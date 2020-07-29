Who Wants Sports When You Get The Battle Between Medical Properties And Physicians Realty?

In every competition, there must be a winner and a loser. And due to our affinity for value investing, DOC comes out on top.

This week, we'll be looking at a couple of healthcare names: Medical Properties Trust and Physicians Realty Trust.

Despite sports being back on the menu, we don't plan to stop providing these entertaining articles.

This article was coproduced with Nicholas Ward.

Months ago, during the competition/entertainment doldrums created by the shutdowns, we began our battleground series – comparing and contrasting popular REITs in head-to-head competitions to see which one appears to be the better buy.

Thus far, we've written five of these articles, with competitions occurring in a variety of different subsectors within the REIT space:

It’s true that Major League Baseball began its official 2020 season this week. The NBA is playing scrimmages in Orlando as it prepares to restart its 2019/2020 campaign. And the NFL and college football conferences are in negotiations as they begin preparing for their upcoming slate of games.

In other words, sports are back on the menu.

However, we don't plan to stop providing these entertaining articles. They've been a hit with our viewership, and we've enjoyed the conversations they've inspired.

This week, we'll be looking at a couple of healthcare names: Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and Physicians Realty Trust (DOC).

Apples vs. Oranges in the Healthcare Space

Although both MPW and DOC operate in the healthcare space, their portfolios are very different.

Admittedly, this makes a comparison hard to do. But we've had several requests for this pairing, so – absent specific asset allocation within the healthcare space – we’re going to give it our best swing anyway.

In so doing, we’ll of course provide our opinion of the winner here, with a focus on quality of earnings, relative valuation, and dividend yield, safety, and growth prospects.

Let’s begin with MPW, a pure-play entry point into the hospital industry. It owns 389 facilities that feature more than 41,000 hospital beds across eight countries.

Source: MPW IR

Geographically speaking, this company provides a great deal of international exposure (something that’s often lacking from U.S. REITs).

Source: MPW IR

DOC, meanwhile, has built its portfolio with a focus on medical office buildings, or MOBs.

Source: DOC Q1 ER Slide Show

We actually prefer DOC's approach due to the higher quality of earnings and tenants alike that come with it. (Historically, MPW has had lower-quality credit and credit providers.)

Nearly 60% of DOC's portfolio is leased to investment-grade tenants. This gives us peace of mind when thinking about its occupancy rate moving forward when thinking about operations in a pandemic environment.

And that should stay true both in the short and long terms.

What's more, MOBs are generally easier to re-lease compared to hospitals due to their generally smaller footprint. The vast majority of MPW's portfolio, in comparison, involve master lease agreements.

Those do provide some downside protection. And they do increase the likelihood of recovery in the event of a bankruptcy. However, neither fact changes our concerns about the hospital industry.

Medical Properties Isn’t Worried

The COVID-19 crisis has filled ICUs in hard-hit areas yet left hospitals elsewhere almost empty. People are either passing on or being passed for elective procedures. And so we suspect we'll see an uptick in hospital closures due to the resulting financial issues.

Furthermore, MPW's focus on community hospitals often means it's holding B and C quality real estate. This, combined with the difficulty of re-leasing hospitals as anything but, puts it at a relatively higher risk in the event that the economy does not quickly recover.

Now, it's worth noting that MPW's management doesn’t seem to share our cautious sentiment toward the industry. Before the shutdowns began, it made its largest-ever single transaction with the $2 billion mass purchase of 30 U.K. hospitals. And even during the company's Q1 earnings report, Chairman, President, and CEO Edward K. Aldag had this to say:

"Before the pandemic, we were working on a tremendous set of opportunities that we expected to complete in 2020. Today, not only do we continue to see those opportunities, albeit possibly delayed somewhat, but we have been presented with a number of additional promising opportunities. We remain very bullish on both near and longer-term opportunities for MPT to continue executing its highly accretive acquisition strategies."

Also in its favor, MPW has managed to collect roughly 96% of its rent in April, May, and June. So, clearly, the shutdowns haven’t created significant harm to its bottom line so far.

Back to DOC’s MOBs

Unlike MPW, DOC's MOB portfolio is all domestic. That makes it less attractive to many investors who prefer to protect against localized risks as much as possible – especially during a worldwide pandemic being handled on a country-to-county basis.

DOC's performance is obviously very much tied to the U.S.' ability to quell COVID-19. However (like MPW), the vast majority of its properties have remained open.

During the company’s Q1 report, management highlighted the fact that roughly 93% of its portfolio remained open through early May. And more recently, it mentioned that even in some of the hardest-hit areas of the U.S. – such as Texas – its properties continue to have their doors open.

That’s no doubt a testimony to its distribution of assets, which are fairly well diversified despite all being within a single country.

Source: DOC Q1 ER Slide Show

During the first quarter, DOC's same-store MOB portfolio – which consists of roughly 92% of its leasable square footage – generated 1.6% cash net operating income (NOI) growth. It generated low single-digit sales growth as well.

FFO growth has struggled a bit. However, generally speaking, DOC's rent collection figures have been enviable. The company collected 94% in April, 93% in May, and 96% in June.

With deferrals taken into account and as of July 1, those figures were 97.5% for April dues and 97.3% for May. So overall Q2 rent collection was 96.9%.

From an operational standpoint, therefore, both companies have posted similar performance throughout the COVID-19 timeline. So let’s move on to valuation to see if we can spot a discrepancy that gives one an edge over the other.

Valuation

Due to the apples-to-oranges nature of the comparison, it's probably best to look at relative valuations. In other words, we want to know what's each individual company's historical average.

