Despite the slight statistical tendencies suggesting higher levels in the VIX, overall returns to VIXY are likely to be negative through time.

As you can see in the following chart, the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY) has continued to decline, with the past few weeks erasing much of the gains seen in June.

It is my view that VIXY is headed much lower and that if you haven’t sold yet, now is the time. Specifically, I believe that in the coming months we will see VIXY continue dropping and erase most, if not all, of the gain seen for the year.

Volatility Markets

Let’s start this piece off with an examination of the technical landscape of the S&P 500.

As you can see in the above chart, the market is undoubtedly in an uptrend, as observed from the daily time frame. We have continued to see the market hit new highs and several attempts to call the top have resulted in frustration and more upside.

Over the past week, the market pushed into new monthly highs by overcoming the resistance level established in early June. After this move into new territory, however, we witnessed a selloff which turned momentum to the downside as seen by the MACD indicator. This indicator basically measures differences between moving averages, so it gives a fairly reliable indication of the current stage of momentum in the market.

Technically speaking, I am warily bullish the market. In other words, I believe that the trend is certainly up as clearly evidenced by the continued ability of price to hit new highs. However, with the selloff late last week and with slightly bearish momentum, I am cautious and guarded in my bullishness. If we see price break through the lows of the past week, then I will believe that the trend has shifted to the downside, but until then I believe bullishness is warranted.

Why all this talk about trends and momentum in the S&P 500 – isn’t this an article about an instrument which trades the VIX? The key reason why it is important to understand where the overall market is likely headed is this: it is directly and inversely correlated with changes in the S&P 500.

However, there are limitations to the above data and certain caveats to note, as seen in the following chart.

What this chart shows is a very important relationship to internalize: the VIX is most responsive to very short-term trading action. In other words, to correctly time the VIX as it correlates to changes in the S&P 500, you must be a short-term trader to most accurately call it. In other words, I’m sure most of us would agree that the S&P 500 is probably going to be higher 10-15 years from now, but as it relates to the VIX, this market view is largely irrelevant. However, if I were to have a strong view that the market were to crash in the next week, then the VIX is highly responsive to this type of movement.

Ultimately, the point is this: since the market is technically poised to continue upwards, there’s a very good chance that the VIX is going to continue moving downwards. I believe this view is fundamentally backstopped by the Federal Reserve’s unprecedented responsiveness. Essentially, I interpret the Federal Reserve as being a market manager at this point – if we see weakness in the S&P 500, the Fed will intervene with additional actions to stave off further crisis.

All this said, however, not only is my technical picture moderately bullish but I’m also cautious due to a few statistical relationships. One of these relationships is that of the market making new highs compared to what historically happens to the VIX.

This chart shows the percentage of time that the VIX has historically increased following the S&P 500 hitting a new 1-month high or 1-month low. What this data means is that given that we have seen the S&P 500 hitting new 1-month highs as of late last week, there’s about a 60% chance that the VIX will rally over the next week.

And another relationship which is potentially suggestive of a higher level in the VIX is that of the seasonality seen in VIX trading patterns.

What this chart above shows is that on average, there’s a slight statistical tendency for the VIX to rally between now and October. Numerically, the VIX on average rallies by about 20% between July and August which would suggest that we may see higher VIX levels.

So, what do we do with this analysis? On the one hand, the market seems to be headed higher based on the technical and fundamental trend. But on the other hand, a few statistical studies are starting to suggest that the VIX may rally. Given these conflicting studies, I believe that a neutral bias on the outright VIX is in order – at least for the next few weeks. Despite this neutral bias, I believe that VIXY is still set to collapse due to its methodology. In other words, even if we do see the outright VIX rally by 20% between now and October, I believe that VIXY itself will likely head lower over that time frame due to futures convergence.

VIX Futures Convergence

The key problem when you’re trading VIXY is this:

This chart shows the average level of the VIX and a few different futures contracts grouped by the number of days until expiry and using the last 10 years of data. This shows a very clear relationship:

On average, VIX futures are priced above the spot level of the VIX – the longer out the time until expiry, the greater the average difference above the spot VIX.

On average, this differential between futures contracts and the spot VIX narrows during a typical month with the front contract falling to converge with the spot price at expiry.

If this is your first time seeing this type of data, I would suggest rereading it and examining the chart until it is internalized. The reason why this is important to grasp is that this chart has very strong implications for long-run returns of VIXY. For example, let’s take the above data and instead graph the data in percentages.

What this chart shows is that in a typical month, the front contract starts about 6% above the spot level of the VIX and ends the month roughly at parity with the VIX (for a drop of 5-6% per month). Additionally, the second contract falls from about 12% above the spot to about 8% above the spot, for a decline of 3-4% per month.

The key reason why this is a very big problem is that VIXY is always holding and rolling exposure in these two futures contracts. In other words, VIXY starts a month 100% exposed to a futures contract which declines by about 5-6% in relation to the VIX and ends the month 100% exposed to a futures contract which falls by an average of 3-4% per month as compared to the VIX.

What this data means is that VIXY is essentially losing a lot of money through time to futures converge – as compared to the VIX. In other words, in a typical year, VIXY is losing about 50% per year due to this futures convergence before accounting for any changes in the VIX. This means that if you hold VIXY for a year, on average, you must see the VIX rally by 50% during your holding period to be breakeven on your trade at the end of the year. A long-term view of the distribution of the VIX shows that prolonged rallies in the VIX rarely occur which leaves long-run investors taking a hit from this convergence.

Ultimately, this is why I’m bearish VIXY and why I believe that even if we see a rally in the VIX, futures convergence is taking a sizable toll from holders of the ETF which will almost certainly erase short-term gains over time. For example, VIXY’s underlying index has fallen at an annualized rate of about 50% over the past decade. Given this long run return and given the nature of futures convergence, I remain bearish VIXY and short the ETN variant of its same methodology, VXX.

Conclusion

The S&P 500 is likely headed higher due to trend analysis as well as fundamental support. Despite the slight statistical tendencies suggesting higher levels in the VIX, overall returns to VIXY are likely to be negative through time. Futures convergence continues to take value from VIXY shareholders and it will likely continue going forward.

Disclosure: I am/we are short VXX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.