Laredo Petroleum (LPI) is gearing up to release its financial results for the second quarter in the coming days. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based energy company will likely report a large drop in earnings, driven entirely by more than 40% decrease in realized oil prices and partly offset by higher NGL and natural gas prices. Its cash flows, however, will receive a lot of support from crude oil hedges. With the sharp drop in capital expenditures, Laredo Petroleum might report free cash flows for the second quarter.

The earnings season for the energy industry is currently underway and the industry-wide earnings are widely expected to plunge due to the downturn. The oilfield services companies Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL) have recently reported massive declines in revenues and profits for the second quarter. The oil majors and the independent exploration and production companies, who have direct exposure to oil prices, might report even bigger drops in revenues and earnings when they release their results in the coming weeks. Laredo Petroleum will release its operating results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5 in which it will also likely report a drop in earnings.

Laredo Petroleum reported an adjusted net profit of $1.80 per share for the first quarter (adjusted for 1-20 reverse split) while operating in a $45 a barrel oil price environment. But in the second quarter, oil prices fell substantially, with WTI future falling into the negative territory for the first time. The commodity ended up averaging just under $28 a barrel. As a result, Laredo Petroleum, which typically sells its crude at a slight discount against the benchmark, realized low levels of oil prices of just $24.66 a barrel, as per the company's latest SEC filing. That's going to push Laredo Petroleum's profits significantly lower in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020.

Laredo Petroleum's earnings, however, will get some support from improvement in NGL and natural gas realized prices which averaged $4.81 per barrel and $0.61 per thousand cf in Q2-2020, up from $4.68 and $0.26 in Q1-2020 respectively. Note that Laredo Petroleum's production profile is heavily tilted towards NGL and natural gas which together accounted for around two-thirds of its first-quarter output. But a vast majority of the company's revenue still comes from the sale of crude oil which is a higher value product than NGL and natural gas. For instance, in the first quarter, the company generated $136 million of revenues from the sale of hydrocarbons, nearly 90% of which came from crude oil sales. The positive impact of higher NGL and natural gas prices, therefore, will be limited in scope.

Laredo Petroleum, like several other oil and gas producers, has also reduced its capital budget and drilling activity which will push its production lower. It expects to spend $265 million as capital expenditures in 2020, down 40% from its original budget of $450 million. The company planned to work with two drilling rigs and without any completion crews in the Howard County area. That's down from an average of four rigs and 1.7 crews in the first quarter. Following the reduction in drilling activity, the company's total production, which grew by 3% on a sequential basis in Q1-2020, will decline by 1.4% in Q2-2020 to 85,300 boe per day, including oil production of 30,250 bpd, as per the mid-point of the company's forecast, and will continue to head lower.

Note that Laredo Petroleum's oil production is forecasted to increase by 3.7% to 30,250 bpd in Q2-2020 from Q1-2020 but will decline moving forward as the impact of the reduction in drilling rigs and completion activity starts to show. The modest increase in oil output can only slightly soften the blow coming from the 45% decrease in realized oil prices and the company's earnings will still fall substantially. The good thing, however, is that Laredo Petroleum comes with an excellent track record of producing more oil than its forecast due to strong production from wells. By successfully experimenting with well spacing techniques, the company has improved its well productivity, with Upper and Middle Wolfcamp wells exceeding type curves by 12%. That's enabled the company to exceed its oil guidance for the last five quarters in a row. Through continued productivity gains, Laredo Petroleum might report better-than-expected oil output for the second quarter. This could drive an earnings beat.

I also expect Laredo Petroleum to report decent levels of cash flows for the second quarter. Remember, Laredo Petroleum has one of the most robust hedge books in the industry which has minimized the exposure of the company's cash flows to oil price weakness. In its first-quarter results, the company highlighted that it has covered all of its estimated oil production for the remainder of the year at premium prices of nearly $60 per barrel. It has 5.4 million barrels of output swapped at a weighted-average price of $59.50 WTI and 1.8 million barrels at $63.07 Brent. Due to this downside protection, Laredo Petroleum likely won't report a large drop in cash flow from operations.

I believe Laredo Petroleum might also report free cash flows for Q2-2020. While on one hand, the company's cash flow from operations will show resilience due to the crude oil hedges, on the other hand, the company's capital expenditures will fall significantly. As indicated earlier, Laredo Petroleum reduced this year's capital budget to $265 million. Its capital program is front-end loaded and the company spent $155 million, or 60% of this year's budget, in the first quarter. The CapEx is forecasted to drop to $65 million in Q2-2020. The resilient cash flows and a 58% drop in capital expenditures sequentially have put Laredo Petroleum in a good position to generate free cash flows.

Laredo Petroleum's performance will likely get better in the future. That's because the oil price environment has improved substantially since the second quarter, with WTI trading near $40 per barrel since early-June. This depicts a gain of more than 40% from the second-quarter average. If oil prices hold their ground, then Laredo Petroleum will realize substantially higher levels of commodity prices in the coming quarters than Q2-2020. That's going to help drive earnings growth, even as the company's total production and oil output gradually drop to 79,800 boe per day and 21,000 bpd by Q4-2020, as per the mid-point of the guidance.

Moreover, Laredo Petroleum might report even higher levels of free cash flows in the next two quarters. That's because the company's cash flows will continue receiving a boost from the crude oil hedges while its capital expenditures will drop to just $20 million in Q3-2020 and $25 million in Q4-2020. I think strong levels of free cash flows will assuage investors' concerns regarding the company's financial health and help rebuild cash reserves, which were $5 million at the end of the first quarter. Laredo Petroleum ended the first quarter with $1.26 billion of long-term debt which translates into an above-average debt-to-equity ratio of 116.4%. We will likely hear more about the company's financial health and its use of free cash flows during the earnings conference call.

Laredo Petroleum stock has risen by 3% in the last three months. An earnings beat and strong levels of free cash flows can have a positive impact on the company's shares. I think Laredo Petroleum is a great play on oil prices. Oil's recovery will drive earnings growth and the company will generate free cash flows which will help improve its balance sheet. This should push the shares higher. Laredo Petroleum stock is trading just 3.05x in terms of EV/EBITDA (forward) multiple, below sector median of 7.8x, as per data from Seeking Alpha Essential, which makes it cheap, even if we consider that the company typically trades at a discount against peers who have stronger balance sheets. I think Laredo Petroleum is a good play on oil prices and investors who can tolerate oil-related swings should consider buying the stock.

