Catherine Yoshimoto, Director of Product Management at FTSE Russell, joins the podcast to discuss 2020's top trends - and what they mean for investors' ETF portfolios.

Perhaps nowhere is this more apparent than in the months immediately leading up to and following the annual Russell Recon - where companies are added and removed from key benchmarks.

With 97% of U.S. ETF assets in funds that track an index, and overall assets continuing to grow rapidly, indexing has never been more central to the overall investing landscape.

This is the transcript of the podcast we posted last week.

Jonathan Liss [JL]: For reference purposes, this podcast is being recorded on the afternoon of Thursday, July 9, 2020.

My guest today is Catherine Yoshimoto, Director of Product Management at FTSE Russell. Catherine joined FTSE Russell in 2010, and is responsible for product management of market-cap-weighted equity indexes, including the FTSE Global Equity Index Series, Russell U.S. Indexes and Russell/Nomura Japan Equity Indexes.

Catherine also covers derived products, such as style, stability, infrastructure, and real estate equity indexes. She has 18 years of financial services industry experience. Prior to joining FTSE Russell, Catherine spent six years in product management and development roles at Franklin Templeton Investments, covering equity and fixed income fund products distributed globally.

She has an MA in Organizational Leadership from Gonzaga University, MS in Management from Notre Dame de Namur University, and a BA in Political Science from the University of California, Berkeley. Anyway, enough of an intro. Welcome to the show, Catherine.

Catherine Yoshimoto [CY]: Thank you.

JL: Great to have you here. We generally have ETF issuers and people on the buy-side, who are either RIAs or managing funds, where they use exchange traded funds. But I think it’s often forgotten by many investors just how central indexing is to the entire exchange traded fund landscape.

And it’s really become a growing trend. I think, every single year, there’s roughly an additional percent of assets at least in the U.S. that move from actively managed funds to index funds. So this is obviously becoming a more and more important part of the space. So I think it’s really great to have you here, and we’re very curious to get your takes on everything that’s happening right now.

Before we get into that, though, been starting out just asking a lot of guests, we’ve got people all – really all over the world that we’re talking to you on this show, just to give listeners a sense of really how the disruptions from this pandemic from COVID-19 have disrupted their work lives. And also, just what’s happening locally on the ground economically. You’re in the Greater Seattle area, where Russell is located, of course.

And so I think it would just be instructive for listeners to just hear from you about how this has changed things for you on a day-to-day basis and what things look like right now?

CY: Sure. And first of all, thanks for having me on the show. I really appreciate you listening to me today. So in terms of what’s been going on, on the ground, I’ve been working remotely since early March, given Washington State was among the U.S. states affected fairly early by COVID-19.

Fortunately, I’ve been able to work virtually with no disruption. I basically reallocated the time I used to spend commuting into the office, basically just start working earlier during the day.

JL: Yes. How great is that? I’m in the same boat, I used to have over an hour commute in each direction, and I’m loving the extra time. I feel like I’m more productive with more free time.

CY: For sure, and my colleagues on the East Coast seem to be starting their days earlier to [indiscernible] my days, things should just be starting earlier and earlier, which is fine. And I’ve been also a more productive remote worker, since I got better equipment at home. I got a larger monitor and a desk, I could adjust, so that I could stand occasionally throughout the day. I’ve been sitting too long. The first month or so, I didn’t have that. And my back was starting to hurt. So once I got…

JL: Yes.

CY: …that standing desk, now I can stand up occasionally and stretch my legs a bit.

JL: And in terms of the situation on the ground economically in Seattle, what are things looking like at this point? I seem there has been some fair amount of reopening?

CY: And there has been a little bit of reopening a lot of restaurants, I think, those who have survived have pivoted to take out only. Now they’re starting to open some restaurants for limited seating with like – I don’t remember the exact capacity, but basically, every other table rather than every table is occupied and the restaurants are putting up like plexiglass between tables and whatnot and facemask coverings are required.

So it’s been an interesting change in the day-to-day. I don’t go out as much as I used to in the sense that, I really think about my trips to the grocery store, for example. I really think about like, “Okay, can I wait a few more days, so that I can go like once a week rather than like every other day. And I have to stop by the grocery store to pick something up real quick.” So definitely change in behavior for sure.

JL: Yes. No, that makes a lot of sense. So moving over to how you got into the indexing side of the business, I see you are a poli sci major at Berkeley. Probably not the most common major for somebody that ends up in the indexing space. How did you actually end up getting drawn into this side of the financial services business?

