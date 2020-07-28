Portfolio Income: Trading Quality Stocks Vs. Longer-Term Positions In REITs And Other High-Yielding Securities

As investors, we are in new, uncharted territory. Near-zero-interest rates change everything. Whether we realize it or not, they force us to incur more risk. They boost valuations and thus cause asset bubbles. The need for income by our rapidly-growing retired population further contributes to risk. Companies, realizing that high dividends generate interest in their stock, increase payouts. When a business can't support its dividend requirement out of free cash flow, or when the company needs that free cash flow to support growth, it borrows to cover the shortfall. Only the highest-quality companies can grow without incurring additional debt.

Rather than chase dividends in a low yield world, I've developed an algo that allows me to buy and sell shares in quality companies, and, in the process, generate income. In favor of this approach, and it's admittedly not an absolute truism, but in general, high-yielding companies that fund dividends out of free cash flow tend to be low growth. This is because companies with significant growth prospects tend to limit or avoid paying dividends in order to have sufficient cash to fund growth (increased inventory, marketing, training new employees, etc.). Low-growth companies, on the other hand, are often able to grow free cash flow despite flat or even falling revenues. These are often referred to as cash cows. The best cash cows severely limit marketing and product development expenditures in order to maximize dividend payout and stock buybacks.

By way of background, we develop risk analysis software for hedge funds and institutional investors. The software runs thousands of credit risk analysis ratios against the financial statements of all public companies, and then ranks them by quality. The software is focused on free cash flow rather than reported earnings, on rolling four quarter results as opposed to latest quarter vs. a year ago, and on balance sheet trends.

Using this approach, we identified the 39 most consistently profitable, growing no or low debt companies traded publicly in America. We also identified 86 with adverse financial statement trends - declining margins, increasing debt.

Noting the popularity of dividend growth investing here on Seeking Alpha, and that a high percentage of stocks with better than average yields support those dividends through the issuance of new debt, I thought I'd test the waters with a new dividend reliability service focused on free cash flow. After spending a couple of weeks on the project, I became concerned that the risk in most of these companies was not analyzable. Assessing the dividend growth potential and dividend reliability of the vast majority of companies yielding over 3% including Dividend Kings, Aristocrats, REITs, MLPs, is a crapshoot.

As a quick and dirty comparison, here are some key statistics:

Source: Risk Research Inc.

Some thoughts:

Dividend Compounders yield about half Dividend Dirty Dogs.

Dividend Compounders debt as a percent of fixed capital is about one fifth of Dividend Dirty Dogs.

Quality Compounders have almost no debt despite an annual growth rate, overall, of 15.6%. Only the highest quality companies can grow without adding debt.

Dividend Compounders return on assets is 40% less than Quality Compounders. Dividend Dirty Dogs return on assets is negative 7.3%.

I could go on. The real point is, realize it or not, some sacrifice in quality (profitability, growth, financial strength) is required even in the highest-quality dividend growth stocks. This table actually speaks volumes about risk and investment potential, but you get the point. If you understood the implications of this table, you'd have an advantage over ninety percent of all investors.

For the Dividend Compounders project, we first identified 932 companies yielding over 3%, then rated each six ways:

Dividend payout (including preferred dividends) as a percent of free cash flow.

Five-year average dividend payout versus free cash flow.

Free cash flow growth over the last two years.

Dividend growth over the last two years.

Debt growth over the last five years and two years in relation to dividend payout. Does the company finance increase dividends with increased debt?

Financial statement trends - margins, asset turnover, total liabilities growth vs. free cash flow growth, liquidity.

From that group, I identified the 100 with the most favorable overall dividend coverage, growth and financial statement characteristics, and the 100 with the poorest coverage and trends. Of the favorably ranked one hundred, sixty-five are banks or payday lenders, and a number of the rest have unknown exposure to credit risk including insurance companies like AIG (NYSE:AIG) and Hartford (NYSE:HIG). To what extent are insurance companies involved in the credit default swap markets? I don't know. How about MGM (NYSE:MGM), a casino operator? It's also in the 100 with favorable dividend coverage and growth, but its exposure to COVID-19 risk is difficult to assess.

I'll start by admitting my bias against banks. From time to time, I do invest in them, though, and try to select those with the best long-term asset quality and return on fixed capital. For context, see my article, Coronavirus And The Banking System.

As an initial step, for this dividend reliability project, I selected a bank with particularly favorable characteristics, Farmers National Banc Corp. (FMNB). In a telephone interview with the CEO, Kevin Helmick, he described Farmers National as well positioned, not overly exposed to restaurants and hospitality, but also described the asset quality risk of the bank as difficult to assess in the current environment. So far, so good, as far as non-performing loans and other measures of loan quality. The economy, and thus the banks, may face huge risks as COVID-19 continues to surge through many areas of the country. These risks are multiplied, in my opinion, by the country and its politicians' unwillingness to shut down again. Airlines, hotels, cruise lines, retail and commercial property of all types, including restaurants, bars, hairdressers, state and local government debt, hospitals, public venues (rock concerts, conventions) - the list of sectors and industries incurring difficult to assess risk is extensive but seems ignored by the financial markets. Then, of course, there's the risk of a collapse in the US dollar which can't be solved by the Fed creating ever more dollars out of thin air, and flooding the economy with them.

