The order battle between Boeing (NYSE:BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) (OTCPK:EADSY) is one way for the companies to flex their muscles, next to marketing their respective products as the best solution with the highest fuel efficiency and passenger comfort. Even though the orders are not a straightforward reflection of financial performance, it's important to have a look at the order inflow. That's because the order tallies give a nice impression of which manufacturer has the best mix of discount, comfort, slot availability, and efficiency, and they give an idea of the overall health of the aircraft market and appetite for new aircraft.

With the COVID-19 crisis hitting the travel market hard, Airbus and Boeing are facing an unprecedented crisis. At times like these, it's important to keep an eye on orders, deliveries and cancellations. This piece is part of our order and deliveries series on Boeing and Airbus. On top of that, I have bolstered the data side of The Aerospace Forum which allows subscribers to slice order and deliveries by region, customer, aircraft type and more to get detailed visualizations of the current state of the market.

In this report, AeroAnalysis will look at the order inflow in June for both manufacturers and their role in the narrow- and wide-body markets.

Admittedly, orders and delivery numbers are unlikely to excite any aerospace investor at this point. However, I still do believe that the monthly series on orders, deliveries and cancellations is valuable as it allows us to detect trends early on. The current roadmap seems to be to recover the delivery flows as it's the first reflection of recovery of air travel, after which the focus becomes to align the order book better with future demand and that includes rescheduling deliveries, processing cancellations and reduced expectations for order inflow.

Order overview for June

Airbus and Boeing together received one gross order in June compared to 154 orders in the same month last year. Airbus booked no orders during the month vs. one for Boeing. You could mark Boeing jet maker as the winner of the monthly order battle in terms of gross orders. However, the net order inflow was -1 for Airbus and -59 units for Boeing, and at this stage, Boeing and Airbus are both active in a loser’s market.

Boeing 787-9 (Source: Air Lease Corporation)

During the month of June, Boeing received one order:

FedEx Express ordered a single Boeing 767-300F

More interesting were the cancellations that Boeing received during the month:

Order book changes during June were as follows:

Aviation Capital Group cancelled orders for 5 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Avalon cancelled orders for 3 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Blue Air cancelled its order for 6 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

CIT Aerospace cancelled orders for 14 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for 2 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

BOC Aviation was revealed as the customer for 8 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft but also cancelled a total of 30 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft it had on order.

The full report on Boeing's orders and deliveries as well as conversions and customer reveals in June can be read here.

Airbus A320neo (Source: Air Lease Corporation)

During the month of June, Airbus received no orders but processed the following changes to the order book:

China Eastern Airlines was revealed as the customer for two Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Huaxia Airlines was revealed as the customer for one Airbus A320neo aircraft.

Wizz Air converted orders for 25 Airbus A320neo aircraft to orders for 25 Airbus A321neo aircraft.

Avolon cancelled an order for one Airbus A330-900.

The full report on Airbus' orders and deliveries as well as conversions, cancellations and customer reveals in June can be read here.

Overview of Boeing and Airbus orders year to date

Figure 1: Infographic June 2020 (Source: AeroAnalysis)

In June, Airbus received zero orders and one cancellation, leaving the jet maker with -1 net orders for the month. Boeing received one order and 60 cancellations, bringing the net orders for the month to -59. Year-to-date net orders are 298 for Airbus and -323 for Boeing. At this stage and the current market environment, Boeing and Airbus both are focused on keeping their cancellations as low as possible where Boeing obviously will have the more difficult task in doing so.

For the year combined net orders stand at -25. Airbus has a positive net order tally of 298 units built up in the first month of the year while Boeing saw 323 cancellations in excess of orders. Last year net orders for Boeing and Airbus combined were 109: 88 for Airbus and 21 for Boeing. On a net basis, the first half of the year now shows decline in order activity, which is absolutely no surprise as customers and equipment manufacturers are positioning themselves for a reset on the growth profile. Airbus leans heavily on one strong order month, while Boeing is unsuccessfully trying to limit the cancellations for the Boeing 737 MAX.

Conclusion

January was a very strong month for Airbus. February didn't include a huge impact from COVID-19 for either jet maker but March showed an acceleration in cancellations. In April that continued on Boeing's side related to the Boeing 737 MAX but COVID-19 also plays a role as it provides the final push for cancellations. In May we saw order inflow for passenger aircraft dry up even further where only freighter sales were a source of fresh orders. In June, also the freighter sales dropped while cancellations continued to pour in.

In the January order overviews, I noted the following:

The longer COVID-19 stays around, the more likely it's going to affect the order books and delivery profiles.

We are now seeing that Boeing and Airbus are both seeing significant pressures on order inflow. Airbus seems to be positioned better simply because it doesn't have a program-specific crisis such as Boeing, but a crisis as we are seeing now… that's something neither jet maker had prepared for. In a matter of weeks, we went from "this will pass" (which is true) to "this will affect the industry in 2020 and beyond." The coming months are going to be interesting as we are seeing the end of the order boom for jet makers with the focus shifting to containing cancellations. So far, Airbus is doing a better job than Boeing, but we are at a start of backlogs being stretched further than initially intended and expected and that's pressuring order inflow for the year and leads to cancellations on an uncertain growth profile.