CY: Well, I’ll say that political science was actually an interdisciplinary major expose me not just a setting governments around the world, also economies, decision-making systems, data statistical analysis. So those are all skills I use in my current work with indexes.

JL: Sure.

CY: I ended up in financial services post-dot-com burst around the time I graduated from college. So, financial services was one of the fields hiring. And so I spent basically my entire career in financial services. I joined what was Russell Indexes in 2010, which is now part of a larger organization called FTSE Russell, which is part of the London Stock Exchange Group. So I joined the product management team and I can’t believe it’s been almost 10 years, but I’m still here, as part of – again, FTSE Russell part, I’ll segue.

JL: Sure, yes. One – I mean, one of the things I love about exchange traded funds and indexing is that, they really aren’t narrowly focused in the way that maybe being like some expert on trading options or something is you – really expertise that you can bring in from all over the place. So whether you’re trading thematic, or you’re trading different kinds of country or regional type plays.

There’s a lot of additional knowledge and just worldliness that comes in very handy. And it is kind of a way of learning about the broader world from an economic lens. So, yes, it definitely take your point about how poli sci actually quite a good preparation for this. So you’re a Director of Product Management at FTSE Russell. What does that entail exactly? What types of projects are you working on, on a day-to-day basis?

CY: My daily workflow changes with the business’ needs. So some days of pushing forward a product launch, other days of evaluating how we can enhance our flagship products for clients based on them. I work closely with our research, marketing and sales teams globally across, primarily our market-cap-weighted equity index products.

So, yes, there’s no – I would say, there’s no standard typical day in product management. It is kind of like take me where the business needs me and we work across functions throughout the organization.

JL: Sure. And this is – this might strike [ph] you, it’s an odd question, but I’m kind of just curious. So Brits say indices, whereas American say indexes. Who won that battle within FTSE Russell after the merger? I’m just kind of curious, right? Because it would have been different pronunciations on the day before the merger, I imagine?

CY: Yes. Certainly, people use them interchangeably indices or indexes. The official health guide, I believe, for FTSE Russell is indexes. So…

JL: Americans won is what you’re saying?

CY: I wouldn’t say won or law. But that just seems to be the standard that we use. Yes.

JL: Yes. All right. So I guess, let’s get a little more serious here. Before we get into specifics of FTSE Russell Indexes, and I mean, it’s really a massive index family covering every corner of the investing world. What can you say broadly about the centrality of indexes to the investing ecosystem? And how has that changed over time?

CY: Sure. Indexes were initially critical benchmarks to measure the performance of active funds. Even prior to joining Russell Indexes, I used benchmarks a lot in tracking the fund’s performance. Now, they’ve evolved to serve as rules-based foundation of passive funds, such as an ETF.

So as an index provider, we work across investment ecosystem from asset managers to asset owners, certainly, they’re used as not just on the active management side, but also the passive management side have grown over the years.

JL: Sure. And I mean, they have become synonymous with exchange traded funds. But, of course, indexes as retail investing products go all the way back to the mid-70s and John Bogle at Vanguard. And there was really billions in assets in indexes before anybody even came up with an exchange traded fund. But they certainly have become synonymous with exchange traded funds.

So you guys are obviously producing new indexes every single year. Can you give listeners some idea of what that process looks like? How does an idea end up turning into an index?

CY: Well, FTSE Russell calculates approximately 1 million equity, fixed income and multi-asset indexes across different currencies and return stream, approximately 50,000 unique indexes. FTSE Russell oversees thousands of indexes that span across all asset classes and geographies.

In terms of what the index covers, we measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of investable market globally. I mean – and now, I think, we can call it 99% with FTSE Global Equity Indexes. We expanded into microcap space and Russell U.S. Indexes also covers microcap, too.

And today, about – well, as of December 2019, about 16 trillion total assets are benchmarked to FTSE Russell Indexes, that’s including both the active side and the passive side. We work with all major ETF providers globally, and our indexes underlie approximately 590 ETFs, encompassing over 648 billion in AUM as of the end of May 2020.

In terms of how an index gets created? ETF issuers can come to us with an idea and say, I want to launch an ETF and work with our research team to come up with a methodology. It’s important that it is rules-based, replicable, transparent and objective. So that’s one avenue. As you say, like ETFs have become synonymous with indexes. But I would have to clarify to people who aren’t as familiar that ETF is a vehicle.

