We go through how we think the upcoming earnings will pan out.

When we last covered Kraft Heinz (KHC), we had a modestly bullish outlook. Specifically, we said that:

We still like it here and investors fretting over the debt "burden" are likely not appreciating how quickly those debt to EBITDA numbers can improve if sales start showing some life. But until we see an uptick in EBITDA numbers, the dividend could be cut. Regardless of that, the stock is still cheap. Bears pressing here are likely to lose. We think KHC should trade at about 13X 2021 EPS estimates, and when we say estimates, we mean our estimates. We maintain a $40 price target on this.

Since our initial bullish thesis, KHC has done modestly better than the S&P 500.

A lot has happened since then and we thought we would reexamine our thesis and see where KHC fit on our investment spectrum. We also wanted to give investors an idea of what they should look for as they review the upcoming Q2 financial results.

Current Situation

KHC reported a surprise increase in sales in Q1-2020 as hoarding took precedence over everything else.

Source: KHC Q1-2020

This increase was driven mostly by the United States.

Source: KHC Q1-2020

The international division also posted rather brisk organic sales but those were largely offset by currency pressures and by divestitures.

Source: KHC Q1-2020

Cash Flow And Dividend Coverage

The first quarter was highly unusual from a cash flow standpoint. We had several current assets and liabilities detracting from the cash inflows from operating activities.

Source: KHC Q1-2020 10-Q

To some extent, this is the function of KHC's first quarter where cash flow is generally weaker, but the movements in current assets cratered free cash flow, which came to just $81 million (cash flow $212 less capex $131 from above table). That compares unfavorably to the $488 million in dividends paid during the quarter.

However, as a general guideline, we want normalized (adjusted for one time charges) net income plus depreciation and amortization to exceed the sum of capex and dividends. We have shown below is a rough guide of what investors should look for. We can see that dividends were well funded by internal cash flows in the quarter. The key difference is we are ignoring working capital changes which generally normalize over time.

Source: Author's Calculation

Debt

Where KHC has really struggled is in trying to get rid of its debt load. The company carries a lot of debt and that has become more onerous as its growth plans did not come to fruition. Currently, KHC still carries almost $28 billion in net debt. That, based on our definition equals Long Term Debt plus Current Liabilities minus Current Assets.

Source: KHC Q1-2020 10-Q

In 2019, KHC produced about $6.06 billion in EBITDA and most likely will repeat a similar amount this year. The debt to adjusted EBITDA continues to be rather high in relation to where we would like it to be, especially with the world now in a recession. KHC is running out of time to deleverage its balance sheet.

On the subject of debt, we would like to also mention that KHC did drawdown its credit lines but that is for the moment, net debt neutral.

On March 12, 2020, as a precautionary measure to preserve financial flexibility in light of the current uncertainty in the global economy resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic, we provided notice to our lenders to borrow the full available amount under our Senior Credit Facility. As such, a total of $4.0 billion was drawn on our Senior Credit Facility during the three months ended March 28, 2020. The amount drawn on our Senior Credit Facility is included in long-term debt on our condensed consolidated balance sheet. At March 28, 2020, $4.0 billion was still outstanding as there were no repayments during the quarter. No amounts were drawn on our Senior Credit Facility at December 28, 2019 or during the three months ended March 30, 2019. The borrowings under the Senior Credit Facility currently bear an interest rate of LIBOR plus 125 basis points.

Source: KHC Q1-2020 10-Q

We expect that these would be largely, if not completely, repaid in the quarter.

What To Look For In Q2-2020

In Q2-2020, we expect that KHC will handily beat consensus as the "work from home" trends were incredibly strong. What restaurants lost, KHC gained. Yes, that gain was spread among several brands, but KHC should be a prime beneficiary. One might wonder why this would have a positive impact as consumers are likely to eat the same net amount, whether at home or outside. The key reason this works in KHC's favor is the kind of products it sells tend to be favored for home cooked meals. Even in cases where restaurants buy KHC products direct, they are bought in bulk and at far lower margins.

KHC will also start to see some currency headwinds dissipate in this quarter as the US dollar index has started to move lower.

Source: Daily FX

If this is a big change in the trend (we are a bit unsure at the moment), then this likely could be the biggest single bullish factor for KHC.

Dividends Safety

We had previously maintained a "high" risk rating for KHC's dividends as we felt that KHC will have to choose between the devil (cutting the dividend) and the deep blue sea (losing its investment-grade rating). It appears management was willing to swim rather than make a deal with the devil and it preserved the dividend while allowing the rating to be cut to junk. Fitch appropriately delivered the news on Valentine's day.

Fitch Ratings lowers its long-term default rating on Kraft Heinz ( to BB+ from BBB-, while setting a Stable outlook. The BB level at Fitch is non-investment-grade (junk). Fitch notes that Kraft's decision to maintain its annual dividend of $1.60 per share removed a near term deleveraging option. "The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that Kraft's leverage will remain elevated above 4x for a prolonged period due to ongoing EBITDA challenges and limited near term debt reduction potential. Following Kraft's commentary around 2020 operating headwinds which would suggest a nearly 8% EBITDA decline and its commitment to maintain its dividend as announced Feb. 13, 2020, Fitch estimates the company may need to divest up to 20% of its projected 2020 EBITDA to support debt reduction necessary to reduce leverage to below 4.0x versus 2019 leverage of 4.8x."

Source: Seeking Alpha

There is no near-term upside here to cut the dividend as the junk rating won't go away easily. We have seen companies do both, i.e. lose the rating first and cut the dividend after, but it is a rare feat. Based on all the information, KHC has a "Moderate" level of danger of a dividend cut on our proprietary Kenny Loggins Scale.

This rating signifies a 15%-33% probability of dividend cut in the next 12 months. This represents an upgrade from our previous rating as KHC's gain from a dividend cut has significantly evaporated after losing its Investment-Grade Rating.

How to Play The Earnings

Our thinking here is that KHC will do rather well in Q2-2020 and analysts will gush over how things are working out. Longer term debt and margin concerns remain. Higher unemployment will make store brands more competitive, and unless KHC deleverages quickly, it will have bigger issues to deal with in 2021. Hence, we believe that we will get a spike upwards and that spike should be sold into to close out earlier recommended positions.

