Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Investing For The Future as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

Garrett Motion (GTX), a spin-off of Honeywell (HON), is an undervalued company in the growing turbocharger industry, poised for potential price appreciation in the 2 to 5 year horizon. Garrett Motion's numerous competitive advantages and its status as a duopoly protect the business from new competitors. Garrett will continue to benefit from increasing global auto emission regulations.

Macro Business Environment

Global car sales peaked at 78.9M units in 2018. 75M cars were sold in 2019, less than anticipated, and forecasts for 2020 range from a 20% to 30% drop in car sales. The latest IHS projection expects a 22% decline to 69.6M. For reference, Ford (F), Honda (HMC), and General Motors (GM) revenues were down by 15.8%, 14.6% and 5.6% YoY in their latest quarter. Toyota (TM) fared better with only a -1.0% YoY revenue loss, while Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) revenue actually grew by 7.8% YoY. It's likely that the car industry will see continued and escalating losses for a minimum of another quarter.

As a result, Garrett Motion's Q2 2020 sales, earnings, and cash flow are likely to suffer a precipitous drop due to COVID lockdowns, the continued supply chain shocks in Europe and the Americas, and a possible impact to the aftermarket portion of the business.

Beginning in March, most European and US OEMs temporarily closed. Since then, low levels of production restart over the last two weeks of May indicated a tepid supply chain recovery. The recovery has been sustained in June and July, with OEMs only 10% to 20% from 2019 production levels.

Garrett temporarily reduced production through Q2 in response to low capacity due to customer demand and government mandates in Europe and North America. Based on the Q1 earnings report, Garrett's plant in Pune, India remains closed, while South Korea and Japan manufacturing sites are operating at drastically reduced levels. Only China, GTX's fastest growing market, has seen production back to pre-COVID levels.

One must, therefore, look to guidance in the Q2 earnings call as to the nature of a potential auto and turbocharger industry recovery in Q3 and Q4 of 2020. Any continued stabilization in the global car industry, as evidenced by auspicious signs from the Chinese auto industry's post COVID recovery, would bode well for Garrett Motion. A prolonged slump in the global economy and auto industry beyond Q3 2020 may signal darker times ahead for the company.

Importantly, Garrett Motion has won significant programs for the upcoming years. The contractual nature of the business acts as a cushion in a recessionary environment. Based on the Q1 2020 earnings call, while new orders are not being placed, past orders in the backlog have yet to be rescinded. The significance of this to the business cannot be understated: so long as the company continues to execute effectively on its existing orders, the chances of weathering the economic downturn are high.

In Q1 2020, Garrett demonstrated both expected lower diesel volumes and unexpected lower product sales in its commercial vehicles aftermarket business. On the plus side, its light vehicle gasoline segment was up 14% QoQ with positive organic growth in all regions, attributed to new product launches and share of demand gains. As explicitly pointed out by management on the earnings call, VNT Technology and Fuel Cell Compression continue presenting a cost advantage over other more expensive solutions in this recessionary environment.

GTX's product offerings will likely continue to be favored by OEMs as a cost-effective measure to meet global car industry emission regulations, positioning Garrett well for the next decade.

Competitive Analysis

As other Seeking Alpha contributors have attested, Garrett Motion is in a duopoly with BorgWarner, Inc (BWA). While both companies focus on turbocharger, hybrid, and electric solutions to support global OEMs, historically, Garrett has carved out a niche market targeting light vehicle sales while BorgWarner controls the heavy-duty (trucks) market.

Recently, BorgWarner announced a merger with Delphi Technologies (DLPH), with BWA acquiring Delphi. An examination of Delphi's recent results and respective drawdown of additional liquidity, in breach of the original merger agreement with BWA and that led to amended merger terms, suggests that Delphi has struggled financially over the past year and that its balance sheet, like those of many companies in the auto industries, is further weakened by the COVID global lockdown.