JL: Sure, yes. I just spoke with Greg Friedman at Fidelity, that was actually this week’s episode. And they’ve just rolled out these brand-new semi transparent, I would say, because it’s – they’ve been called non-transparent.

I don’t think that’s really accurate, because they are showing a decent percent of what’s in the fund every single day, which is definitely different than traditional mutual funds that really were just disclosing at 60 days after the quarter ended. So, yes, so clearly, there are active exchange traded funds also. But I still think as of today, 99% of exchange traded fund assets are tied to index funds and not the active ones?

CY: Yes, yes, for sure. And I would say, also, there’s also our flagship headline indexes I mentioned. The FTSE Global Equity Index Series, the Russell U.S. Index Series, there’s assets tied to those indexes, the broad market-cap equity indexes, plus the large-cap Russell 1000, small-cap Russell 2000.

So, those, obviously, are still very important to our business and to the index ecosystem. But what we’re starting to see more are clients who want to then take that as the parent index universe, and then derive quite additional derived methodologies, such as factors or ESG to that and then create an ETF or some sort of passive funds vehicle using that index.

JL: Sure. So I guess, the industry has changed in that way. And that when Russell first came about and for that matter, FTSE or MSCI, or Standard and Poor’s, they were not inventing indexes at the demand of specific financial institutions. It was really their business. They were deciding the most intelligent way to slice and dice the market and then fund managers were benchmarking to them.

At this point, it sounds like a decent percent of index creation happens at the request of asset managers with the idea that they’re going to actually be tying assets to those indexes once they can maybe back test the performance and get a product out that they feel can properly track it with reasonable liquidity and all of that stuff?

CY: Yes, absolutely.

JL: Okay. So in terms of types of investing categories, how are the assets broken down? For example, where would you say the lion’s share of those assets are if you could maybe take a look at, like how many assets are tied to equities versus fixed income indexes, and then maybe some of the other newer type categories? And just to get an idea of how much has flown into them, so things like ESG or smart beta factor investing?

CY: Sure. In terms of that $16 trillion benchmark I mentioned earlier, about $4 trillion of that is benchmarked to fixed income indexes, so the remainder is benchmarked to equity indexes. So the majority of FTSE Russell of the indexes are being tracked are still more on the equity side, though, we have a, again, sizable fixed income business, too, factors are included in this figure.

So there’s no – it isn’t $16 trillion market-cap equity, plus factors. So factors are part of that. Like I said, The Apparent Universe kind of serves as a starting point. And so factors are included in that figure. About $359 billion is attributed to smart beta indexes, including factors on smart sustainability. The smart sustainability is – basically, the index methodology is that combine factors with ESG.

And then more than $6 trillion of that $16 trillion continue to track the Russell U.S. Style Indexes, about $9 trillion is Russell U.S., and of that $6 trillion continues to track the Russell U.S. Style Indexes.

JL: Interesting. Okay. So you guys just finished the annual Russell Indexes Reconstitution, obviously, a very large event. There’s really a huge amount of assets that track Russell Indexes. And so this can really affect individual securities that will either see additional buying or selling pressure, depending on whether they’ve been added to a specific index or removed from one. It would just be, I think, very interesting to listeners. If – I know that it ended already at the end of June. But just if you could kind of briefly walk listeners through what that process looks like exactly?

CY: Sure. Markets change and evolve from year-to-year. So annual Russell Reconstitution is really important to maintain the indexes, the Russell U.S. Indexes. For over three decades, Russell Reconstitution has ensured that the Russell U.S. Indexes continue to accurately measure the U.S. equity market. And as you said, for more than 9 trillion investor assets that follow the Russell U.S. Indexes.

The process usually starts in early May with what we call rank day. But before that, actually, the annual Reconstitution Plan for the year is announced in early March with announced day and rank day all included in that notice – that announcement, sorry. So the – again, the process usually starts in early May with what we call rank day and that’s when the Russell U.S. Index membership eligibility for the 2020 reconstitution is determined from the constituent market-cap following the market close.

So all the data that we use for that year’s reconstitution is based on data as of that rank day. The companies whose stocks are listed on eligible stock exchanges and that past investability rules are considered for inclusion in the indexes. And then beginning on an announced day, which was June 5 this year, preliminary list of additions and deletions to the indexes are communicated to the marketplace.

So on ftserussell.com, we have a reconstitution page. And there, we post the preliminary additions and deletions to the Russell 3000 and Russell Microcap Indexes. And following the final Reconstitution Day, then we will post the new membership of a Recon Day. But over the – leading up to that day over the following weeks from the announced day, the breakpoints between large, mid, small, they’re redefined, ensure market changes have occurred in appreciating your capture and companies are being evaluated to determine where they fall in the investment style spectrum.

