both FFO and Analyst AFFO per share have grown quite steadily. The one plunge showing up was when management sold off a very large chunk of the portfolio and sent the cash to shareholders. That isn't a "drop" in earnings.

Using forward estimates on Analyst AFFO per share (excludes recurring capitalized expenditures) of $2.92, the payout ratio comes in at 83%. When you see much lower payout ratios, it often means you're seeing a payout ratio on FFO per share. Those payout ratios don't consider the cash needed for recurring capitalized expenditures (such as repaving parking lots and replacing roofs).

These estimates include those impacts. Last year, the Analyst AFFO per share came in at $3.03, so $2.92 gives room for about a 3.6% decline.

Residents Are In Relatively Good Shape

EQR isn't a slumlord. They are renting to tenants with much higher than average incomes:

Source: EQR

These tenants are generally less impacted by the pandemic because they are far less likely to work in the "non-essential" jobs.

Diversified Portfolio

The total portfolio is quite diverse with 6 major areas (Denver is too small to be "major"):

Source: EQR

The portfolio contains reasonable diversification. Nearly 60% comes from the West Coast. Most of the rest comes from the Northeast. We're comfortable with this geographic layout. The areas we are most concerned about currently are Florida, Georgia, and Texas (all have soaring rates of positive tests). No exposure to those markets in this portfolio.

Index Cards

The index card is shown below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Trade Confirmation

Our execution is shown below:

Source: Fidelity

Conclusion

Our cash allocation is dropping to about 36% as our EQR allocation increases to 3.10%. This matches our defensive strategy of gradually deploying capital into high-quality REITs as the market offers them to us. The technicals here look quite scary. The entire apartment REIT sector has been trending lower. We don't know precisely where the bottom will hit, but we're happy to continue building positions at these dramatic discounts.

