When electric vehicle maker Tesla (TSLA) reported its Q2 results last week, management reiterated its target for half a million vehicle deliveries this year. Given the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the company did not top 180,000 total units in the first half of 2020. For Tesla to have any chance at meeting this yearly guidance, we need to see a sharp surge in demand rather soon, which makes the Q3 story rather important.

Let's first start on the production side of things. In the graphic below, you can see Tesla's installed annual capacity between the Fremont and Shanghai factories, along with some commentary on Fremont. The company's similar section regarding Shanghai did not discuss any production figures. These capacity numbers did not change at all from the Q1 investor letter, and Model 3/Y annual installed capacity in Fremont is still supposed to ramp to 500,000 units at some point this year.

(Source: Q2 investor letter, seen here)

There is no doubt that production can easily be above 500,000 units this year. Even if we go back to the end of 2019, management cited annual installed capacity then of 640,000 units. Shanghai has ramped a bit since then, and Fremont Model Y is ramping further this year. If you assume for now that inventory levels remain roughly the same moving forward, Tesla needs to average production of a little more than 160,000 units per quarter in the back half of the year if it wants to meet its delivery guidance.

The company also needs a major step up in deliveries to meet its yearly forecast, given that the company's current quarterly delivery record is just over 112k units that came back in Q4 2019. That was before the major Shanghai ramp and start of Model Y deliveries, but that also was the last quarter of US Federal tax credits, and a major demand rush occurred in the Netherlands before a major tax change at the end of 2019. Tesla also had a reduction in state incentives in its home state of California during Q4 2019, which is its largest US sales market.

Tesla has certainly made some moves in recent months to help with demand. Model S/X/3 vehicles received price cuts during Q2 in the US, with some international markets also seeing S/X price reductions. The entry level made in China Model 3 came down in price as well during that quarter to get under the 300K Yuan subsidy limit. The loan rate that Tesla cites on its vehicle order pages has also come down as global interest rates have stayed near historical lows in recent periods.

So far in Q3, the Model Y received a price cut in the US, and Tesla introduced a leasing program for that vehicle in the states. Additionally, the Long Range made in China Model 3 got a price cut once the subsidy transition period ended. I'm curious to see if we see a Model 3 (and perhaps S/X too) price cut in Europe soon, given the sharp rally we've seen in the Euro against the dollar recently as seen below. If the Euro remains at its current level through the end of Q3, the average daily close will be 5.6% stronger than Q2's average, which would allow Tesla to pass some savings onto the consumer.

(Source: cnbc.com, real-time quote seen here)

There is also the potential for Tesla to release newer vehicles (and variants) to help with demand. Both the Shanghai made Model Y and Model 3 performance variant are scheduled to hit the market in 2021, but it wouldn't surprise me if one or both get accelerated into late 2020. In the United States, a cheaper version of the Model Y is expected in the next few months, and we are still waiting on a major update to the Model S/X platforms.

To give you an idea of where Tesla needs to be, I put together the following table to show where Q3/Q4 deliveries need to be for both the 500k goal as well as coming in a little short at 475k. There are a few different scenarios here - one where Q3 and Q4 are the same for deliveries, a step up from Q2 to Q3 to Q4, and two based on percentages between the two quarters (like 45% of the back half of the year's deliveries in Q3 and 55% in Q4) needed to hit the respective yearly number. By averaging the four 500k scenarios up, for example, Tesla gets to its yearly delivery guidance for 2020 with about 142,499 vehicles sold in Q3 and 178,114 sold in Q4.

In the end, Tesla will need a tremendous back half of the year in terms of demand if it is going to hit its yearly delivery guidance. The company fared better than the industry during the first half of the year thanks to the introduction and ramps of the Model Y and Shanghai Made Model 3, but it might need some more price cuts to achieve over 320,000 deliveries in just two quarters. Competition will also continue to increase over time, with the Volkswagen ID.3 and Polestar 2 hitting markets during Q3, Ford's Mustang Mach-E coming in Q4, new China models popping up, etc. Tesla shares have surged this year as investors are looking for massive growth as well as S&P 500 inclusion, and now it is time to see demand surge to meet current production capabilities.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Investors are always reminded that before making any investment, you should do your own proper due diligence on any name directly or indirectly mentioned in this article. Investors should also consider seeking advice from a broker or financial adviser before making any investment decisions. Any material in this article should be considered general information, and not relied on as a formal investment recommendation.