Medical Properties appears to be cheaper than Physicians Realty at first glance in this regard. But it’s actually less attractive since it’s trading at a premium to its historical average.

DOC, however, is trading at a discount.

MPW is trading with a 16.25x blended adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) ratio. As you can see on the 10-year FAST Graph below, this is well above its 10-year average of 12.94x.

It's much less expensive than the about 20.5x p/AFFO it carried in late 2019. However, when looking at the stock's underlying fundamentals, it seems clear that high premium was based on irrational market moves.

Source: FAST Graphs

MPW's AFFO growth was -1% in 2018 and -8% in 2019. So not the type of bottom-line performance we'd like to see with regard to a share price rally.

Plus, its rising share price alongside the shrinking AFFO numbers represents a disconnect between the market's sentiment and its own fundamentals.

Put bluntly, this is a recipe for failure. We wouldn't be surprised to see continued weakness here as its valuation continues to revert down toward its historical mean.

Analysts expect to see MPW generate strong AFFO growth in the near term. But even if management can achieve 17% growth in 2020, 9% in 2021, and another 4% on top of that in 2022…

MPW's current share price is still above the ~$17.50 level that would represent a reversion to the historical mean alongside that 2022 $1.42 AFFO estimate.

Source: FAST Graphs

Why, Thank You, Doc(TOR)!

DOC, on the other hand, has historically traded with a much higher P/AFFO multiple. This appears to be due to:

The rapid growth it experienced early on in its publicly-traded days

Its more reliable bottom-line growth

Its relatively young age

The small size of its market cap

In short, any deals it makes have an easier chance of moving the overall fundamental needle.

Also, DOC has done a great job of reducing its cost of capital as it’s increased its scale. This, alongside its relatively safe payout ratio, has inspired us to give it a SWAN (sleep well at night) rating.

Source: DOC Q1 ER Slide Show

With that in mind, we understand if DOC's 18.23x blended AFFO multiple seems pricey. But it still represents a discount to the company's historical average of 21.09x since late 2013, when it went public.

This implies a 13.5% discount to the longer-term average, whereas MPW's 16.25x represents a 25.6% premium to its longer-term multiple.

DOC is therefore clearly the winner here.

Dividends

Lastly, we arrive at the dividend portion of this competition. Recognizing that many investors buy REITs for the higher yields they provide, we've saved the best for last.

Right now, Medical Properties yields 6.15% with a forward AFFO payout ratio of 86.4%. That’s based on its annual dividend of $1.08 and analysts’ 2020 AFFO consensus estimate of $1.25.

This dividend payout ratio is in the middle of MPW's historical range – thanks in large part to the strong AFFO growth expected next year. And that’s thanks in large part to that $2 billion acquisition in January.

Source: FAST Graphs

MPW is on a seven-year annual dividend growth streak. With that said, its dividend growth performance has been fairly slow, with a five-year dividend growth rate of just 3.8%.

(Granted, we're talking about a 6% or higher yield. And any dividend growth that exceeds inflation is likely to meet most income-oriented investors' needs.)

The downside to MPW from a dividend growth standpoint is how it cut its dividend in 2009 – from $1.01 to $0.80/share – then kept this $0.80/share payment frozen for several years (from 2009 to 2012).

That makes its 10-year dividend growth performance fairly abysmal. As you can see on the FAST Graphs chart above, it took a decade for MPW's annual dividend to rise back above the pre-Great Recession level.

For its part, DOC yields 5.27%. This is notably lower than MPW's. However, this is what one would expect to see due to its much higher pricing premium.

DOC's forward AFFO payout ratio is also higher than MPW's. It’s 93.9% when looking at its annual dividend of $0.92/share compared to 2020 consensus AFFO estimates of $0.98.

Source: FAST Graphs

DOC has no annual dividend growth streak to speak of. In fact, it’s only increased its dividend once since becoming public.

This alone may mean it’s not an acceptable stock to own for many dividend growth investors. However, from a dividend safety standpoint, we’ve been happy to see management lower its AFFO payout ratio over the years.

Assuming this trend continues, we suspect DOC will be in a better situation to grow its dividend moving forward.

It wasn’t publicly traded during the Great Recession. So we don't have any historical data to analyze from that kind of dividend safety standpoint.

However, its strong rent collection during the shutdowns do point toward it maintaining fairly resilient cash flows during tough economic ties.

From a dividend standpoint, we’ll call this one a wash. MPW has a higher yield, a lower payout ratio, and better dividend growth in recent years. Then again, it also has a dividend cut on the books – which is one of the primary things we hope to avoid when thinking about income-oriented stocks.

As for DOC, its dividend growth history certainly has room for improvement. But we’re happy about the falling payout ratio and the fact that management has been able to maintain its dividend throughout its relatively short trading history.

Final Verdict: Physicians Realty Trust

All in all, this was a close matchup.

Each company provide exposure to a specific area of expertise in the REIT space. Both appear to be leaders in their respective industries. And, ultimately, we like how both management teams have performed so far during the shutdowns.

As we watched them battle it out, we got to see fairly even portfolio/operational performance. And they were a wash in the dividend department.

That makes the valuation segment the deciding factor.

Again, DOC appears to be trading at a discount to its historical averages. It’s also trading at a discount to our Fair Value estimates at iREIT.

MPW, however, is trading at a premium to its historical average and our iREIT price target.

Since there must be a winner and a loser in any competition – and considering our affinity for value investing – DOC comes out on top.

Author's note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: Written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.

Disclosure: I am/we are long DOC, MPW. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.