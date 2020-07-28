SAP's decision to re-take Qualtrics public (likely at huge profit to the acquisition cost) may also drive optimism for the stock.

SAP has emerged as one of the safest, "sleep at night" tech stocks in the market.

SAP (SAP), the world's largest maker of ERP software and a significant heavyweight in other areas like procurement, HCM, and customer experience management, continues to prove to the world that it's one of the most durable software stocks in the market. While the rest of the world economy is still struggling to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, SAP continues to roll on in "business as usual" fashion, executing well in the current quarter while still driving toward its long-term target of tripling cloud revenues by 2023.

SAP was one of the first large-cap enterprise software companies to report earnings in Q2. As usual, SAP offered no major surprises, but shares dipped ~2% in the aftermath, likely due to profit-taking after SAP has already enjoyed one of its strongest first-halves of a year in recent history, with shares already up ~20% year-to-date.

Data by YCharts

In spite of that year-to-date strength, the best move for investors is to continue holding onto SAP for the long term. My bullish thesis on the stock is underscored by several key drivers:

A bit later to the cloud game, but executing tremendously well. SAP wasn't as early to convert its customer base to the cloud as Microsoft (MSFT), but it's executing on its cloud strategy quite well now. As previously mentioned, the company expects cloud revenues to triple by 2023. Cloud margins are improving, and about three-quarters of SAP's revenue base is now recurring, giving the company tremendous revenue visibility.

Broad best-in-class portfolio. One of the most attractive elements of SAP is that aside from virtually owning the ERP category, SAP also dominates in a number of other areas - making its overall addressable market huge. SAP has shown itself to be a keen M&A player, winning categories like procurement (Ariba), HCM (SuccessFactors), sales ops (Callidus), travel/expense management (Concur), and customer experience management (Qualtrics). On Qualtrics, by the way - just this past week, SAP noted that it intended to take Qualtrics public, while still retaining majority ownership. It will likely do so at a large profit (versus the $8 billion acquisition in late 2018) and bring additional optimism to the stock.

Cross-sell from a powerful ERP core. One of the best aspects of having a large portfolio of products is the opportunity to cross-sell into SAP's vast installed base. SAP also has the added advantage of an ERP being the central platform that can connect into other applications, which makes a compelling argument for making SAP the core of a company's IT stack.

Margins and cash flow all trending upward. In investing in its cloud division and being aggressive with M&A, SAP has not had to sacrifice profitability. Margins and cash flow are on a consistent upward trend.

SAP isn't as exciting to invest in as a high-profile, high-growth software stock, but it has proven over the past several years to be consistent in delivering market-beating gains thanks to its strong and steady execution. Continue to hold on for the long term here.

Q2 download

Let's now dive into SAP's most recent second-quarter update in greater detail. The quarter highlights are shown in the snapshot below:

Figure 1. SAP 2Q20 results Source: SAP 2Q20 earnings release

As can be seen above, cloud remains the big highlight for SAP, with revenues growing 21% y/y to €2.04 billion. The effect of shifting customers over to the cloud and away from upfront bookings drags down the license piece of SAP's revenue (-4% y/y), but the company was still able to maintain overall growth at +2% y/y.

A couple points of strength to call out in the quarter. SAP's core ERP system, S4/HANA, saw its customer base grow by 20% y/y - which is quite significant for a longstanding product. Across the overall product, SAP noted in its quarterly commentary that "business activity gradually improved over the course of the second quarter" and that software license revenues "while still below normal levels, recovered more than expected." SAP additionally noted that the company's process of closing deals and onboarding customers is largely continuing in business-as-usual fashion, with the company onboarding 17k new customers in Q2 and with go-lives in cloud products happening in weeks, versus months previously. SAP also made some COVID-19 specific tweaks to its product portfolio, giving open access to SAP Ariba Discovery that allows procurers to seek immediate sourcing needs, and also working with Deutsche Telekom to develop the official coronavirus tracing app of Germany, which has been downloaded 16 million times.

To take SAP's growth further, the company intends to double down on verticalized, industry-specific solutions - a playbook that has been more widely used among large cloud companies like Salesforce.com. Per CEO Christian Klein's prepared remarks on the Q2 earnings call:

[We intend to] accelerate growth by expanding into new markets. Let me just give you two examples. The industry cloud, all industries are transforming and every new business model requires data and a strong integration into the backbone which in many cases is in SAP's core application. This is our why to win. We will build modular industry apps helping our customers to stay competitive in their industry by adapting to new business models with a fast time to value. We are co-innovating on our platform with our partners and customers the biggest brands in the world. This is a €170 billion market. Already this quarter we closed a significant deal with a large utilities provider."

We also note tremendous profitability gains in the quarter. Despite the impact of the coronavirus in the early part of the quarter and the associated hit to software license revenues, SAP managed to lift its overall cloud gross margins by 160bps y/y to 69.5%, while smaller gains in software license margins also allowed SAP to expand its total gross margin up 120bps to 72.6% in the quarter.

Figure 2. SAP margin trends

Source: SAP Q2 earnings deck

Also owing to the fact that its sales teams were grounded and unable to travel, SAP also managed to reduce its sales and marketing expenses as a percentage of revenue by 2.6%. This, in turn, helped to produce tremendous cash flows, which in the first half of 2020 are up 59% y/y to €3.12 billion:

Figure 3. SAP cash flow trends Source: SAP Q2 earnings deck

We note that this represents a rich 23.5% FCF margin, sharply higher than just 15.3% in the year-ago quarter. In recognizing its FCF strength in the quarter, SAP also lifted its full-year FCF outlook to €4.0 billion (+76% y/y), higher than its prior outlook of €3.5 billion.

Key takeaways

With continued volatility in the markets - especially recently with sharp, unexplained pullbacks in tech stocks - it's wise to bank on large, proven quantities like SAP with demonstrated progress in increasing cloud operating leverage and boosting cash flows. Stay long here.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SAP. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.