A merger requires additional attention from BorgWarner over the next 6 - 12 months at a time when many companies are adversely impacted by the highly volatile global economic situation. Both Garrett and BorgWarner need to actively monitor supply chains, employee and customer safety, and evolving market conditions in addition to standard operational activities. As Garrett and BorgWarner continue competing for market share, they face unique challenges.

Unfortunately for BorgWarner, BWA's largest manufacturing facility in Seneca, South Carolina has recently suffered a hurricane and may not yet be fully operational. In the meantime, while Garrett Motion's manufacturing facilities are mostly online (though adjusting for reduced customer demand), GTX needs to closely monitor and manage its cash flow for the remainder of 2020.

A useful chart to understand the impact of COVID on the industry in Q1 2020 and to compare Garrett Motion to auto-industry peers can be viewed below.

Source: Compiled by Author with data from Gurufocus, Fidelity, Q1 Earnings Transcripts.

What immediately catches the eye is that Garrett's P/E compared to its peers is strikingly low. There are several possible reasons for this, all of which are justifiable.

Garrett has struggled post spin-off with respect to revenue and cash flow generation, as 1) the macro environment in the auto industry proved unfavorable in 2019 and 2) the 2020 COVID global downturn impacted many businesses (with car dealerships, airlines, and any other physical store retailers being severely hurt).

The company is shifting from higher margin (diesel) to lower margin (gasoline) markets.

Garrett is saddled with the asbestos liabilities from Honeywell - many investors (perhaps accurately) doubt the company's ability to service the debt and to grow the business while free cash flow generation is constrained. This unfortunately is only exacerbated by continued macro weakness in the auto industry.

The point of the competitive P/E comparison is not to suggest that Garrett Motion is undervalued as a standalone investment (this will be evidenced by the section below using EPS and DCF valuation methods), but to emphasize the fact that it is a company with the most depressed TTM P/E compared to industry peers.

Valuation

Given the stability of Garrett Motion's earnings and free cash flow due to the contractual nature of the business, discounted EPS and DCF models were applied to better understand Garrett Motion's intrinsic valuation. The models imply that at the current share price, GTX is likely undervalued.

For the EPS model, earnings growth rates of 6% for the next ten year period were assumed. A discount rate of 15% was used based on Garrett Motion's enterprise value. A P/E of 10 was assumed in ten years time, which is on the lower end of the current industry average. Assuming a 0% dividend payout, the future value of all earnings discounted to the present implies a 56.39% discount to value.

Source: Created by Author with publicly available data on GTX

For the DCF model, a 5% free cash flow growth rate was assumed for the first 5 years, and a 3% free cash flow growth rate for the second 5 year period. Next year's free cash flow was assumed to be $70.1M. The same discount rate of 15% was applied to the DCF model. Assuming a 0% perpetuity growth rate, the future value of all free cash flow discounted to the present implies a 22.86% discount to value.

Source: Created by Author with publicly available data on GTX

Since human beings are generally terrible at accurate predictions, and models can be highly flawed, it can be more helpful to model the earnings and free cash flow growth rates GTX would need to generate over the next 10 years to be fairly valued today.

This entails keeping all model parameters the same and adjusting earnings growth rate and free cash flow growth rate assumptions to achieve a discount to value as close to 0% as possible. Doing so answers the question of how quickly earnings and free cash flow would need to shrink for Garrett Motion to be fairly valued today. The purpose of the exercise is to ascertain if one believes such growth rates are probable. If they are not, it would imply the stock is likely fairly valued or undervalued at the current price.

Source: Created by Author with publicly available data on GTX

Source: Created by Author with publicly available data on GTX

The models imply that GTX would need to see its earnings decrease by 4% annually for 10 years or see its free cash flow shrink by 1% annually for 10 years to be fairly valued today. Given that the global turbocharger market is projected to grow at CAGR estimates ranging from 5.3% to ~10% over the next 7-8 years, such earnings and free cash flow growth rates for GTX seem unlikely.

Competitive Advantages

Garret Motion boasts a surprising amount of competitive advantages that make the business more appealing than a standard retailer or auto industry supplier. A few key ones are mentioned below.

