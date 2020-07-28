We've finally begun the Q2 earnings season for the Gold Miners Index (GDX), while the Australian producers are busy reporting their fiscal Q4 results. One of the first names to report earnings among the Australian miners is Ramelius Resources (OTCPK:RMLRF). The company had a blow-out quarter, trouncing its fiscal Q4 production guidance of 70,000 ounces. The mid-tier miner's final production numbers came in at 86,500 ounces, more than 20% above guidance, and the recent Life Of Mine update has confirmed a 250,000-ounce per year production profile out to FY-2024 with the addition of Penny ore. Based on the company's industry-leading margins and further production growth expected next year, I continue to see the stock as a top-10 gold producer in the gold sector.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ramelius Resources released its fiscal Q4 results last week, and the company had an outstanding quarter, reporting record gold production of 86,500 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,041/oz [US$708/oz]. This translated to 82% growth in production year-over-year and is currently one of the highest production growth rates in the industry. The higher production was driven by a more significant contribution from Marda (Edna May Operations) and higher grades at the company's flagship Mt. Magnet Operations. These higher grades and increased production pushed the company's all-in sustaining costs 15% lower sequentially and helped to bring FY2020 costs down A$1,164/oz [US$792/oz], which are among some of the lowest costs in the sector currently. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Beginning with the company's Mt. Magnet Operations, the company had an incredible quarter with quarterly gold production of 61,100 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$867/oz [US$590/oz]. The company saw Shannon Underground contribute much higher grades and higher tonnage with 65,300 tonnes at 13.18 grams per tonne gold vs. 51,400 tonnes at 8.42 grams per tonne gold in the prior quarter. Meanwhile, the Eridanus Pit continued to deliver with 18% higher grades sequentially. In total, the company processed 496,000 tonnes at Mt. Magnet at a feed grade of 3.90 grams per tonne gold, compared to 458,000 tonnes at 2.74 grams per tonne gold in fiscal Q3. These higher grades drove both lower cash costs (A$532/oz vs. A$764/oz], and a 40 basis point improvement in gold recovery rates to an impressive 97.2%. Overall, it was an A+ quarter at the operation, with gold production up 56% sequentially at much lower costs.

(Source: Company Website)

Moving to the company's Edna May Operations, we also saw a strong quarter, with quarterly gold production coming in at 25,400 ounces at all-in sustaining costs of A$1,488/oz [US$1,012/oz]. Mill production was up significantly in the quarter to 722,000 tonnes at 1.24 grams per tonne gold, a massive improvement from the 448,000 tonnes in fiscal Q3 at 1.04 grams per tonne gold. The higher throughput was a result of the addition of Greenfinch ore and more ore sourced from Marda in the quarter (328,000 tonnes vs. 105,000 tonnes). This increased contribution from both mines has allowed Ramelius to rely less on lower-grade stockpiles, which is why we saw such a dramatic jump in grade in fiscal Q4. Given the 20% increase in grades and 90% higher production sequentially, it's no surprise we saw costs drop over 8% in the quarter. Going forward, we should see similar output from Edna May in fiscal Q1 2021.

(Source: Company Website)

Meanwhile, Ramelius' acquisition of the Penny Project finally closed in the quarter, and the recent Life Of Mine Plan has defined a high-grade resource of 300,000 ounces at 15.0 grams per tonne gold. The Feasibility Study completed on the project has outlined the potential to begin hauling ore from Penny to Mt. Magnet within 18 months for a 4-year mine life. All-in sustaining costs for the operation are expected to come in at industry-leading levels at A$703/oz [US$478/oz], which should drag Mt. Magnet's costs even lower from current levels.

(Source: Company Presentation)

In addition to exceptional results from Ramelius' operations in the quarter, the Life Of Mine Plan released last month has significantly increased projected annual gold production for the next few years, with FY2021 guidance of 270,000 ounces vs. 235,000 ounces and FY2022 guidance of 260,000 ounces vs. 235,000 ounces. This significant increase is due to the expected contribution from the Penny Mine, which will replace ore that is running out at Mt. Magnet assuming no new discoveries are made. While Ramelius has a massive decline in annual gold production expected in FY2025 through FY2028, I am confident that they will find additional ore sources to maintain steady-state production above 250,000 ounces. This is because Ramelius is aggressively spending on exploration with over A$25 million in expenditures per year, and they've barely scratched the surface at Penny. However, Ramelius has proven that it can also grow through acquisitions if it must, as we saw with the Spectrum Metals takeover.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the solid operating performance, Ramelius currently has one of the best balance sheets among ASX-listed gold producers with A$161.1 million in net cash despite just coming off a significant acquisition of over A$200 million. Ramelius added over A$68 million in cash in fiscal Q4 alone and should finish FY2021 with well over A$325 million in net cash despite a busy year for capital expenditures and exploration ahead. Based on the rapid growth in the balance sheet, we could see the company either buy back shares or announce another acquisition if it stumbles upon a project that fits. This is a significant separator vs. most mid-tier gold producers that aren't in a position to grow through acquisitions and still maintain a favorable net cash position.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Ramelius Resources continues to under-promise and over-deliver, and FY2020 is yet another example of the company's operational excellence on display. The company managed to finish the year with a strong balance sheet, record gold production, and a new asset to replace reserves at Mt. Magnet. Based on the company's industry-leading costs, exploration potential from the bonanza-grade Penny Project, and double-digit production growth expected next year, I continue to see Ramelius as a top-10 gold producer in the sector. For now, I see the stock as a Hold, but I would view any pullbacks below A$1.90 as low-risk buying opportunities.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.