So – and I’ve also part of the transparency, the process have been in place. So this year, we have the 17th NASDAQ Closing Cross that helps complete the Russell Recon trade. And it’s traditionally, one of the highest trading volume of the year – days of the year. This year, we have a record breaking trade of more than $125 billion traded across NASDAQ and NYSE exchanges at the close of Friday, June 26. So that was when reconstitution was final.

So every year in June, markets focused on the Russell rebalanced for scorecard in the current state of the U.S. equity markets. Russell Recon always has an interesting story to tell. And I should also add that this is an unprecedented Russell Recon. We’re operating 100% virtually, given COVID-19…

JL: Yes.

CY: …our global team did an exceptional job coordinating while working remotely. And this is like no different from what we heard from our partners, such as NASDAQ, too, they’re all working remotely, but all focused on a smooth reconstitution event.

JL: Yes. It’s – I mean, talk about getting throwing a curveball, that’s pretty incredible, actually.

CY: Yes.

JL: In terms of broad trends for this year’s Recon, I know there were several and you’ve written some of them up. So I think the first that you had mentioned was just this huge and growing divergence between large and small-cap U.S. stocks. What did you see there exactly?

CY: Yes, changes to the Russell U.S. Indexes is that, they’re told a very interesting story about the U.S. equity end market during a unique time in our history. In a nutshell, the large-cap seemed to have gotten bigger and small-cap felt some of the pressure this year.

Although the total market-cap of the Russell 3000 Index was down less than a percent from $31.7 trillion as of last year’s rebalance to $31.4 trillion as of this year’s rank day. The breakpoint between the large-cap Russell 1000 and small-cap Russell 2000 decreased over 16% from $3.6 billion last year to $3 billion this year.

Furthermore, the small company in the Russell 2000 saw a decline of nearly 38% from $152.3 million last year to $94.8 million. It’s actually the first time the small company in the Russell 2000 is the first time since 2009, that’s fallen below $100 million.

JL: The last time was really at the tail end of the Great Recession when market-caps had just been totally eviscerated?

CY: Yes, yes. So certainly, that breakpoint between the large-cap and small-cap has fluctuated up and down. But yes, that was remarkable in terms of a below $100 million for the first time since 2009.

And then, in contrast, though, the large-end of the equity market showed significant growth with a market-cap of the 10 largest U.S. stocks of more than 23%. And for the first time, a company in the Russell U.S. Indexes surpassed 1 trillion total market-cap. And actually, in fact, there were three companies: Microsoft, Apple and Amazon, that were all over a trillion dollars of rank day this year.

JL: Yes. No, that makes a lot of sense. And you do see it in the divergence of the benchmark index performances also. So those large-cap indexes have continued to lead relative to mid and small-caps throughout this COVID bounce back rally here. And we continue to see that.

What would you say explains this divergence, in your view, between small and large-caps? Is the U.S. economy simply becoming more concentrated in the hands of a few conglomerate style companies? Or is this something that you think is likely to change again in the next couple of years?

CY: Well, so what’s interesting about overall market-cap of the U.S. equity market stayed relatively flat. The divergence between large and small-cap companies, it seems to be driven by the relative strength of the U.S. large-caps over the past year and then perhaps reflects investors gravitating towards large-cap in the midst of economic uncertainty.

And then moreover, despite making quite a resurgence in recent months, U.S. small-cap stocks still have a great deal ground to make up from the depth of our pandemic-driven losses. So it wasn’t surprising to see such a pronounced spread between the large and small ends of the U.S. equity market.

JL: Okay. So I guess, another big trend here and we’ve touched on it a little already is not only large-caps, but tech stocks, also. And so I’m just curious what changes were most notable in terms sector compositions in the major benchmark Russell Indexes, the 1-K, the 2-K with this Recon?

CY: So the COVID-19 pandemic really highlighted the importance of technology. In fact, we’re using Zoom right now…

JL: Yes.

CY: …a new addition to the Russell 3000 Index included technology companies like Zoom (ZM)…

JL: Yes.

CY: …which was added to the Russell top 200 index due to its size, additional tech names include Pinterest and Mimecast, that were added to the Russell U.S. Indexes this year. We also did see some composition changes in the healthcare sector, 16 of the 35 companies moving up from the Russell 2000 to the Russell 1000 were in healthcare and eight were technology companies. The remaining 11 companies moving from small to large-cap were coming from consumer discretionary staples, energy, financial services, materials and processing producer durables.

