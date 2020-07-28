It's time to discuss one of my favorite homebuilders. The Arlington, TX-based homebuilder D.R. Horton (DHI) is focused on lower-priced homes and is currently trading up almost 30% year-to-date. The company just reported its third-quarter earnings and absolutely crushed expectations. On top of that, the company reported very strong new orders. While the economy is in a recession, we are witnessing a huge bull market in homebuilders as investors are betting on suburbanization (migration from cities to suburbs), which in addition to lower rates is expected to keep the post-2012 housing boom going. All things considered, D.R. Horton is not a stock you want to be short but long on dips.

Source: D.R. Horton

Here's Why A Homebuilder Is Up Nearly 30% YTD Despite A Recession

Let's start by mentioning the unique situation D.R. Horton is in. Yes, the company builds home like a lot of its competitors. The only difference is that D.R. Horton has a massive footprint in the United States. According to company data, almost 9% of all new single-family houses closed were built by D.R. Horton. That's up from roughly 3% at the start of the century. While pretty much all stock listed homebuilders can be considered to be trading vehicles to track the housing market due to their size, D.R. Horton is by far the most significant one - even though Lennar (LEN) is getting close as its market cap is just $2 below D.R. Horton.

Source: D.R. Horton Q3/2020 Earnings Presentation

In markets like DFW, and Houston, Texas, the company has an 18% and 12% market share. In Atlanta, GA, and Austin, TX, the company is also far ahead of its second-largest competitor. What this means is that the company's core markets are currently benefiting from potential accelerating suburbanization and move from larger cities to states with a lower cost of living.

Additionally, 66% of the company's closed homes have a price tag of less than $300K - meaning they benefit from a strong starter's market and are less prone to a cooling housing market as only 5% of homes built have a price tag of more than $500K.

With that said, the third quarter was a blowout quarter. Adjusted EPS came in at $1.72, which is $0.42 above expectations and 37% above the prior-year result. This result was supported by a revenue increase of 10% to $5.4 billion. Meanwhile, the gross margin improved to 21.6% from 20.3%. SG&A expenses fell to 7.9% of total revenue from 8.1% in the prior-year quarter. Year-to-date, the decline is 40 basis points to 8.4%. One reason why the company is able to remain flexible is that two-third of its lots are controlled via options.

Source: Estimize

With regard to new orders, the company hit the ball out of the park. As the graph below shows, nationwide building permits were very weak during the company's third fiscal quarter. On average, building permits were down 10%, which is usually a bad indicator for large homebuilders as it indicates slow order growth. However, not only did the company manage to avoid a decline in orders, D.R. Horton saw a 38% surge in new orders with both May and June orders growth exceeding 50%. Note that the average selling community count was unchanged. The average sales price was down 2% to $294.500.

With this in mind, as long as building permits remain in an uptrend - after a violent 'glitch' during the COVID-19 panic - I believe D.R. Horton will be able to generate double-digit new orders growth. And even then, I believe buying on dips makes sense as the stock is valued at 12.8x next year's earnings.

Another very important factor is financial stability. Total liabilities are valued at less than 40% of total assets with current assets covering 530% of current liabilities. Total debt is 41.3% of equity. Additionally, over the next 12 months, $400 million of senior note maturities are due, which can be paid off only using the company's cash.

Takeaway - Keep An Eye On DHI

We are in a recession. Unemployment has rapidly risen and D.R. Horton is up 27% year-to-date. And even after this surge, the stock is not overvalued. The company has a very strong financial position and will more than likely be a huge winner if housing sentiment remains strong.

Unfortunately, as I already own significant long exposure, I am not adding the stock above $50 per share. Not because I don't like the company, but because I only add new stocks if I am able to buy them at a discount. Other than that, if you are looking for homebuilding exposure, I think D.R. Horton is the way to go. However, keep in mind that we could face increased volatility as we are getting closer to the election in November. Keep cyclical positions small, be diversified, and don't chase charts.

Stay tuned!

Thank you very much for reading my article. Feel free to click on the "Like" button and don't forget to share your opinion in the comment section down below! My long-term investments are stated in my Seeking Alpha biography.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article serves the sole purpose of adding value to the research process. Always take care of your own risk management and asset allocation.