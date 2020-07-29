How To Retire (Your Kid's Edition): Be A Radical Investor

While it might sound like a great idea to buy your kid a piece of property, you’re probably better off buying her a REIT.

By adhering to a defensive, income-focused investing strategy, particularly one centered around REITs, you’re operating in a space few people even know exists.

If you’re a REIT investor, you probably don’t think of yourself as doing something radical. Think again.

REITs present creative and profitable opportunities for income-minded investors, and potentially, their children. Image source

As we consider alternative routes to retirement and ways to support your kids financially in our "How To Retire" series of articles, we are occasionally fueled by the interesting ideas our readers contribute in the comments section of our articles.

Sometimes it’s best to allow the quest to be innovative to bring you back to not necessarily tradition, but the basics of a defensive, income-investing approach to saving for retirement or, in this case, your children’s future.

Consider this from Seeking Alpha user “Casper2”:

Here’s the short answer, from our recent Seeking Alpha article, Invest Like A Wise Landlord:

We want to briefly highlight three options in the apartment REITs. We believe each of these is a great choice for building wealth over the long term. These are great REITs. They have great management, solid properties, and excellent balance sheets. They are running the REITs the right way. The three we’re highlighting, all with bullish ratings, are: AvalonBay Communities (AVB)

Equity Residential (EQR)

Essex Property Trust (ESS)

Real Estate Or REITs?

Let’s talk about finding alternative ways to invest and about getting creative.

In both respects, investors must take care to not get too creative while, simultaneously, resisting the traditional advice so-called retirement experts provide. Why take a chance on real estate when you can accomplish the same or similar goals via REITs or other dividend-producing equities?

To understand what we’re getting at, it’s important to realize that investing in REITs, for example, is as radical as it is (seemingly) conservative. Ask most people on the street what a stock is and they’ll give a reasonably good answer.

Some might even own stocks, be it directly or via a mutual fund held directly or inside an IRA or 401(k). They’ll probably know that stocks such as Netflix (NFLX) and Amazon (AMZN) have produced outsized returns over the last decade. They’ll probably be able to tell you some of the stocks that tend to rise and those that fall when COVID-19 concerns rise. After all, everyone has seen toilet paper hoarded and been on a Zoom (ZM) call. That said, if you throw out the term REIT, much, if not most, of the general public will have little, if any idea what you’re talking about.

We’re not talking about polling Seeking Alpha readers and subscribers. We’re talking about hitting the streets of Anytown, U.S.A.

What we’re doing as dividend income investors, particularly with a focus on REITs (as well as preferred shares) is quite radical to begin. It’s an alternative way to invest. It’s progressive, dare I say cutting edge. Most often, there’s little reason to deviate from this course. Those of you who follow us or subscribe to The REIT Forum know this firsthand.

In our "How To Retire" series, we have explored everything from why college can be a bad idea to questioning the taken-for-granted notion of saving $500 a month for 40 years so you can retire at 65. We have looked at what’s clearly not working with respect to young people’s financial situations and older people’s retirements and considered seemingly radical ways to buck the trend and set ourselves and our offspring up for success.

A willingness to consider these different, sometimes uncomfortable mindsets, let alone adopt, is pretty radical in the relatively boring world of retirement investing. To invest in REITs might be about as progressive (and incredibly smart) as it gets.

Don’t Buy A Condo, Buy A REIT - They’re Cheaper!

In Invest Like A Wise Landlord, we introduce investors to price discrepancies in equity REITs. That article might be all we really need to answer Casper2’s comment.

Don’t buy her a condo. Don’t count on passive income from the seemingly effortless task of renting out a room. Buy your kid a basket of REITs - maybe AVB, EQR, and ESS - to start.

The index cards for each are provided below:

Source: The REIT Forum

Each index card is from 7/28/2020 and we remain bullish on all three.

Any of these three would be a wise pick for starting to build a dividend-growth portfolio. Each of the REITs offers investors access to ownership in apartments with a much smaller investment. They have access to financing on terms dramatically better than what individual investors can get. They have economies of scale on paying for the best lawyers and accountants to ensure they are getting the best deals for their shareholders.

They've delivered excellent returns over the last decade and continue to offer investors solidly covered dividends without the hassle of finding renters.

Each of these three REITs is in our portfolio. We are happy to be acquiring ownership in these apartment REITs at a substantial discount to net asset value. While weaker REITs often trade at large discounts, it's very rare to see such large discounts on the higher-quality REITs.

Yes, there will be some macroeconomic issues as some renters don't pay rent on time. No, the government won't be abolishing existing rental contracts to dictate free rent. That isn't an option within the constitution. Fortunately, the widespread fear in the sector is giving us a nice opportunity to acquire great REITs at bargain values.

Conclusion

Bottom line - there’s no better way to give your kid a head start on adulthood than to get her or him into a good REIT or three. Start the engine on regular dividend income early and, together, we can set Generation Z up to be better off than the millennials and maybe even their parents.

Ratings: Bullish on AVB, EQR, ESS

Want the best research? It’s time to raise your game. Get access to several features you won’t find on the public side. You can get access to everything we have to offer right now. Try our service and decide for yourself.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AVB, EQR, ESS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.