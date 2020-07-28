Investors, including this one, have been here before. Ford (F) announces an exciting new product and the market bids the company's shares higher. When Ford stumbles on the launch, the stock falls. This time, Ford's Mustang Mach-E is a potential product win but it will not steal Tesla's (TSLA) thunder.

For now, Tesla may enjoy a $305 billion market capitalization, compared to Ford worth $28 billion and General Motors (GM) worth $37.5 billion. And as Tesla takes a run to a $2000 stock price, it will have a value higher than Toyota (TM), GM, and Ford combined.

What will it take for Ford to take some of Tesla's hype? The Ford Bronco already shows early signs of success. It is not only better looking than the simplistic Tesla Cybertruck but serves a market that Tesla cannot address: the adventurous off-roader American.

Broad Appeal

The Bronco is an effective bet that sport-utility vehicle demand will continue increasing. To address a broader market, the company is debuting with six trim levels. The off-road features are an eye-opener, too. Each trim has a standard two-speed transfer case and a seven-speed manual transmission.

As a capable off-road truck, Cybertruck cannot have the range powered by battery alone. Plus, Bronco may automatically switch between 2H and 4H. With even bigger tires, its off-road capabilities and range will beat that of Fiat's (FCAU) Jeep Wrangler. Mud-terrain tires, off-road protection (such as the "bash plate" and the "Go Over Any Type of Terrain" (or GOAT) modes), consumers have plenty of options to choose from.

Ford's strong appeal is not just hype, either. It had to double production of the First Edition amid high demand. The Bronco's absence lifted the value of vintage models. For example, a 1974 Bronco sold for $650,000 in January 2020. Its nearly 25-year absence might explain the very strong interest.

Skeptics will argue that Ford is only increasing production of the Bronco First Edition from 3,500 to 7,000 units. Starting at $59,305, owners of this rare unit will become brand ambassadors who will create more hype that drives sales of other Bronco models.

Expected Product Quality

Unless the Bronco has unreliable internal parts that break, the vehicle is designed for rugged use. Just as customers enjoyed a well-built Ford Raptor and F-150, the Bronco should be equally as reliable. Ford's management badly needs a win with this launch. When it launched Ford Explorer and Lincoln Aviator, the company faced many quality control issues. In what should have been a hot seller in the full SUV and luxury line-up, Ford ended up booking extensive costs that hurt the stock price and punished shareholders.

Fair Value

Ford stock spent half the year in the dog house. The Bronco launch reversed the negative sentiment as investors looked past the 23 cent EPS loss posted on April 28, 2020:

Chart courtesy of Stock Rover Visuals

The chart above shows the stock breaking above major moving averages. It could rally back to $9.00 where it was before COVID-19. Conversely, quantitative analysis suggests that Ford's fair value is $4.65, 34% below the recent $7.00 price:

Data courtesy of Stock Rover

Compared to its peers, Ford has a value score of 90/100, ahead of that of GM, Fiat, and Toyota:

The downside price target aligns with the stock's valuation score:

Source: SA Premium

Ford's Forward EBITDA and sales could improve greatly as Bronco order numbers soar. When Mach-E sales start, investors will have another alternative to electric vehicle investing.

Previously, investors who short-sold Nikola (NKLA) on the EV hype earned a big profit. Nio (NIO) shares traded higher as markets looked for a cheaper alternative to Tesla stock. As I explained here, traders should have expected Nio's stock fall. If it keeps declining, investors may seek value and buy Ford shares instead.

Your Takeaway

Ford will sit quietly on our DIY speculative trading list for a long while. Beyond its earnings report on July 30, the growing demand for Bronco may lift the stock back to pre-COVID-19 levels. As Tesla enjoys plenty of thunder lifting its share price, Ford is only in the early phases of getting that same lift.

It will build upon an under-served off-road market that other automobile makers neglected. Ford will also have a moat with the Bronco that has long been absent in its business.

Disclosure: I am/we are long F. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.