So companies like Teladoc Health, Acadia Pharmaceuticals, those are healthcare companies that moves from the Russell 2000 to Russell 1000. Additionally, Chegg, Boston Beer Company, and a couple of consumer companies that moved into the Russell 1000 Index.

And then a total of 227 companies joined the Russell 2000 Index, 43 dropping down from the Russell 1000 Index, 113 shifted up from microcap, and then 44 of them were coming from the healthcare sector, and then 23 financial services companies and 18 technology companies.

So definitely, like technology and healthcare seems to be really kind of notable in terms of additions and also the six IPOs. There are only six IPOs that joined the Russell U.S. Indexes this year at Recon. We add IPOs quarterly. And as part – they’re also part of the Russell Recon process in June. That’s – that includes the quarterly essentially IPO additions and there are only six that were added this year to the Russell 2000, all small-cap companies and they’re all healthcare companies.

JL: Interesting. So moving over to the factors here, again, I think indirectly, at least, tech does seem to be the big story, although maybe not in the way that people would think about tech companies, at least traditionally.

So you had a piece back in April, where you noted that there had been a real flight-to-quality. And I think that does explain the outperformance of a tech heavy index like the NASDAQ 100 over indexes like the S&P 500 and the Russell 1000, just because of how heavily weighted it is to those sectors.

And, of course, the quality factor there is the fact that those companies just have such pristine balance sheets. Some of them have ratings that basically put them above almost any other country sovereign debt in the world in terms of the expectation that they could ever default on any of the credit that they’ve issued. You had noted that really not too long after the sell-off that bottomed on March 23rd of this year. I’m just curious if quality has remained the story over the last three months? Or if you’ve seen a rotation elsewhere?

CY: Yes. The flight-to-quality have continued. There has been a preference for companies with high return on assets and return on equity and those with low net debt. In the U.S., in terms of sector exposure of the quality factors heavily overweight the tech sector, which also helped drive the outperformance of quality of tech has been the dominant driver in the U.S. Initially, there was a strong rebound in size, so small-cap companies rebounded a little bit after the low on March 23, but then this fizzled out towards the end of the quarter.

JL: Yes. And what factor specific trends did you see in the Russell Recon, so, maybe things like value versus growth or you hinted at size? So I guess, we discussed the size part of this already. But were there other factor specific trends in terms of style or momentum, things of that nature?

CY: Yes. So there’s some debate over whether style their factors, but certainly, they’re really important in the Russell growth and value indexes, especially in the context of Russell Recon. Russell Recon showed growth once again outperforming value. And this year, again, some of the most interesting shifts occurred in the technology sector in the Russell 1000 Growth Index, the largest edition by size and weight of Zoom, which was the largest new entrant into the Russell U.S. Indexes and it was to find [ph] 100% for us when it was added.

Technology remained the largest sector in the Russell 1000 Growth Index. There was a slight weight increase from 41.4% to 43.5% as of the end of May based on the preliminary data. And then now on the value side, the largest addition to the Russell 1000 Value Index was Alphabet (GOOG), which shifted from 100% growth to partial value. So I’ll explain a little bit about how our growth and value index is there.

JL: Yes. I was going to say, that is curious, like when you hear that, that Apple (AAPL) or Microsoft (MSFT) are included in both value and growth indexes, it makes sense, because they have clear characteristics of both. So, they’re increasing their dividends every single year. And they’re doing things that more mature value style companies do. But so Alphabet is surprising.

CY: Yes. So – well, it shifted from being fully growth to partial value. And you have to remember that the Russell Style Indexes, there’s 35%, that’s purely value based on market-cap, 35% purely growth based on market-cap. And there’s an area in the middle, roughly 30% of market-cap, that gets distributed across the growth and value indexes. And it’s also relative to other companies in the Russell 1000 Index. The Russell 1000, Russell 2000 Style Indexes are calculated separately. So it’s – Alphabet becoming a little bit more value relative to the other companies in the Russell 1000 Index.

JL: Interesting.

CY: And the largest addition by weight, so we talked about Alphabet being the largest company by size with a partial weight in value. But then the largest addition by weight to the value index, the Russell 1000 Value Index with Cisco Systems was shifted from 100% growth to 100% value. And it’s also the largest company leaving the Russell 1000 Growth Index by size and index weight, because it shifted completely from growth to value.