It's not that I'm against assuming risk. I do it every day with long and short positions. It is difficult to assess risk that causes me to hesitate. Without boring you any further with the details, I ended up with nine companies where the risk seems at least moderate. They are:

We have produced 11-page reports on each of these companies. Just click on any company name to access. To view a summary report on all nine companies, visit here. As far as covering these companies, and identifying similar companies in the future, if that is something you might be interested in, let us know.

We've also published research on 13 high-yielding companies at risk of dividend cut or elimination. We'll include this as a bonus for new trial subscribers to our research, Quality Compounders.

Our Trading Algo

For traders interested in maximizing income, we've developed a trading algo that identifies buy and sell levels that have, in the past, generated annual returns of over twenty percent. At the end of this article, there are links that describe the algo in detail, but at its essence, it tracks on an hourly basis the simple moving average of the 39 highest-quality public companies in America. The deviations from that average over the last nine and a half months, maximum, median and mean, are analyzed and the recurring buy and sell levels calculated by software that runs thousands of calculations.

From that data, a probability assessment is made that determines lows in relation to the current moving average that are likely to be reached as well as highs. The software runs throughout the hours that the market is open, and selects from the last four runs, the run with the ratios that generated the highest return over the last nine and a half months. Since the simple moving average is constantly changing, the buy and sell levels are constantly changing, generally just slightly, but sometimes, significantly should volatility increase significantly.

As an example, and by no means a particularly profitable one, I and other members of Quality Compounders took a position in Farmers National Banc Corp. July 8 and 9. Average cost $10.565. We sold July 15 at $10.97. Annualized return 215%. The stock closed today at $10.54, or just below our average purchase.

Source: TD Ameritrade Thinkorswim

We do several of these trades a week. Generally, the companies are more profitable but lower yielding than FNMB. This is how I summed up Farmers National to subscribers in our chat room:

Total dividend score 89.5. Average score of all Dividend Compounders, 75.7. Dividend yield 4.1%. Two-year dividend growth rate 34%. Strength of financial statement trends score 18, virtually identical to the average of all Quality Compounders. Dividend coverage by free cash flow 4.4 times, the same as the average of all Dividend Compounders. Ability to compound free cash flow and intrinsic value slightly better than the average (score of 95.5 versus average 92.7).

Some subscribers just use our buy signals and ignore the sell signals, or skip the first two or three sell signals. That works great in a rising market, not so great in a falling one. Markets do fall from time to time. Remember?

Using the same algo, we also take short positions in companies with declining margins and increasing debt. We call those the Dirty Dogs, and may shortly include in the list companies unable to afford their current dividend, and that must borrow money as a result, such as those in the Dividend Dirty Dogs.

The objective is to be market neutral - to make money whether the market goes up or down. I developed this strategy because, while I can predict the market, I can't predict it well enough to make money from those predictions. In fact, I'd say that here on Seeking Alpha market predictions are quite common. You might say a dime a dozen. The challenge is finding someone who can reliably predict the market, although there are many who say they can.

I offer this approach as an alternative to Dividend Growth Investing. While DGI has an excellent long-term track record, that record was established in a completely different economic environment. I wonder if that performance will persist in a near zero interest rate environment. Why? Logic dictates that reliable returns in a zero-interest rate financial markets trade at substantial premiums to the values typical of markets offering five percent yields on 10-year treasuries. While the risks may not be obvious, most companies yielding over three percent today involve a degree of hidden risk. Their exposure, for instance, to COVID-19 is difficult to assess, and their additional exposure to an economy that may collapse as a result of COVID-19, or even more indirectly, a weak US dollar brought about by unrestrained stimulus, is impossible to assess.

And yes, I do realize that the market says,

"Hey, COVID-19? No problem. Not for America the Great. The market is going up, and all is good good good. Sure, we're losing a few people, but mostly the old and sick. Nothing to worry about. Full speed ahead and damn the torpedoes!"

I say, in response, maybe. Maybe not.

Articles exploring our methodology in more depth:



A subscription to Quality Compounders includes four reports: The Quality Compounders Report • The Dirty Dogs Eleven-page reports are published each week on each company consisting mostly of graphs and succinct conclusions, over 1,000 pages in total. We invite you to sign up for a two week trial.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Risk Research Inc. is constantly in and out of the stocks discussed in the article. Our positions change daily based on the computer program discussed.



We offer this research as insight into what we do in our own portfolio rather than as a recommendation or offer to buy or sell securities. We manage a highly-diversified, long/short portfolio. Surviving risk -- the hundred year flood or pandemic -- is top of mind. A cash position, generally substantial except in major, major market declines, is an important part of our investment strategy.



If your portfolio is concentrated, this research should not be your sole source of information. It is based on probabilities, not certainties. In the markets, you meet the enemy and he is you. By that I mean biases, the difference between what we would like to be true and what is true, between what we know and what we think we know. It is easy to lose money. Be careful.