It's a very thin dividing line between success and failure. I have come very close to the wrong side of that line and just managed to stay the right side of the line. - Sir Richard Branson

Revolve Group (RVLV), an eCommerce fashion platform for millennials and Gen Z customers, has majorly disappointed its loyal investors ever since it got listed. After listing, the stock hit a high of about $48 on June 19, 2019, and is now available at about $16, as of July 23, 2020.

The buzz word these days is eCommerce and many investors are piling on stocks in this sector without giving a second thought to fundamentals. Sure, e-tailing is doing great but is all e-tail doing well? You'll figure out the answers in this article, but here is a heads-up: In my opinion, RVLV is a stock to avoid despite its strong influencer-based marketing model. Here are the reasons.

COVID-19 and its Impact on Consumer Discretionary Goods

Though COVID-19 has compelled most consumers to turn to online shopping, buyers are shifting to value discretionary buys and staples. Brand loyalty has been delivered a body blow and people are gradually shifting over to a "caring" and "homebody" economy. People are also saving up cash. In April 2020, Americans saved 33% of their disposable income as compared to 8% in the previous several months.

Image Source: Trading Economics

The uncoordinated method of tackling the COVID-19 virus and the growing unemployment numbers have combined to crush the consumer sentiment, which is now hovering near its April 2020 lows. Fed officials estimate that employment will normalize only after 2022.

RVLV Valuation

The company is richly valued at its current price of $16 as of July 23, 2020.

Image Source: Seeking Alpha

RVLV underperforms the sector by a wide margin and on every metric. A Forward P/E (GAAP) of 94.67, Forward EV/EBITDA of 39.95, and a Forward P/B of 8.13 as compared to the sector medians of 28.77, 15.78, and 2.85 make RVLV a very expensive stock to own.

The numbers may get worse - sales declined by 40% in April 2020 and 25% for the first 10 days of May 2020, on a year-over-year basis. The company had experienced a decline of 50% in sales in March 2020, on a year-over-over basis, and by that yardstick, the April and May 2020 numbers appear slightly better. However, we know that the virus cases are on the rise and there is a lot of uncertainty on how and when the virus disruption will be controlled, and that's the reason why RVLV has withdrawn its 2020 guidance.

Business and Profitability Trends

In its Q1 2020 earnings call, the management team spelled out the current business trends:

(A) That it would shift inventory buys into third-party styles and limit the range of its owned brands.

(B) That sales have shifted from high-margin products to lower-margin products, particularly in the beauty and accessories category.

(C) The drop in demand is putting pressure on markdowns.

The company has dramatically scaled back operations, deduced pay and capital expenditure, laid off/furloughed employees, and cut costs in response to the disruption caused by the pandemic. It also had to cancel its Revolve Festival and many other events. However, cost-cutting will not do the trick. The big picture is that demand has taken a huge hit and it will take a long time to revive.

Therefore, it is easy to assume that their sales and margins will fall in the quarters to come.

Inventories

In Q1 2020, RVLV reported sales of $146.1 million and generated a net income of $4.2 million. Its inventories as of March 31, 2020, were $105.7 million, valued at cost. Though high inventory levels are common practice in the e-tailing business, we are no longer living in normal times.

We read above that demand dropped 40% in April 2020 and 25% in the first 10 days of May. This drop in demand can force the company to announce a clearance sale, which will impact the margins some more.

Summing Up

Even before COVID-19 turned serious, the consumer discretionary sector had reported falling margins. I did tweet about it and post it in The Lead-Lag Report.

Image Source: Twitter

Now, things have gotten worse. Both sales and margins are falling.

We're living through a once-in-a-generation event and it's not going to be easy for businesses to escape unhurt. Though Revolve is an aspirational brand helped by robust influencer-led social media marketing and direct customer engagement, everything, ultimately, boils down to demand.

Demand for consumer discretionary goods is falling, consumer sentiment is near its April 2020 lows, the virus has gotten more vicious, the company is selling more of lower-margin products, and its inventories are high. Plus, it is very expensively valued.

I would avoid investing in RVLV at this point and instead focus on other stories that have the potential to become leaders in the post-COVID-19 era.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.