JL: Interesting. So I guess, all the people that are projecting eventually, there will be a rotation from growth over to value. What they don’t tell you is that, you’ll still have to own the same seven stocks. They’ll just be reclassified as value stocks?

CY: Yes, if they’re still part of the Russell 1000, yes. Now, they can shift from growth to value fair on the ends, like the more pure – purely growth and value Index V, and we do have actually a pure style indexes that capture these ends of a [indiscernible] spectrum. But the – yes, it’s certainly like if you’re owning the Russell 1000 Index, then you are owning both growth and value companies.

JL: Yes.

CY: And the largest sector, I’ll also point out in the Russel 1000 Value Index is still the financial services sector, although its weight dropped a little bit from 26% – 26.1% to 24.5%. And the sector with the largest increase in weight, no surprise given we just talked about Alphabet in weight was technology, up from 7.3% to 10.7%.

JL: Yes. So it does seem like tech is the story here yet again?

CY: Yes.

JL: So I’d like to move over to the emerging trend of ESG investing, standing, of course, for environmental, social and governance. At Russell, you seem particularly focused on sustainable investment indexes. And that’s what your lineup of index is, by and large. I think you might have one thing, which seems like more of an ESG type thing.

Just curious, why this specific focus on sustainable investing, and then what your methodology looks like here, because I think one of the criticisms of the ESG space is that, it’s somewhat inscrutable. There’s like a million different ways to slice it and define it. So just curious what FTSE Russell’s methodology is in this space?

CY: FTSE Russell is innovating in this space. We’re very focused on climate-driven methodologies and passive solutions, because that’s what we see our clients asking for. In particular, we’re seeing a growing number of large asset owners looking to transition their traditional passive equity portfolios to a more climate-aligned strategy based on an index, where the Russell helps them design.

So some of those more sustainably – innovations have come from clients making specific requests around those methodologies. One recent example, this is the work we did with the Church of England pension fund and a group called the Transition Pathway Initiative. There, FTSE Russell designed a development – developed market equity index that incorporated five key concepts related to the transition to a low-carbon economy.

Those five key concepts are delivered by data model, FTSE Russell manages and cover carbon emissions, fossil fuel reserves, green revenues, climate management, and what we call transition readiness. So our company in high impact sectors like oil and gas are assessed for how well they’re positioned to function and thrive in a carbon-constrained world.

JL: Nice. And are those indexes generally, do they end up being underweight large energy corporations, or because companies like Exxon and British Petroleum have embraced alternative energies whether they be solar or wind, or there’s all kinds of different ways that they are changing their underlying businesses? Are they able to still make it into those indexes?

CY: It depends on the methodology. So some clients want to exclude like all companies in a specific criteria. And then there are clients who prefer to track the – more closely the core index have some exposure, but maybe a reduced way. So it really depends on the methodology in which methodology the client chooses for themselves.

JL: Sure. And I guess, it personally speaks to me the focus on the sustainability and environmental part of it, because while I do think governance and social issues are incredibly important, we’re not going to have a planet left if we don’t start taking care of it. So we could figure that other stuff out later, theoretically, whereas the environmental side of things, I think, we really have to do something drastic very soon. So interesting that, that does seem to be the focus of many of your clients also.

Catherine, I want to thank you for being so generous with your time here. I think it’s going to be a lot for listeners to chew over in terms of just all the changes that you are seeing firsthand, both from the Recon and just the way that the index space is evolving and, of course, FTSE Russell remains at the forefront of that.

CY: Thank you so much. And again, I suggest checking out ftserussell.com, you can find our blog and index ideas series. And also we do webinars regularly for [deeper dives] [ph] on topics, such as factor indexing, smart beta, green revenues, and market brief on domestic international indexes. I mentioned that our global markets research team earlier, Philip Waller, has a back group and he always has interesting insights to share in terms of those markets are doing.

JL: Nice. And then what about social media for people that want to follow what FTSE Russell is doing there you guys on Twitter, or LinkedIn, or other places that investors can go follow you there?

CY: Yes. Please follow us on FTSE Russell on LinkedIn and @FTSE Russell on Twitter.

JL: Nice. I like that, easy handle, easy to remember. Anyway, Catherine, thanks again. Hope you’re staying safe and sane in this crazy unprecedented situation that we’re all in right now, and want to wish you the best of luck. I hope we can do this again sometime.

CY: Thank you so much for your time. Appreciate it.

For disclosures, neither Catherine Yoshimoto or Jonathan Liss has positions in any of the stocks discussed in today's show.

