That leaves the Midstream Segment (and Marketing & Specialties) to help the company muddle through the COVID-19 dominated Q2.

Yet, despite large-scale investments to grow its Chemicals Segment, margins and net income were down yoy in Q1.

For the last several years, Phillips 66 has heavily invested in Midstream and Chemicals to diversify away from its highly cyclical refining business.

I feel like a Cro-Magnon writing about Phillips 66 (PSX) after just completing an article about an attractive ETF focused on EVs and innovative technology. But alas, the first stock I bought back in the early 1980s was Phillips Petroleum and over the years that company morphed into ConocoPhillips (COP) and PSX - and I still own both.

Phillips 66 has been one of the best dividend growth companies in the S&P 500 since its spin-off and from COP and has delivered excellent share price appreciation as well. That led me to anoint the company as my pick for the best energy company to profit from the "Shale USA Renaissance". But then came COVID-19 and the stock dropped from $119 late last year to the current $64/share (-46%):

Source: Yahoo Finance

The stock is now yielding 5.6%. Note, the Q2 dividend of $0.90/share was recently confirmed and declared.

As a result of the bottom dropping out of the shares, the company has moved into the "significantly undervalued" zone.

So, what happened? The big investments in its Chemicals and Midstream segments were supposed to insulate the company from the worst effects of commodity price cycles. That said, COVID-19 is obviously not a normal commodity price cycle.

Chemicals

In chemicals, margins have obviously deteriorated because of excess global capacity. As evidence, note that despite multi-billion-dollar investments plowed into CPChem's (the 50/50 chemicals joint-venture with Chevron (CVX)) large-scale expansions, net income in Chemicals during Q1 2020 were actually below Q1 of 2019. That continues a trend seen in full-year 2019 results when compared to full-year 2018 (-14%):

Source: PSX Q4 EPS Report

Note, last year, Chemical earnings were down -14% as compared to full-year 2018. That certainly isn't what investors wanted to see after all the capital the company plowed into growing the segment by bringing online multiple large-scale projects. And note these results were before the pandemic hit.

The problem was too much global capacity because just like PSX other companies - like Exxon Mobil (XOM) - also built out new large-scale capacity additions along the Gulf Coast. The idea was to profit from low-cost domestic feedstock. But as a result of the excess global capacity, chemical margins have contracted. Worse yet, both PSX and Exxon are still involved in yet more large-scale projects adding more global capacity. As a result, the stock price of both companies has suffered. If you ask me, it's a big case of mal-investment and being tone-deaf to the market. I've always said PSX management is the best-in-the-business... but these massive investments in chemicals really has me scratching my head.

All that said, the chemicals segment actually held up better in Q1 than many expected. And note that a substantial portion of chemicals production goes into consumer products and packaging, which has gone up along with online sales.

Refining

In Refining, jet-fuel demand has collapsed. Refiners have responded by blending excess jet fuel into distillates, which have created excess supply in that market. If that isn't bad enough, gasoline demand has dropped since the pandemic induced "lockdowns" dramatically curtailed driving:

Source: EIA

In the latest EIA weekly status report, total motor gasoline inventories decreased by 1.8 million barrels last week ("good") but are still about 7% above the 5-year average for this time of year ("bad"). Such high inventories are especially "bad" considering refiners were operating at a very low 77.9% capacity utilization rate last week. So, volumes are going to be down in Q2, and there continues to be margin pressure. That said, PSX can typically recoup some of the lost refining margins in its Marketing & Specialties Sector. The Q2 report due out Friday will be very interesting - to say the least.

Midstream

So, it would appear the big hope for PSX's Q2 is the Midstream Sector. In the Q1 EPS report, PSX reported adjusted Midstream earnings that were up nicely over the prior quarter:

I used adjusted here because the results included a $1.2 billion non-cash impairment charge due to Phillips 66's equity investment in DCP Midstream Partners (DCP), reflecting a significant decline in DCP's unit price Q1. Last year, DCP's IDRs were eliminated. As a result and in return, the 50/50 JV between DCP's general partners PSX and Enbridge (ENB), received additional LP units. That didn't work out really well considering the bottom has fallen out of DCP units and the dividend was cut in half.

Source: Yahoo Finance

Meantime, everyone has heard about the judge's decision (currently under appeal) for the Bakken Pipeline to be closed and emptied. Phillips 66 has a 25% interest in the 570,000 bpd Bakken Pipeline (sometimes called the "Dakota Access" pipeline). That's a big deal.

Other challenges remain in Midstream. Given current conditions, management has deferred the Red Oak Pipeline and Sweeny Frac 4 projects. Phillips 66 Partners has also deferred the Liberty Pipeline and postponed the final investment decision on the ACE Pipeline. It's prudent to rein in cap-ex and I am happy about these decisions. While they do take some of the growth kickers out of the stock, better that than to spend money on pipelines whose outlook is not nearly so bright these days. Kind of like what happened in chemicals. It's better to funnel that money directly back to shareholders as dividends rather than to just "grow" for the sake of growing. Look what that strategy has done to Exxon's stock.

But all is not lost for PSX in Midstream. On April 1, the 900,000 bpd Gray Oak oil pipeline from the Permian Basin to the Gulf Coast (and the South Texas Gateway terminal in Corpus Christi, TX) ramped up to full-capacity. Phillips 66 Partners (PSXP) has a 42.25% working interest in Gray Oak. As a result, Q2 will be the first full-quarter of Gray Operating at max capacity.

Meantime, the company has interests in multiple large scale pipelines (Bayou Bridge, Sand Hills, Southern Hills - just to name a few) that continue running at full-capacity under take-or-pay or cost-of-service contracts. In addition, it has assets like the Freeport LPG export terminal that continue to deliver stable free cash flow. It is these stable fee-based assets that will likely underpin Q2's EPS report on Friday.

Summary & Conclusions

Current estimates for PSX's Q2 earnings are shown below:

Source: Yahoo Finance

The current consensus is for a loss of -$0.92/share versus $3.02/share in Q2 of last year. For the year, analysts are only expecting the company to earn $1.39 and $5.71 for next year.

While near-term (and perhaps even mid-term) earnings are going to come under pressure, in the long-run, this may be a good reset for management's growth strategy and large-scale expenditures for expansion projects - some of which in hindsight appears to be rather tone-deaf to market realities. But the balance sheet is strong: at the end of Q1, the company had $1.2 billion in cash and consolidated debt of $13 billion (including $3.5 billion at Phillips 66 Partners). The company's consolidated debt-to-capital ratio was 35% and its net debt-to-capital ratio was 33%. Excluding PSXP, the debt-to-capital ratio was 31% and the net debt-to-capital ratio was 28%.

PSX is, currently, significantly undervalued in terms of its post-COVID-19 earnings potential. That said, given the current COVID-19 challenges - especially here in the U.S. - it may be quite some time before that earnings power gets priced back into the stock. Meantime, the Q2 results will be very interesting to see this Friday. I rate PSX a hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PSX, CVX, PSXP, XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am an engineer, not a CFA. The information and data presented in this article were obtained from company documents and/or sources believed to be reliable, but have not been independently verified. Therefore, the author cannot guarantee their accuracy. Please do your own research and contact a qualified investment advisor. I am not responsible for the investment decisions you make.