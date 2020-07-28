I also explain why I expect some pain in the near term as the stock targets $115.

In February this year, I wrote an incredibly popular article, explaining why I had invested a small amount of my money in International Business Machines (IBM) after years of criticizing the company. You can read some of my previous articles on the firm here, here, and here.

Since my initial purchase, the stock has fallen by ~15%, while the Nasdaq 100 has grown by ~12.2%. The S&P 500 has fallen by just ~3%, while my main portfolio is up by ~12%. As one of the smallest holdings, IBM's impact on my main portfolio has been relatively muted.

A Wasted Decade

IBM has had a wasted decade. In the past ten years, the company's revenue has fallen from more than $100 billion to under $80 billion in 2019. And, according to analysts, its revenue will drop to $76 billion in 2023. Its net income in this period has dropped from ~$14.8 billion to ~9.4 billion.

Sadly, this slowdown happened at a time of rapid growth in the technology sectors. For example, in the past decade, Microsoft (MSFT) has grown its revenue from ~$69 billion to more than ~143 billion. It has achieved this by being adaptive and putting more efforts in its bid to become the market leader in its industry.

For example, the company launched Microsoft Teams in 2016 in its bid to compete with Slack (WORK). Today, Teams is one of the biggest chat platforms in the world, with more than 75 million daily active users.

IBM has had two main problems in the past decade. First, the management, under Virginia Rometty prioritized shareholder returns at the expense of innovation. A look at its cash flow statement shows that the firm has spent more than $45.2 billion in dividends and more than $75 billion in share buybacks.

In the same period, it has reduced its research and development spending from more than $6 billion to $5.9 billion. Microsoft, on the other hand, has increased its R&D from just $9 billion to near $20 billion in 2019.

Second, the company missed the shift to cloud computing as Amazon (AMZN) took over. Today, the company's market share is relatively small compared with Amazon and Microsoft. As a result, in the past decade, IBM's stock has fallen by ~2.15%, while the Technology Select Sector has gained by more than 377%.

Why I still remain cautiously bullish on IBM

IBM has some major challenges as it competes with Microsoft, Amazon, Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL), and Alibaba (BABA). Its balance sheet is also pretty ugly, with more than $65 billion in long-term and short-term debt, and more than $133 billion in liabilities.

This is against total cash of about $14 billion and total assets of about $154 billion. But, with interest rates so low and the Fed actively buying corporate debt, I believe that the company will not be in distress any time soon. Also, consider that IBM generates tons of cash in free cash flow. In the second quarter alone, it generated more than $2.3 billion in FCF.

IBM also has a small - but growing - market share in the cloud computing industry. In the most recent quarter, the cloud and cognitive software segment grew by 5%, driven by the 30% growth of the cloud and data platforms sub-segment. In comparison, Microsoft's Azure grew by 47%, and I expect that AWS's growth will be above 30%.

To be clear, going by the recent trends, IBM will not catch up to the main rivals. But, at the same time, I expect it to have a reasonable market share in an industry that is estimated to grow in the next few years.

A key ingredient to IBM's future success is the hybrid cloud computing, which generated more than $23 billion in the last twelve months. The hybrid market, which provides an interoperable IT environment across on-premise, private, and public cloud, is expected to reach $128 billion by 2025, up from just $45.7 billion in 2019. Consider what the firm's CEO said in the last call:

It starts with Linux, which is the de facto operating system standard. We have a tremendous advantage with Red Hat Linux, which is the market share leader. Linux, along with Containers and Kubernetes, provides the architectural foundation of our platform, and OpenShift is our core product that captures all this and more.

In addition to the company's growth in cloud computing, I believe that IBM has some low-hanging fruits as the management tries to turn around the company. In the past, I have written about the firm's spinning out some of its low-margin businesses.

A good example of this is its Global Business Services (GBS) segment, which has the most employees within the company. In 2019, the segment generated $16 billion and a gross margin of about 27.7%. In contrast, the cloud and cognitive software division had $23 billion and a gross margin of about 76.6%. The segment's revenue declined by 6% in the second quarter as "clients quickly shifted their focus to operational stability and cash preservation."

In general, consulting companies like Accenture (ACN) and Cognizant Technologies (CTSH) tend to have low margins. The latest data shows that the two firms had $44 billion and $16.9 billion in TTM revenue and a profit margin of 11% and 8.69%, respectively. They employ 513,000 and 291,000 people also. Similarly, at IBM, most of the 352,000 employees are in this segment.

Therefore, while IBM's management has not talked about spin-offs, I believe that the new management will implement them in due time.

Finally, I remain invested in IBM because of its dividends. As mentioned, while the firm is highly in debt, its dividend is relatively stable. The company yields about 5%, which is higher than that of its close peers like Microsoft, Accenture, and Intel (INTC).

Cloudy short-term outlook

So, while I remain bullish on IBM's turnaround, I believe that the short-term outlook is relatively cloudy. A key concern is that some large companies will slash their IT spending, which will have a negative impact on growth.

Similarly, a technical look at IBM's chart shows that the price is likely to continue dropping - at least in the near term. As shown below, the price is along the 50% Fibonacci retracement and is heading downwards. It is also approaching the 50-day and 100-day exponential moving averages.

Similarly, it has formed a head and shoulders pattern, which tends to be a bearish signal. This means that the stock is likely to test the support at about $115.

Final thoughts

IBM's turnaround is taking longer than I expected when I invested in the company early this year. The new CEO has not yet unveiled the grand plan about how he hopes to return the company to growth. Nonetheless, as described above, I remain optimistic that the firm will be in a better position five years from now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IBM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.