The company holds a large number of patents for its proprietary technologies (1400 issued or pending) while being in a duopoly with BorgWarner. This enables the company to successfully service OEMs and to continue securing business for the future. Since GTX has a highly contractual business and has already won significant programs for the upcoming 2-3 years, it will be able to lock in that revenue and cash flows if execution efforts succeed.

The company boasts diversity in its cost structure, supply chain, manufacturing presence and customer base. GTX has a highly variable cost structure of 80%, allowing it to effectively manage cyclical downturns. The company has a robust supply chain that is managed closely - cited by management as its "secret sauce" for success, which syncs up with a diversified global manufacturing presence (13 close to customer engineering facilities and 13 manufacturing sites). Revenue is not dependent on a single customer as Garrett Motion has a diversified customer base that reduces dependence on or impact from a downturn in the business of any singular OEM (Tier 1 supplier to 40 OEMs, F and VOW its two largest customers).

Finally, the company's product solutions are bolstered by stricter global car emission regulations and government supplementation. Because of the trend for more stringent auto emission standards, OEMs may prefer the more cost effective turbocharger product solutions within the next 5 to 10 years.

All of these competitive advantages serve to discourage new businesses from easily entering the turbocharger industry and from stealing away market share. The company's continued strong win rates averaging approximately 50% further demonstrate the underlying strength of the business.

Significant Risks to Investment Thesis

Breach of Covenants resulting in Default: a continuation of the current global lockdowns for another 2-3 months may result in insufficient cash flow generation and liquidity in the near term. The company started Q2 with liquidity of $658M and has no near-term debt maturities before September 2023. In the Q1 2020 earnings call, the company quoted "significant progress" to date on discussions with banks/lenders and achieved a favorable outcome in the form of a revised agreement with banks/lenders by end of the month. Other auto companies gained covenant relief in light of COVID and the temporary global downturn, making it likely Garrett will be able to secure future amendments of credit agreements.

Second Global Lockdown: a second wave (anytime over the next 6 - 18 months) of coronavirus can be disastrous if it is coupled with a second wave of global lockdowns. Given the learnings from the first wave of coronavirus and rapid ramp-up of preventative equipment (masks, gloves, ventilators), as well as the refined understanding globally of physical distancing best practices, one might anticipate that even if a second wave of coronavirus arrived a mandatory global lockdown might be avoided. While there is of course potential for individual countries or counties to institute a 2nd lockdown, the more likely outcome would be an adaptation of best practices to prevent continued spread of disease while avoiding an all-out global lockdown. Countries and communities around the world may be highly resistant and hesitant to an all-out 2nd global lockdown given the financial impact from the current situation. The impact to Garrett related to this risk may be partially mitigated by its highest growth market and major manufacturing facilities being located in China.

Sustained Auto Industry Downturn: depending on customer demand or balance sheet pressures at OEMs, a sustained auto industry downturn would prove unfavorable to GTX. Early indications from China remain positive, though one might speculate it is too early to tell exactly what the global auto industry situation will look like over the next 6 to 18 months. If the cyclical shrinkage in the auto industry continues into 2021, GTX's share price may continue seeing downward pressure. On the other hand, if a cyclical rebound ensues for the auto industry in 2020, GTX, like other auto OEM suppliers, is likely to benefit.

Conclusion

As evidenced by an assessment of expected EPS and cash flow growth rates over the next decade, Garrett Motion remains an undervalued spin-off opportunity in the current macro environment both in comparison to peers and in comparison to the company's intrinsic valuation.

Many investors in the current economic environment may be skittish in committing hard-earned funds to a company specializing in turbochargers, as many might assume other technologies will overtake and obsolete Garrett's current technology. That may be true in the longer run (10+ year horizon). For the next decade, however, Garrett remains well positioned to grow its business faster than the growth in the auto industry, as management has repeatedly stressed on every single earnings call since the spin-off.

Investors should consider researching the company and assessing if Garrett Motion would fit their portfolio needs.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GTX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.