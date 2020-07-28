Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (OTCPK:SPXSF, OTC:SPXSY) is a British-based engineering specialist which has a solid revenue history and an excellent dividend record. However, I believe that these considerations are already fully baked into its share price and would wait for a fall before considering investing.

Spirax-Sarco is a Well-Run Engineering Group with a Strong Business Model

The company is a multinational industrial engineering group focused on steam control and management, electric thermal solutions, peristaltic pumping and associated fluid path technologies.

The company's strength, I feel, is its business model. It's laid out really well in the company's most recent annual report, which I recommend as a model of clarity in explaining how the business operates and what is its right to succeed in the long-term.

85% of business is sold into opex not capex accounts, which helps make the revenue resilient as they are more business critical and less likely to be cut, in my opinion. The majority of sales are relatively low ticket, but non-performance could have significant downside for a customer as the company's valves and other items help ensure the smooth running of production lines, pharmaceutical production climates and so on. So customers are willing to spend more to get the high quality Spirax-Sarco products which while more expensive than lower quality competitors, are still often in the hundreds not thousands of dollars price range. In essence, then, the company is selling low-cost, high-importance and sometimes mission-critical components to a sophisticated industrial base who put quality above price.

The company often generates bespoke solution for individual customers, which in terms of follow-on sales and service revenues is also positive. Plus, revenues have a good geographic and sectoral split which further limits the company's already limited exposure to business cycles, which I say because recession or no recession, companies are mostly not going to cut back on key components which help their businesses hum.

The Company is a Growth Story

With its long history and given the industry it is in, the company may sound as if it might be rather staid. In fact it is a solid growth story, with revenues growing sharply in recent years and profits also showing healthy growth most years.

A lot of this has come through acquisitions. The company has been strongly acquisitive in its area and adjacencies, further building its appeal to clients in a virtuous circle. It has done this while maintaining outstanding returns on capital.

Spirax-Sarco Has a Strong Dividend History

With Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) cutting its dividend by two thirds after seventy five years earlier this year, a lot of investors have been casting around for long-term dividend payers with good dividend cover. Spirax-Sarco's record in this regard is outstanding. It has a progressive dividend policy and has been consistently growing its ordinary dividends year after year. As the chart shows, the dividends are always well-covered by earnings.

In addition, it occasionally pays special dividends.

What is especially attractive is its long track record. The company has been growing dividends steadily for half a century. This year, when many U.K. companies cut their dividends like Shell or stopped it entirely, Spirax-Sarco's response was a 10% dividend increase. That is broadly in line with the past decade, when the dividend growth has been between 7% and 19% a year, every year.

2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 2019 Ordinary dividends (P) 26.5 29.9 33.3 36.1 43 49 53 59 64.5 69 76 87.5 100 110 Annual growth 13% 11% 8% 19% 14% 8% 11% 9% 7% 10% 15% 14% 10%

The Company's Balance Sheet is Okay

Some commentators compliment the company's strong balance sheet. Personally I don't see it as particularly strong, but it's sufficient. At the end of 2019, it reported £186.5 million of cash in the bank, but it did also have £463.5 million of borrowings. Additionally, intangibles on the balance sheet have been increasing markedly - £558 million at the end of 2019, up from £108 million just four years earlier.

But The Shares Reflect the Story

So far, so good: a stable, profitable, growth story in a market sweet spot, with excellent dividend history.

However, that is in my opinion fully factored into the price. The current share price of 10,500p equates to a dividend yield of just 1.0% in the absence of special dividends (the last was paid in 2014, which was 120p). It represents a p/e of 46x. Sure you're paying for top quality, but you're paying a very high multiple for it. The shares aren't far off their all-time highs.

It makes sense that the company's shares have stood up despite all that is going on in the wider market - it has a resilient business case and pointedly continued its progressive dividend policy. However, I feel the valuation is too rich even for a company of this quality.

Conclusion:

Spirax-Sarco has an outstanding story and record, so it is a share to watch. If it falls back far enough, it is one to put in the portfolio and keep long-term. For now, however, I think it's a great share at an unattractive price.

